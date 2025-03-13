Trump: ‘World War 3’ possible if Putin rejects ceasefire in Ukraine

President of the United States, Donald Trump, has warned that Russia could face severe financial consequences if President Vladimir Putin refuses to accept a 30-day ceasefire deal with Ukraine.

The ceasefire proposal, agreed upon during US-Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia, awaits Moscow’s response.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Trump to take strong action if Putin fails to comply.

Trump revealed that his administration has received “positive messages” from Russia regarding the deal but remained cautious.

“A positive message means nothing,” he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, March 12.

To advance negotiations, Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to travel to Moscow this week for direct talks with Russian officials.

“Our people are going to Russia right now as we speak. And hopefully, we can get a ceasefire from Russia,” Trump stated.

However, the US president issued a stark warning about potential financial repercussions.

“I could do things financially that would be very bad for Russia,” he cautioned, adding, “I don’t want to do that because I want to get peace.”

When asked whether he believed Putin would agree to the ceasefire, Trump expressed concern over escalating tensions.

“This is a very serious situation. This is a situation that could lead to World War Three,” he said.