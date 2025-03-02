How to know when to quit trying to make a relationship work

Our relationships should be a great source of joy. But what happens when they take a sad dive?

What happens when the partner that was once so fond of us becomes the very thorn upon which we're walking?

Many people are in such relationships, and it's a skill to recognise when your partner is tired. It's even more important to know when to talk things over and when to simply quit!

Today, in the spirit of encouraging healthy romantic relationships, we've decided to list all the signs that indicate it's time to end your relationship.

You keep breaking up and getting back together

Remember those toxic couples during high school days who kept dumping each other after every quarrel and making up a few days after?

It's funny how, as an adult, you've turned to them. Of course, it's okay to sometimes drift away because of significant emotional challenges.

But there's no excuse for constantly separating and coming back together. It has become as toxic as it can be, and you should leave.

You're stuck with all the sacrificing

Yes, sacrifice and love are the foundation upon which relationships are built. And we always encourage sacrificing for the one you love, irrespective of how small or big. But that should be to the extent your partner is willing to reciprocate.

Having a partner who doesn't reciprocate your kindness and sacrifices can create a level of power imbalance that breeds long-term resentment and unhappiness.

You've grown apart

This one's an obvious pointer for you to move on. If you ever get to a point where you can explain the growing rift between you and your partner. Or when it becomes increasingly difficult to communicate with them, it's probably time to let go.

We understand you may want to hold onto memories of the time when things were rosy. However, you should also note that life may never return to those times, so the earlier you make a decision, the better for you.

You've stopped caring

Have you grown cold about your partner? Have you stopped checking in with them to see how they are or how their day is going? Are you lacking the motivation to reconnect?

It often means only one thing: You don't feel the same way about them as you did before, and it's probably time to move on.

Yes, we'll have our down days as partners, but if this feeling continues consistently, you should reevaluate your position on the relationship.

You've become a victim of constant physical or emotional abuse