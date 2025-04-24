The Best Butters to Bake With, According to These Home Bakers

“Smooth like butter, like a criminal undercover”… as true as the words of Kpop group BTS in their chart-topping hit song ‘Butter’. But the best butter to bake with? That, my friends, is a far more hidden undercover operation.

You can try and ask any seasoned baker what their favourite butter is and you’ll most likely get a coy smile from them and a swift change of subject. That is because once the word’s out, that one perfect block of butter that they cherish could suddenly disappear off the shelves and reappear with an increased price tag. It’s already bad enough that the exchange rate has been inflating the prices of these butters anyway.

So, what’s the deal with butter for baking? If you’re new to baking, you might be wondering: isn’t butter just… butter? Not quite.



In baking, butter isn’t considered a regular “step one” ingredient, rather, it’s the ingredient that can make or break your biscuits, improve the texture of your cakes, or completely flatten your pie crust (literally). Some are all fat, no flavour. Some are so full of water that your puff pastry ends up puffless.

And you know that in Nigeria, we love a good meat pie, chin chin, or cake, and the goodness of these snacks lies in the butter used. From its fat content to it being salted, cultured, or sweet cream, the butter you choose affects the flavour, texture, flakiness, and rise of your baked goods. So, which ones are actually worth your money?



Let’s break down a few essential butter terms before we take a look at the best butters to bake with, home and abroad.

Quick Butter 101: What Do All These Terms Mean?

Before we get into the buttery goodness, let’s decode a few commonly used terms you’ll see on packaging: European-style vs. American-style : European butters have a higher butterfat content (usually 82% or more) compared to American ones (around 80%). That extra fat means it has a richer flavour, silkier texture, and less water, which is perfect for tender pastries.



Cultured vs. Sweet Cream : Cultured butter is made from fermented cream, which is what gives it its tangy, complex flavour. Sweet cream butter is made from fresh, pasteurised cream and has a more neutral, creamy taste.



Salted vs. Unsalted : Salted butter can be great for spreading, but for baking, unsalted is generally preferred. It gives you full control over the salt content in your recipes.



Grass-fed vs. Grain-fed: Butter from grass-fed cows often has a brighter yellow colour and a more pronounced, slightly grassy flavour due to the cows’ diet.

Now, on to the good stuff. Below, I’ve rounded up the best butters to bake with based on flavour, texture, and versatility.

1. Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter (Unsalted & Salted)

If you see this gold-wrapped beauty at Shoprite or Ebeano, pick it up and don’t think twice. This butter is premium and slightly pricier, but bakers who use it note its richness and depth, which it adds to everything from red velvet cakes to cookies. It’s made from grass-fed cows in Ireland and has a high butterfat content (about 82%), which means it’ll help you get fluffier cakes, better rise, and a richer taste.

You can use it to make shortbread, sponge cakes, and croissants. It’s also spreadable straight from the fridge, so you don’t have to wrestle with a knife. You can use the unsalted version for baking and the salted version for bread and toast. Price: $3.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

2. Isigny Ste Mère Butter (Salted & Unsalted)

Fancy? Yes. Worth it? Absolutely. This French butter is the closest you’ll get to eating butter like a Michelin-starred chef. With its PDO (protected designation of origin) status, Isigny is made from the milk of cows grazing on salt meadows near Normandy. This PDO status requires that it be made using the region’s traditional ingredients and methods. It’s a rich, smooth, and creamy butter that melts quickly after refrigeration. It also features salt flakes or crystals that balance out its creaminess, making you crave more.

This butter has impressive packaging, which means it will be quite expensive. While you might want to reserve it for toast or finishing sauces, don’t underestimate its power in baking. It brings a tender, slightly crumbly texture to pies and biscuits and a savoury richness to shortbread. Price: $6.99. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Cabot Sweet Cream Butter (Unsalted)

A favourite among American home bakers and an excellent step up from your basic store brand. Cabot is a sweet cream butter with 80% butterfat, meaning it adds just enough richness without overpowering delicate recipes. Because it contains slightly more water than European butters, it’s brilliant for puffing up pie crusts and cookies.

It’s not overly rich, so it plays a background role in recipes that let other ingredients shine like chocolate chip cookies or banana bread. It’s an excellent butter choice if you’re looking for a solid, reasonably priced option for daily baking. Price: $35. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

4. Arla Butter (Unsalted)

Arla’s cultured butter is a dependable all-rounder with an added boost from fermentation. Made from just two ingredients and sourced from happy European cows, it’s beautifully creamy with a slightly nutty and tangy flavour profile.

This butter works well in flaky baked goods and moist cakes. It’s also excellent in savoury dishes or when you need a buttery base for sauces and dips. The higher smoke point makes it a great butter for slightly more intense cooking. My friend, Princess, who’s a baker, recommends it for scones, banana bread, and even on toast (the sandwiches will slap, trust us). Price: ₦10,200. Where To Buy: Shop Shop On Click .

5. President French Butter

Imported, premium, and often reserved for special bakes. President Butter is super creamy, lightly tangy, and gives you that high-end French pastry feel. If you’re baking for a wedding, a special order, or you just want to spoil yourself, this butter will elevate any dessert. It’s more common in high-end supermarkets or stores that cater to hotels and restaurants. Use it for pastries, croissants, and cakes. Price: ₦9,345. Where To Buy: Shop Supermart .

6. Lurpak Butter (Unsalted & Slightly Salted)

Lurpak is another international brand that frequently appears in Nigerian supermarkets. It’s smooth, slightly tangy, and holds its own in cookies, pastries, and even fondant-covered cakes.

It’s a cultured butter, which means it has a light sour note that enhances flavour, especially in baked goods like banana bread or meat pies. It’s a favourite among bakers who want something premium but a bit more neutral than Kerrygold, and it’s best for cookies, pies, and pastries. Price: ₦8,470. Where To Buy: Shop Supermart .

7. Ambassador Butter (Unsalted)

If you bake in Nigeria, chances are you’ve come across Ambassador Butter, a low-key butter used in many commercial kitchens and bakeries. It’s one of those butters you’ll find in bulk at cold rooms and big markets like Oke Arin or Mile 12. While it doesn’t have the fancy branding of Kerrygold or Lurpak, it’s surprisingly dependable for everyday baking.

Ambassador has a relatively high butterfat content, which gives it good flavour and decent texture for cakes and cookies. The unsalted version is best suited for baking, while the salted one works well for bread and other cooking applications.

It’s especially popular among caterers and small business bakers because it has a track record of performing well when used to bake. It doesn’t have that artificial margarine taste, and is more budget-friendly than imported gourmet butters. Price: ₦5,270. Where To Buy: Shop Supermart .

Margarine Alternatives

As I mentioned earlier, inflation and the fluctuating dollar rate are affecting the prices of foodstuffs in Nigeria, and butter is also affected. So, here are some margarine alternatives that are worth the try and will give you excellent results.

1. Taroona Butter-Blend and Margarine

Ene, the creative director of Baked By Ene, recommends Taroona because it is a butter-blend product. Taroona margarine is widely loved for its flavour, affordability, and versatility in everything from cakes to chin-chin. However, what truly sets it apart is the Taroona Butter-Blend, a hybrid product that combines the taste of butter with margarine.

Ene explained that “Taroona is a butter-blend product that can also serve as butter, which is amazing to use.” That alone makes it a godsend for cake makers who want rich flavour without burning through their budget. Use the butter-blend when you want that buttery mouthfeel in your cake without the cost of real butter. Price: ₦3,500. Where To Buy: Shop Cake Tools Depot Nigeria .

2. Jubi Margarine

Not everyone is familiar with Jubi, but bakers who are tend to swear by it. It has a soft, creamy texture and rises better than other margarines which is a huge deal when you’re making sponge cakes or loaves that need a fluffy lift.

According to Ene, “Jubi fluffs up better than other margarine,” which immediately puts it ahead of some of the more well-known brands. It doesn’t leave the odd aftertaste that some cheaper margarines do. Price: ₦1,400. Where To Buy: Shop 24 Hours Market .

The Truth About Butter vs Margarine in Nigerian Baking

In Nigeria, real butter is almost a luxury item. Ene emphasises this by plainly saying, “Only the very rich, well-to-do bakers actually use butter.” For most small-scale and home bakers, margarine is the MVP. Yes, butter has unbeatable flavour and texture, but margarine has its wins too. It’s affordable, available, and can whip up decent cakes and cookies when times are tight.

Some bakers also use vegetable oil instead because it works exceptionally well in moist cakes and reduces the salty tang margarine can sometimes bring. “Vegetable oil always works,” said one hobbyist baker, “I don’t use margarine because there’s a saltiness to it most times.”

Butters to Avoid for Baking in Nigeria:

Regular Blue Band (spread): It’s margarine, not butter. Tastes salty and greasy in bakes.

Simas Margarine: Good for jollof rice or cooking, but not always the best option for cakes or buttercream.

Low-fat butters: Too much water = flat cakes and soggy cookies.

If you want premium, Kerrygold and Lurpak are your best bets. For budget baking, go for Ambassador or President butter. Always check that it’s real butter, not a spread, if you want perfect results.