Yes, You Can Make Your Scented Candles at Home

Don’t you want to fill your home with delightful scents while feeding your creativity? Imagine being welcomed by the soothing smell of lavender after a long day or the refreshing scent of citrus in the morning. Scented candles can lift your mood and transform your space in a snap, and the best part? You made them yourself instead of constantly rushing out to buy them.

Making candles at home can be relatively straightforward, provided you plan carefully and use the right tools, and even your friends who love scented candles will likely appreciate them. So, this way, you get to have an easy, affordable gift for them as well.

It's simpler than you might think and far more rewarding! Here’s how to create your own scented candles at home with easy ingredients, along with how to get them to look and smell fantastic.

Why DIY Scented Candles?

The candles you buy at the store can be expensive, but you don't have to break the bank making your house smell good. Instead, save money and make your candles with your favorite essential oils instead.

Here are some of the reasons why you should consider making your scented candles at home: Buying good-quality candles is expensive. Making your own is cost-effective in the long term, especially if you like having candles around.

You can choose your preferred fragrance, colours, and jars. You can even make seasonal or themed candles.

Most candles sold in stores are made of paraffin wax, which emits toxins when burned. If you make your own, you can use natural waxes like soy or beeswax.

Hand-poured candles are great, personal gifts that your friends and family might love to use.

What You Will Need to Make Scented Candles

Here is a quick list of materials to start with:

Wax: Soy wax, beeswax, or coconut wax (soy wax is easy to work with)

Fragrance or essential oils: Choose your favorite scent or blend (lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, citrus, etc).

Wicks: Cotton or wood wicks, depending on the size of your container

Containers: Teacups, tins, glass jars – be imaginative!

Double boiler or heatproof bowl over a pot

Thermometer: To monitor wax temperature (optional but handy)

Wooden skewers or chopsticks: To keep the wick stable.

Glue dots or hot glue gun: To secure the wick.

Colouring (optional): Candle dye or crayons.

Step-by-Step Guide to Making Scented Candles

Prepare your creative space

Cover your surfaces with newspaper or a cloth.

Have all your materials and tools within easy access.

Attach the wick and glue it to the bottom of your container using a glue dot or a small dose of hot glue.

Run a skewer or chopstick along the top of your container to hold the wick in place.

Melt the Wax

Measure out wax needed (double the size of your container).

Heat it in a double boiler over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Add Fragrance and Colour

When the wax has fully melted, take it off the heat.

Let it cool to approximately 65°C (150°F) before adding the fragrance. Add fragrance oil by about 10-15% for a highly scented product.

If you want coloured candles, it is now time to add in your dye or crayon shavings.

Carefully pour the wax into your container, leaving about 1-2 cm of extra room at the top.

Make sure that the wick is in the center as it sets.

Allow the candle to harden and cool completely (about 4-6 hours).

Trim the wick to about 1 cm.

For the best scent, allow your candle to rest for 24-48 hours before lighting.

Tips to Consider When Making Homemade Candles

When the temperature is too high, the fragrance oil will burn.

Use top-quality essential oils for strong and lasting fragrances.

Test your scent combos. Some scents go better together than others. Try lavender + vanilla or citrus + mint.

Use wick stickers or holders; they keep your wick centered.

Best Essential Oils for Scented Candles

If you’re unsure which scents to start with, here are some popular ones: Lavender: Calming and perfect for the bedroom

Peppermint: Invigorating and refreshing

Citrus (Lemon, Orange, Grapefruit): Invigorating and fresh-scented

Eucalyptus: Great for decongesting sinuses and calming

Vanilla: Warm, soothing, and popular with all

Rosemary: Strong, fresh, and energizing

Ylang-Ylang: Flowery and oriental You can even blend scents together to create your own unique signature scent!

Creative Candle Ideas to Try

Want to get even more creative with your candles? Try these fun ideas: Pour alternating colours of wax in layers for a stripy effect.

Add dried rose petals, lavender, or rosemary for visual appeal.

Use coconut shells as tropical country containers.

Add cinnamon, orange, and pine oils for a holiday scent.

Candle Safety Tips

Candles are pretty, but they must be used safely: Never leave a burning candle alone.

Keep candles away from flammable materials.

Always trim the wick to prevent too many flames.

Use only heat-proof holders.

Never move a lit candle or warm wax candle.

Candle-Making Blunders to Avoid

Do not add too much fragrance because it will destabilise the wax.

The wick will burn irregularly when it is too large or too small.

Pouring hot wax can burn off fragrance or produce sinkholes.

Do not skip the cure/rest time. Waiting is worth it to get the best of your scented candles.