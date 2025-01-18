Trump last hope as TikTok faces shutdown on Sunday after Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States has upheld the law banning TikTok in the country, putting the video-sharing app at risk of a shutdown in the US as early as this Sunday.

In a bipartisan effort in April last year, lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic aisles voted to ban the social media platform over concerns about its links to the Chinese government, an allegation TikTok has repeatedly denied.

The law in question allows TikTok's China-based parent company ByteDance until January 19, 2025, to sell the US version of the social media platform to a neutral party to prevent an outright ban.

TikTok had challenged the law in court, arguing that it would violate the free speech protections of its more than 170 million users in the North American country.

However, judges at the US apex court on Friday, January 17, 2025, unanimously rejected the argument, which means TikTok faces a race against time to find an approved buyer for the US version of the app or face removal from app stores and web hosting services.

In the ruling which had no dissenting opinion, the US highest court held that the law didn't violate the country's Constitution's First Amendment protection of free speech.

The justices upheld a lower court's decision that affirmed the statute after it was challenged by ByteDance.

"There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community," the Supreme Court said.

"But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok's data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary."

Will Trump save the day for TikTok?

In effect, the video-sharing app may no longer be accessible to new users on Apple and Google or provide any security updates to current users - which could sound its death knell.

Meanwhile, ByteDance has vowed not to sell TikTok and would rather shut US operations off on Sunday unless there is a last-minute reprieve.

The White House said it would defer the law's enforcement to President Donald Trump's incoming administration, which takes office on Monday, January 20, 2025, with Trump promising to make a decision in the "not too distant future".

Reacting on his social media platform Truth Social on Friday, the incoming President wrote: "The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it."

"My decision on TikTok will be made in the not-too-distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!"

Trump also disclosed that he had spoken to President Xi Jinping of China via phone and discussed Tiktok, among other issues.

“It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together and start immediately.

“We discussed balancing trade, Fentanyl, TikTok and many other subjects. President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the world more peaceful and safe,” he said.