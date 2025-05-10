5 Types of Undies Every Woman Must Have and Why They Matter

Underwear might be the least visible part of our outfit, but it has the power to make or break our day. Most days, it doesn’t get the spotlight, but when you’re wearing the right pair, it can change everything. You walk differently. You feel more secure.

You worry less about wedgies or surprise leaks. And as a lady in this era, you have to be able to choose the right undies because they aren’t just about looking good. You actually have to intentionally match them to your outfit of the day, your body, and your plans for the day.

From the seamless pairs that disappear under dresses to the lacy showstoppers you pull out when you want to feel like that girl, these are the five types of underwear every woman truly needs.

1. Seamless Everyday Panties

If you’re tired of VPL (Visible Panty Lines) ruining your outfit, you should consider buying some seamless undies. These are made without seams or thick waistbands, which means they lie flat under clothing and are virtually invisible, especially when they’re worn under body-hugging dresses, gym leggings, or office trousers.

The Voenxe Seamless Women’s Thongs are one of the best underwear when it comes to being invisible. They sit flat on your skin, don’t dig in, and come in neutral tones that work under almost any outfit. You can wear them when you’re heading to the gym or a night out because these thongs won’t budge. Price: $13.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

These modal panties are buttery-soft and breathable. They’re the sort of panties you can wear all day without adjusting. Plus, they come in a mix of red, pink, black, white, light blue, and coffee, so you’re covered for every mood and outfit. Seamless? Tick. Fashionable? Definitely. Price: ₦4,880 (from ₦18,800). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

2. Thongs

While some women swear by full coverage panties, others know that a good thong can make you feel both sexy and streamlined. Thongs are better worn with high-slit skirts, satin trousers, or even those gym leggings that show every stitch. A thong gives you a clean silhouette always and no, they don’t always have to be uncomfortable.

ANNIYSON Women’s Thongs, T-back Low-Waist See-Through Panties (in black, grey, pink, and beige) are sheer, sexy, and surprisingly comfy. The low waist sits perfectly with low-rise trousers, while the see-through lace adds a flirty vibe that’s perfect for date night or just feeling fabulous at home. Price: $5.40 - $9.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

If you love variety, this pack of lace thongs is a no-brainer. Feminine, flirty and flattering, they feel like a treat every time you wear them. Price: ₦3,990. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

3. Cotton Briefs

When in doubt, go for cotton. Cotton briefs are the reliable best mates of the underwear world. They are soft, breathable, supportive, and perfect for everyday wear. Wear them when you’re running errands or curled up with a book because they give the comfort you didn’t know you were missing.

Hanes Women’s No Ride Up Low Rise Cotton Brief (6-Pack) just show that simple doesn’t always mean boring. Made from 100% preshrunk cotton, they’re soft, breathable and designed to stay in place. Price: ₦6,350. Where To Buy: Shop Lulu Lingerie .

4. High-Absorbency Period Pants

Forget those awkward pad lines or late-night leak worries and just get yourself period pants because they make all the difference. Built with multi-layered absorbency and leak-proof materials, period pants keep you dry and confident, even on your heaviest flow days.

The Leakproof Hipster Briefs for Women (3-Pack) aren’t your average period pants. With four layers of protection (including bamboo for softness, an absorbent core, a leakproof barrier, and a moisture-wicking finish), these can hold up to 35ml of fluid which is the equivalent of four tampons. They’re also reusable so they make the best underwear investment. Price: $17.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

I first came across these Disposable Pants (12 Pieces) from NYSC corpers who swore by them for convenience. You can carry them along with you when you’re travelling, newly postpartum, or just want a backup during your period because these are an easy throwaway solution. No laundry, no stress. Just wear them and throw them away at the end of the day. They’re also very light and you won’t feel like you’re wearing anything even, and they’re great to pack for hospital stays or emergencies. Price: ₦4,900. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

5. Lacy or Statement Lingerie

Not every pair of underwear needs to be practical. Some are just meant to be pretty and to remind you that you’re soft, powerful, and beautiful. Lacy lingerie is an easy secret confidence booster. You can wear it under your favourite outfit or on its own with a spritz of perfume and nothing else.

This See-Through Sexy Women’s Full Lace High-Stretch Bra Panty Set with Sleeves is the definition of sultry elegance. The lace is delicate and high-stretch, giving you just enough comfort and seduction. The added sleeves add a vintage boudoir vibe that makes it feel luxurious. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Lingerie City .

The Dorina Leal teddy is pure black magic with sheer floral lace from the bust to the waist, and with delicate thin straps and a daring plunge neckline. The lower half flares into silky, flowy shorts that look flattering on every body shape. It’s high-stretch, high-drama, and elegant. Price: ₦28,500. Where To Buy: Shop Brief Essentials .