What Nigerian Men Really Want for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day has long been synonymous with grand romantic gestures, often with men expected to take the lead. But when it comes to receiving gifts, the narrative shifts.

Nigerian men have joked about getting the same presents for years: boxers, socks, or the occasional singlet. Meanwhile, women insist that men either don’t know what they want or their preferences are just too expensive. So, we asked men directly: What do Nigerian men actually want for Valentine’s Day? The results were both revealing and, honestly, a little sad.

Who Are These Men?

Our survey revealed a diverse range of participants, with half of our respondents within the eighteen to twenty-four (18-24) age bracket, twenty-five to thirty-four (25-34) year olds made up 38% of the group and thirty-five to fourty-four-year-olds (35-44) making up just 11%.



As far as relationships go, 25% of our respondents said they were single. Most respondents were dating (47%) or married (19%). A significant portion, however, found themselves in the ambiguous realm of “situationships”(7.9%). These categories gave us an idea of the perspectives shaping their Valentine’s Day expectations.

Valentine’s Day Pressure

The responses were split when asked if they had a Valentine this year. Some planned elaborate dates, while others considered it “just another day.” 40.3% said they don’t even have a Valentine.

Zero men said they always get what they want. Not even one. But one thing was clear: Many respondents felt Valentine’s Day traditions could be revamped.

Are Men Actually Happy With Their Gifts?

Do Women Know What Their Men Want?

We asked men if their partners actually knew their preferences, and the results were mixed: 19% said, “Not at all.”

25.9% said “Not really.”

29.3% said “Close, but not perfect.”

Only 25.9% said, “Yes, they do.” Clearly, most men aren’t getting the gifts they truly desire. And we wonder why they don’t get excited about Valentine’s Day.

The Top 3 Gifts Nigerian Men Actually Want

Nigerian men want more than the usual socks and boxers. Gadgets and tech items are the most desired, with 57.1% of respondents saying they’d love to receive them.

Financial gifts, including stocks, shares, or straight-up cash, were also high, with 54% expressing interest. Clothes and accessories followed closely, with 52.4% appreciating stylish additions to their wardrobe.

The overwhelming response for gadgets, financial gifts, and fashion accessories suggests that Nigerian men prefer gifts that have practical and long-term value in their gifts. Unlike regular Valentine’s Day presents, which are often symbolic or sentimental, men favour items that improve their daily lives.

What Gifts Exactly?

Some men explicitly listed a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, a weekend trip, or a new laptop, but many still gave vague answers.

Here’s the problem—while some men gave clear answers, many didn’t. This means the long-running debate isn’t entirely women’s fault. Some guys won’t spell it out, leaving their partners guessing between a new PlayStation and another multipack of socks. The result? Another Valentine’s Day filled with forced smiles and “Wow, I love it” moments.

What Men Want GONE From Valentine’s Day

Turns out, there are some Valentine’s traditions that men are over: Wearing Red – 60% (We get it, it’s Valentine’s, but can we chill?)

Billboards, trumpets, and over-the-top gestures – 52.5% (If you love me, don’t announce it to the entire Lagos.)

Over-commercialized gifting – 44.3% (Can we not turn love into a spending competition?)

People proposing on Valentine’s Day – 36.1% (Not the time. Not the place.)

The Wildest (and Most Unexpected) Valentine’s Gifts

Some men actually got great gifts. Others? Not so much. A designer sneaker. (We like this one!)

A smartwatch. (Also solid.)

An all-expense-paid trip and arcade experience. (Whoever gave this, we salute you.)

A letter from his mom. (Sir, are you okay?)

A rechargeable lamp. (It was fake.)

A lint roller and a box of Ferrero Rocher. (So... clean and sweet?)

Singlet. Again. (STOP THIS.)

If women want to avoid uninspired Valentine’s Day gifting, the solution is simple: ask and observe. Many men may not outright state their preferences, but paying attention to their hobbies, conversations, and wishlist items can make all the difference.