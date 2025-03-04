ECOWAS lawmakers issue crucial stance on Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger’s exit as debate deepens

Lawmakers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have expressed deep concerns over the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger from the regional bloc.

Speaking at the 1st Extraordinary Session of 2025 in Lagos on Monday, March 3, parliamentarians debated the impact of the three Sahel nations’ departure and the future of regional integration.

Economic Integration vs. Political Differences

Nigerian lawmaker Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante lamented the exit, stressing that ECOWAS was founded primarily for economic integration.

“The economy does not respect anybody. When ECOWAS was formed, most of our countries were under military rule, and the focus was on economic growth. Over time, democracy became a factor, but the region lacks a unified democratic standard,” Abiante said.

He pointed out disparities in governance systems, term limits, and parliamentary structures and questioned the bloc’s insistence on democratic alignment.

He further criticised the ECOWAS Parliament for not effectively overseeing regional institutions.

“This Parliament has not done effective oversight. I have been here for almost six years, and we have not reviewed audited reports of our institutions. Parliament must up its game if we are to move forward,” he asserted.

A Sad Departure, But Not Final?

Senator Edwin Snowe of Liberia echoed Abiante’s sentiments, describing the exit as unfortunate.

“We are not happy. Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have played key roles in the region. We hope that when they return to democratic rule, their citizens will petition their governments to rejoin ECOWAS. Leaving is no fun; it weakens us all,” Snowe said.

He called for proactive measures to prevent further exits and ensure unity within the bloc.

Maintaining Cooperation Despite Withdrawal

Nigerian Senator Osita Izunaso noted that the transition period for the withdrawal extends until July 29, 2025, leaving a window for reconciliation.

“They have indicated interest to leave, and we cannot force them to stay. However, we must maintain bilateral and multilateral cooperation with them,” he advised.

Addressing concerns over ECOWAS sanctions on the departing nations, Izunaso dismissed the impact of past restrictions.

“The sanctions were never implemented. But the six-month transition period shows there is still a door open. Anything can happen before the deadline,” he noted.

On whether ECOWAS has fulfilled its founding purpose, Izunaso was blunt.“No, it has not. Progress has been too slow. The only real achievement is that we are together.

"But how are we together when we lack a single currency and security framework? In Europe, a common currency unites them. We need similar economic policies to strengthen weaker economies,” he argued.

Economic Setbacks and Market Shrinkage

Ghanaian MP Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah outlined the negative and positive impacts of the exit.

“ECOWAS was created to integrate our economies and societies. The free movement of people, goods, and services has allowed businesses to thrive across borders. Unfortunately, with these countries leaving, their citizens will struggle to do business with the rest of us,” Bedzrah warned.

He explained that the withdrawal weakens ECOWAS as a market force.

“Reducing our numbers from 15 to 12 is a setback. In a home of 15 children, if three pass on, the home is reduced. We must do everything to bring them back,” he said.

Bedzrah also revealed that he was part of the mediation team intended to engage the Sahel nations but was blocked by ECOWAS heads of state.

A Crossroads for ECOWAS

The withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger signals a major challenge for ECOWAS.

While some lawmakers see it as a wake-up call for better governance and economic integration, others remain hopeful that the nations may eventually return.