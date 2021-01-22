We watched banks, schools, churches and businesses close down indefinitely, putting the life that we had been used to on hold as the entire world moved into lockdown.

Essential services like banks were compelled to work on limited capacity, making normally simple financial transactions slow, complicated and tedious, while stocks, industries and currencies crumbled as the pandemic raged on.

However, as these transpired, a lot was also going on in the Bitcoin world. People were realising that with economies falling into recession and governments facing uncertainties, Bitcoin could be a safe place for their investments. Bitcoin usage and value started growing, eventually peaking at a record-high of over $21000 in December.

Although 2020 is over, Bitcoin still offers great advantage not only for investments but for your everyday transactions. In this article, we highlight four simple ways Bitcoin can make your life much simpler and less stressful in the new year.

TRADE YOUR GIFT CARDS FOR MONEY

With the festive season recently over, you may still be in possession of a gift item you received from a loved one. If that item happens to be a gift card that you aren’t even sure what to use it for, then you are in for some luck. You can sell your gift card for Bitcoin or hard cash and find something better to do with the money.

TURN YOUR EXCESS AIRTIME TO CASH

Sometimes it happens, you recharge your phone with more airtime than you need. So what do you do? Do you spend the excess randomly calling some old acquaintance or a nosey relative? Well you don’t have to, because you can actually exchange your excess airtime for cash or Bitcoin and hold off those calls for another week.

USE BITCOIN TO PAY YOUR BILLS AND BUY DATA

Got some change in your Bitcoin wallet? You can use it in paying for your DSTV subscription, electricity bills or in buying data and airtime without leaving the comfort of your home or stressing your Naira account.

EASILY SEND AND RECEIVE MONEY INTERNATIONALLY

No need to break a sweat over the many limitations to international transactions from traditional financial outlets. You can seamlessly send and receive funds in Bitcoin on Paypal, Payoneer, Perfect Money in the safest way possible.

Bitcoin offers you convenience, versatility and total control of your money. Want to make any of these quick Bitcoin transactions today? Visit mypatricia.co, the largest cryptocurrency company in Nigeria with over 600,000 users meeting their everyday needs using Bitcoin.

With Patricia, Bitcoin is a world of possibilities!

*This is a featured post.