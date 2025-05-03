I think we all would love to have an even-toned complexion all over our bodies and it’s certainly a skincare goal of mine this year. I want my skin to look buttery, seamless and glowy from head to toe. That includes all the areas we’re often told not to look at too closely: armpits, elbows, inner thighs, bum, and kneecaps. You know those girls on social media whose skin looks like it’s been airbrushed into soft gold? That’s what I want.

But the truth is, even if we exfoliate, moisturise, and avoid the sun like it’s the plague, some areas just don’t match, and that’s completely normal. If you’ve ever looked in the mirror and wondered why your underarms or buttocks look darker than the rest of your skin, you’re not alone, and you’re not doing skincare wrong. You’re just human.

Why These Areas Are Darker, and Why It’s Totally Normal

Let’s get one thing straight…skin discolouration in certain areas like the armpits, bum, inner thighs, and elbows is absolutely normal. These areas tend to be darker for several reasons, most of which have nothing to do with your hygiene, lifestyle, or whether you’ve purchased the “right” products.

Friction: These areas are prone to constant rubbing from skin-on-skin contact (such as your thighs when walking), fabric chafing, or movement from exercise and everyday activities. Over time, repeated friction can lead to thickening of the skin and increased melanin production, causing those areas to appear darker.

Hormones: Hormonal fluctuations, particularly those associated with insulin resistance, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or pregnancy, can trigger a condition known as acanthosis nigricans. This results in darkened patches of skin, often in the underarms, groin, or neck.

Shaving and hair removal: Repeated shaving, especially with dull blades or without proper aftercare, can cause irritation, inflammation, and darkening over time. Some deodorants, especially those containing aluminium, can also irritate the skin and cause it to appear darker. Sweat and bacteria: Your underarms and buttocks are warm, moist environments where sweat and bacteria thrive. This combination can lead to inflammation or pigmentation over time, especially if the skin’s barrier is compromised.

Genetics: Some people just naturally have more melanin in certain parts of their body, and that’s okay. Skin tone is not one-size-fits-all, even on our own bodies. So if your bum doesn’t match your arms, or your underarms are two shades deeper than your chest, welcome to the club. It’s simple biology.

That said, if evening out your skin tone is a personal skincare goal (and not a result of pressure from TikTok filters), some brilliant products can help you brighten things up without irritation or damage.

How to Gently Brighten Darker Areas

Even though it’s normal for these areas to be darker, you can still even things out with targeted skincare. Gentle exfoliation, brightening actives, and lots of moisture are some of the steps you can take. Here are some brilliant product recommendations you can try out:

1. Gentle Exfoliants

Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and encourages cell turnover. Just make sure you’re not using harsh scrubs. You can use chemical exfoliants like AHAs, BHAs or lactic acid.

Bioderma Pigmentbio Sensitive Areas

This is that French pharmacy gem you’ll keep repurchasing. It’s specifically made for sensitive, friction-prone areas: underarms, inner thighs, groin, even the bum cheeks. It contains azelaic acid, liquorice root, and salicylic acid to brighten, soothe and prevent irritation.

It’s also great to use after shaving to reduce the chances of ingrown hairs developing. The texture is watery and fast-absorbing, and it’s fragrance-free, so it won’t compete with your perfume or irritate sensitive areas. Price: $43.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

AmLactin Daily Nourish 12% Lactic Acid

Lactic acid is a superstar for treating rough, pigmented areas gently. And this product is a classic in the bodycare world. Lactic acid exfoliates dead skin cells while drawing in moisture, so it doesn’t feel drying or harsh. Use it on your bum, thighs, elbows or knees, especially if you’re dealing with keratosis pilaris or rough patches.

It has a faint clinical scent and a slightly sticky texture, but the results are worth it. You can use it a few nights a week, and build up as tolerated. Price: $13.97. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

The INKEY List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Stick

Possibly the most fun product of the bunch. It’s a twist-up stick (similar to deodorant) that you can glide directly onto target areas, such as your armpits, inner thighs, or lower back. It combines glycolic and salicylic acid to unclog pores, fade dark spots and smooth texture.

It’s great to use, especially if you hate messes or don’t have time for elaborate body care routines. Use it 2 - 3 times a week after showering. Price: $15. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

This product is usually used on the face, but it works brilliantly for the body too. Salicylic acid penetrates deep into pores to fight inflammation and reduce darkness caused by ingrown hairs or clogged follicles.

You can dab it on your underarms or thighs with a cotton pad after cleansing. It’s liquid gold for anyone prone to razor bumps or “chicken skin.” Use it a few nights a week. Price: ₦29,500. Where To Buy: Shop Lux Beauty .

2. Brightening Products

Look for products with ingredients like niacinamide, tranexamic acid, licorice root, kojic acid, and azelaic acid to help reduce discolouration over time.

Topicals High Roller Ingrown Tonic

This sleek rollerball serum is a dream post-shave or post-wax. It contains glycolic and salicylic acids to exfoliate, zinc to calm, and niacinamide to brighten over time.

You just roll it over the skin and go. It’s also anti-bump and anti-irritation. The green tea and centella give it a soothing, spa-like feel. Use it right after hair removal or before bed. Price: $26. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

Cosmo Whitening Roll-On

A budget underarm brightener that’s well-loved in Nigeria. It works best with consistent use and pairs beautifully with a gentle exfoliant. It doubles as a deodorant. It’s gentle and it doesn’t sting. Price: ₦9,000. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Big Kam .

Topicals Faded Serum or Bar

This is the Beyoncé of dark spot treatments. It’s formulated with every brightening ingredient: niacinamide, alpha arbutin, tranexamic acid, kojic acid, azelaic acid, glutathione.

Although it smells…funky, but the results are magic. The bar version is also great for those who prefer cleansing treatments, especially in the shower. Price: $18. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar

A triple threat: cleanser, mask, and exfoliator in one. It comes with a sponge you can dampen and swirl onto the bar to create a lather.

Use it in the shower as a mask on dark spots. It’s especially effective on the chest, thighs, bum, and underarms. Price: ₦25,000. Where To Buy: Shop The Beauty Prism .

Advanced Clinicals Vitamin C + Turmeric Cream

Turmeric is a natural skin brightener and anti-inflammatory. Vitamin C and turmeric work together to brighten and calm skin over time. It’s hydrating and smells faintly herbal. You can slather it all over daily. Price: ₦17,999. Where To Buy: Shop Shop Station .

3. Barrier-Repairing Moisturizers

Hydration is just as important as exfoliation. Seal everything in with a rich moisturiser to prevent friction, inflammation, and future discolouration.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

An oldie but goldie. Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and petrolatum are thick, rich creams that soften the skin, lock in moisture, and help you avoid acid irritation. It’s the non-negotiable step after exfoliating. Price: $18.39. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

Eucerin UreaRepair PLUS 10% Urea Lotion

With urea and ceramides, this lotion hydrates deeply while gently exfoliating. Apply it on very dry or rough skin on the bum, thighs, and elbows. Price: ₦26,300. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

What Not To Do

Avoid aluminium-based deodorants that may irritate sensitive underarm skin.

Avoid over-exfoliating, as this can exacerbate pigmentation issues.

Say no to DIY lemon juice or baking soda concoctions. They do more harm than good.

Be patient. Evening out skin tone takes time. It could be weeks, and sometimes months.