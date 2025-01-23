7 relationship red flags you should never ignore

Love can make us colourblind—turning glaring red flags into harmless beige, only to leave us heartbroken in the end.

Self preservation should push you to spot red flags early and walk away, saving yourself from weeping every two business days over someone who was never worth it in the first place.

Some signs are impossible to miss—that’s why they’re called red flags. You can’t overlook the colour red, can you?

Here are some of the most common warning signs to watch for:

Overly Controlling Behaviour It feels cute in the beginning but a partner who tries to dictate your decisions, movements, or personal choices values control over mutual respect.

Physical, Mental, or Emotional Abuse Abuse in any form—whether physical, emotional, or mental—is a major red flag. Emotional and mental abuse, though less visible, can be just as damaging as physical abuse.

Substance Abuse Addiction can quickly turn a relationship toxic. It can also create instability and harm in relationships.

Gaslighting This manipulative tactic makes you question your own reality and can erode your confidence and emotional well-being.

Conflict Avoidance Healthy conflict resolution is essential for addressing and resolving issues. Avoiding conflict often leads to unresolved resentment and passive-aggressive behaviour.

Love Bombing Excessive displays of affection early in a relationship can be a manipulation tactic designed to gain control. This behaviour often leads to controlling or abusive dynamics later on.

Social Isolation If your partner discourages or sabotages your relationships with friends and family, it’s a sign of manipulation and control.

Narcissistic Behavior Narcissistic individuals prioritise their own needs and often lack empathy. This can leave their partner feeling emotionally drained and unfulfilled.

If you spot these warning signs early, grab your slippers and run—because how many heartbreaks can one heart take? Love may be patient, but your heart isn’t a punching bag.