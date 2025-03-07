To-Do List Apps vs. Paper Planners—What Actually Helps You Get Tasks Done?

I’ve spent countless evenings wrestling with my never-ending to-do list, trying to figure out the best way to keep myself on track. Like many of you, I’ve wondered whether a digital to-do list app or a paper planner is best for staying organized and productive.

Over time, I’ve experimented with both and discovered that each has its own unique strengths. Let’s explore how each option might help or hinder you from getting more done.

To-Do List Apps

In a world constantly buzzing with notifications, it’s no surprise that digital planning tools have exploded in popularity. There’s something undeniably appealing about having your schedule, tasks, and even reminders synced across your devices.

With a few taps on your phone or clicks on your computer, you can rearrange your day, set tasks, and even share these with colleagues or friends.

Convenience at Your Fingertips:

One of the biggest benefits of digital to-do list apps is their portability. Most of us are undeniably always with our phones, from the toilet seat to you rushing into a bus, your device is always with you—right in your pocket.

Features That Enhance Productivity:

Modern apps often come with various features that boost your productivity. From notifications that you can make to your taste, to advanced algorithms that help prioritize your workload, these tools are built to keep you productive. Some even offer data tracking, helping you identify patterns in your productivity, which is a definite plus.

For those who want to go by the route of to-do list apps, these are a few apps that help with productivity.

Google Calendar

Let’s start with the basics. If you have a Gmail account (and who doesn’t?), then you already have access to Google Calendar. It’s straightforward, free, and integrates seamlessly with your email. You can colour-code events (e.g., blue for work, green for personal plans, red for deadlines), set reminders, and even share schedules with others. Find on Google Play and Apple App Store

Notion

Now, Notion is for those of us who want to feel like we have everything under control. It’s not just a time management app; it’s an all-in-one workspace where you can plan, write, track goals, and even store recipes. Imagine you’re working with three clients at the same time. Notion helps you organize deadlines, client feedback, and payment schedules. Find on Google Play and Apple App Store

Trello

If you’re a visual person, Trello might be your jam. It uses a board-and-card system to help you organize tasks. Think of it like sticky notes on a whiteboard, but digital. You can move tasks from “To-Do” to “In Progress” to "Done” with a simple drag-and-drop. Find on Google Play and Apple App Store

Microsoft To Do

This one’s a gem for simplicity lovers. Microsoft To-Do is a no-fuss app that lets you create and organize tasks. What’s great about it is the daily "My Day” feature, which encourages you to focus on what needs to be done today—not the 50 other things that can wait till tomorrow. Find on Google Play and Apple App Store

Evernote

Evernote is a note-taking app for people who have a million thoughts but struggle to keep them organized. It lets you jot down ideas, save web articles, and even scan handwritten notes. With Evernote, you can quickly record voice notes or scribble ideas before they disappear. Find on Google Play and Apple App Store

For a guide to choosing time management apps, check The Best Time Management Apps .

However, as much as I love the convenience of a digital planner, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. The same device that helps you organize your day can also bring endless distractions. Every ping or pop-up can pull your attention away from what you’re doing.

In my experience, I’ve found myself getting a notification from a to-do list app, and the next thing I do is scroll through Instagram and look at the latest post from Ayra Starr. This can be a major downside for those who struggle with digital distractions.

Paper Planners

There’s something undeniably special about the old-school paper planner. I would speak for myself (even though I know this is experienced by almost everyone), paper planners delight the senses.

Think about the smell of a journal you have had for a while, that familiarity is unbeatable; or the satisfaction of simply flipping through the pages or crossing off a task that you have achieved. In fact, in those moments of frustration where we tear off a sheet because we aren’t coming up with something we like, it is still a part of the allure of planners (digital apps can try but they can’t replicate these.)

Price: ₦8,062. Where to Buy: Shop Studio Concierge .

For many of us, the digital world means we are staying connected, and this brings anxiety to some people who want to be consumed fully, probably during a brainstorming session. Paper planners do away with these distractions, in that moment, it is just you and your paper. When you sit down with a paper planner, you’re allowing yourself to slow down and focus solely on the task at hand. There’s no buzzing phone or flashing notification to pull your attention away.

Price: ₦14,999. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

In my experience, I remember things that I write down more than the ones I type on my phone. This also makes it more likely that I will follow through with my plans. I’ve noticed that when I jot down my tasks on paper, I tend to feel more committed to completing them. The physical act of crossing out a completed task provides a small but satisfying sense of achievement.

Of course, paper planners have their flaws. For one, they do not have the added features of digital apps for productivity. There’s no automatic syncing across devices or instant backup if you misplace your planner.

There is no easy way to search for what you need; if the idea you need is on the twentieth page, you will have to scroll and scan through till you find it, and no easy way to shift tasks from one day to the next without a bit of erasing or rewriting. And if you lose things easily, this method definitely isn’t for you.

Which One Is Right for You?

So, which one actually helps you get more done? The truth is, I can’t give you a definitive answer. Much of it comes down to your personal habits, work environment, and even your personality. Reflect on Your Work Style:

Ask yourself a few key questions: If you love rearranging tasks easily and have access to your schedule anytime, anywhere, a digital app might be best for you. On the other hand, if you find that writing helps you focus and the physical act of planning gives you a sense of control, then a paper planner could be a better fit.

Consider a Hybrid Approach:

Interestingly, many people find that a combination of both tools works best. For instance, you might use a digital calendar to keep track of appointments and deadlines, while relying on a paper planner for your daily to-do list and brainstorming sessions.

Experiment and Adjust:

You can experiment with both methods to see which fits you best. Or you may choose to alternate between both depending on the nature of your tasks.

Beyond the Tool: Developing a Productive Mindset