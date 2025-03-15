US expels South African Ambassador for criticising Trump's govt

The United States has ordered South Africa’s ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, to leave the country. This means he can no longer represent South Africa in the U.S.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the decision, accusing Rasool of making negative and unfair comments about America.

“South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country,” Rubio posted on X.

The situation began when Rasool gave a speech criticising U.S. President Donald Trump’s government.

He suggested that Trump’s political ideas and actions harm democracy in America and other countries.

The U.S. government saw this as an insult and responded by expelling him.

The expulsion marks the latest development in escalating tensions between Washington and Pretoria.

There were already tensions, especially because of South Africa’s stance on international issues like the war in Gaza.

One of Trump’s closest allies, South African-born billionaire Elon Musk, has accused South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of enforcing “openly racist ownership laws.”

The ripple effects of Trump’s policies

As part of Trump’s America First policies, the U.S. has cut some of its financial support to South Africa.

South Africa’s government has said it regrets what happened and hopes that both countries can still work together.