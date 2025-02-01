Love or Lust: Cryptic signs that show he's not the love of your life

Love is supposed to be beautiful, and since he's been around for a while, it's not surprising that you've fallen head-over-heels for him. But here's the problem - you're unsure about his feelings.

He gives mixed signals, leaving you confused and forcing you to wonder whether he's truly the love of your life like you've always imagined. Sometimes, he's so into you, making it seem like you're the only one in his life. Other times, he gets so indifferent that it feels like you're back to casual friendship.

So what exactly is happening? Is he really into you or just flirting around? Well, the signs are always there; you've just not looked enough. If you take the time to watch closely, you'll see some signs that'll give you a clue about where he stands in your life. Below are some signs showing the guy you love so much is not into you.

He doesn't initiate contact

Men are usually expressive with their feelings, and that's why they do everything possible to keep in touch with you. He'll randomly call and message you to express his love and tell you how much he misses you.

There might be times when he'll not reach out first, but he will many other times! If he doesn't call or text you first, it's a clear red flag. He's back, but probably not into you as much as you think.

He doesn't pay attention to you

Irrespective of how busy a guy is, he'll always be intentional about paying attention to the ones he loves and respects. If you feel he's constantly distracted or his mind is always somewhere else when you two are together, it means he's probably not into you.

He's always flirting with other women

Is this one even cryptic? No one loves seeing their man too involved with other women, and no intentional man will go around trying to entertain different women.

A few jokes and pleasantries here and there won't hurt, but once it develops into something else, run! It's a sign he's not into you and can't be the love of your life.

He doesn't bring you peace

Hear me when I say that no one is your one if they don't bring you peace. Peace is really a powerful and profound word. When you fall in love, you don't mind spending the rest of your life with them.

But have you ever stopped to think about what your life will be like in the next 5 to 10 years? If he's not giving you peace now, he won't give you later. So what the heck are you two doing together?

He avoids discussing the future with you

Nothing screams flirting more than a guy who always avoids discussions about your future. He suddenly becomes uncomfortable when you bring up discussions about future plans. He's often telling you to live in the moment and forget about future plans.