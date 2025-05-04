Soludo orders traffic redirection ahead of Tinubu's visit to Anambra

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has approved slight adjustments to traffic flow and commuter schedules ahead of President Bola Tinubu's visit to Anambra State on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The decision was announced in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

The Commissioner appealed to Anambra residents to cooperate with the directive and adhere to instructions from security agencies and other relevant authorities in the state in the build-up to the President's visit.

Mefor called on the people to show understanding, cooperation, and support towards making the President's visit hitch-free and memorable.

He said that during the visit, Tinubu will inaugurate projects completed by Governor Soludo, showcasing the progress and development under his administration.

“The government of Anambra State is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will be coming to Anambra State on Thursday, May 8, 2025, on a state visit.”

“During this historic visit, Mr President shall commission some projects of the Soludo administration, showcasing the state’s progress and development under the excellent leadership of ‘Solution Governor’, Prof Chukwuma Soludo CFR.

“In preparation for this high-powered visit, the government anticipates slight adjustments to traffic flow and commuter schedules.

“We kindly urge Ndi Anambra to cooperate with security agencies and other relevant authorities in the build-up to this visit.