Xiaomi Black Friday Deals

Xiaomi has rolled out massive discounts on everything from sleek earbuds to powerful smartphones and versatile tablets. Whether you're upgrading your gadgets or hunting for the perfect gift, these deals deliver cutting-edge technology at a fraction of the cost.



Let’s see the must-have Xiaomi products that are turning heads this Black Friday.

Redmi Buds 6 Active – ₦23,060 (originally ₦50,000, now 54% OFF)

These semi-in-ear buds are designed for comfort and performance, with five EQ settings to suit any listening environment. Whether you're enjoying bass-heavy tracks in "Enhanced Bass" mode or cranking it up with "Boost Volume," the Buds 6 Active provide an unrestricted, strain-free listening experience.



Redmi Buds 5 – ₦48,900 (originally ₦60,000, now 19% OFF)

Featuring 46dB noise cancellation and three transparency modes, these buds keep you aware of your surroundings while delivering clear, immersive sound. The dual AI-powered microphones handle wind noise effortlessly, so your calls are crystal clear. And the 12.4mm drivers ensure you’ll hear every note like it’s live.



Redmi Buds 6 Lite – ₦27,250 (originally ₦35,000, now 22% OFF)

Perfect for city life, these earbuds block out the hustle and bustle with 0dB active noise cancellation. The dual-microphone setup ensures clear communication, while the 12.4mm titanium drivers bring your music to life. Adjust your sound preferences seamlessly with the Xiaomi Earbuds app.



Redmi Pad SE 8.7" – ₦223,880 (originally ₦262,400, now 15% OFF)

This sleek and powerful tablet is perfect for streaming, reading, or gaming, with its TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free display designed to reduce eye strain. It offers two unique reading modes: Paper Reading Mode, which mimics a physical book, and Classic Mode, for a more traditional digital experience.



Beyond visuals, the dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® create an immersive soundscape, making every movie or playlist more engaging. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 6,650mAh battery, the Redmi Pad SE 8.7 ensures smooth multitasking and long-lasting entertainment for up to 25 hours of video playback.



Redmi 14C (8GB/256GB) – ₦174,820 (originally ₦400,000, now 56% OFF)

With its 6.88" IPS LCD display and 90Hz refresh rate, the Redmi 14C offers stunning visuals and a seamless user experience. Powered by a Helio G85 chipset, this phone handles multitasking effortlessly. The 256GB storage ensures plenty of room for your photos, apps, and files.



Redmi A3 Pro (4GB/128GB) – ₦132,785 (originally ₦250,000, now 47% OFF)

A budget-friendly choice with premium features like a 120Hz refresh rate, 6.88-inch display, and a 5,160mAh battery for all-day use. Its compact size and lightweight design make it an excellent option for anyone on the go.



Redmi Note 13 (8GB/256GB) – ₦281,960 (originally ₦400,000, now 30% OFF)

A flagship-level device at a fantastic price, the Redmi Note 13 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or taking photos, this phone delivers a smooth and immersive experience. It’s the ideal choice for anyone seeking high-end specs without the high-end price tag.



Xiaomi 14T (12GB/512GB) – ₦750,000 (originally ₦900,000, now 17% OFF)

For those who want nothing but the best, the Xiaomi 14T offers a 6.67-inch HyperOS display, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. This powerhouse is designed for professionals and gamers alike, delivering top-notch performance.



