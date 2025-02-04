Time management? It sounds like such a foreign concept when you have a million things to do and not enough time. Or when you have a wedding to attend in Ibadan on Saturday, a friend’s housewarming in Lekki the same day, and somehow, you promised your boss you’d submit that report by midnight.

Life can feel like a madness, but the truth is, managing time in today’s world is no joke. And for many of us, the issue isn’t even that we don’t have enough time. It’s that we don’t know how to organize it.

That’s where technology comes in. Time management apps can help simplify your life and give you the structure you’ve been craving.

What Are the 4 Types of Time Management?

Let’s talk about the foundation of good time management: the 4 Ds—delete, delegate, defer, and do. This framework makes it easier to discern what tasks truly matter. Delete : Eliminate tasks that don’t add value. For example, if that weekly team meeting always ends up being an unproductive gist session, maybe it’s time to delete it.

Delegate : Assign tasks to others when possible. If you’re planning a family party, delegate some responsibilities (e.g., ask someone else to handle drinks or music). You don’t have to do everything yourself.

Defer : Postpone tasks that aren’t urgent. Not every item on your to-do list needs immediate attention.

Do: Focus on completing tasks that are both urgent and important. This is where you direct most of your energy. The 4 Ds of time management can streamline the decision-making process and increase productivity by allocating resources strategically.

Let’s get into some of the best time management apps, but I’ll keep it real—tools that can work in Nigeria, with our unique chaos.

Google Calendar

Let’s start with the basics. If you have a Gmail account (and who doesn’t?), then you already have access to Google Calendar. It’s straightforward, free, and integrates seamlessly with your email. This app can save your life if you’re the type who forgets birthdays, meetings, and even the time for your evening Jumia delivery.

You can color-code events (e.g., blue for work, green for personal plans, red for deadlines), set reminders, and even share schedules with others. For example, if your family is always planning owambe parties, just create a shared calendar so everyone can update it. No more "I didn’t know it was this Saturday” excuses!

You’re managing an event in Abuja, but you’re also supervising your cousin’s bridal shower in Lagos. Google Calendar lets you coordinate both without losing your mind. Plus, you can add meeting links if you’re working remotely—something that’s become increasingly normal these days. Find on Google Play and Apple App Store

Todoist

Todoist is that reliable friend who helps you break down big tasks into smaller, bite-sized pieces. It’s a to-do list app, but with upgrades. You can prioritize tasks, set deadlines, and even add recurring reminders.

Let’s say you’re planning for Valentine's Day (because we all know it’s coming). Todoist can help you organize your spending budget, RSVP for concerts, and set up reminders for when to book flights—before ticket prices skyrocket. Talk about foresight! Find on Google Play and Apple App Store

Notion

Now, Notion is for those of us who want to feel like we have everything under control. It’s not just a time management app; it’s an all-in-one workspace where you can plan, write, track goals, and even store recipes (Sunday jollof experiments?).

What makes Notion special is its flexibility. You can design your dashboard however you like. Want to create a weekly planner? Easy. Need a content calendar for your social media hustle? Done. It’s perfect for creatives, freelancers, and anyone juggling multiple roles.

Imagine you’re working with three clients at the same time. Notion helps you organize deadlines, client feedback, and payment schedules. You’ll look professional and won’t accidentally send Client A’s design to Client B (we’ve all been there). Find on Google Play and Apple App Store

Trello

If you’re a visual person, Trello might be your jam. It uses a board-and-card system to help you organize tasks. Think of it like sticky notes on a whiteboard, but digital. You can move tasks from "To-Do" to "In Progress" to "Done” with a simple drag-and-drop.

It’s especially great for team projects or wedding planning. Yes, wedding planning. Nigerian weddings are not for the faint of heart, and Trello can help you keep track of everything from vendors to guest lists to aso ebi contributions.

Picture this: You’re organizing a friend’s surprise 30th birthday. With Trello, you can create a board for tasks (e.g., cake, DJ, venue) and assign them to different friends. You can even track who hasn’t sent their contribution to the party. No more excuses like, “Ah, I forgot”—the receipts are there. Find on Google Play and Apple App Store

RescueTime

Do you ever wonder where all your time goes? One minute you’re checking texts on WhatsApp, the next you’ve fallen into a TikTok hole watching skits. RescueTime is here to humble you. This app tracks how you spend your time on your devices. It categorizes activities into productive and unproductive time (e.g., time spent on Word documents versus time spent on Instagram). You’ll get weekly reports and insights that might shock you into changing your habits.

You’re supposed to be preparing for an important Zoom pitch, but you keep finding yourself scrolling through Twitter, laughing at the latest “Wizkid vs. Davido” debate. RescueTime can help you identify the distractions so you can curb them. (Or at least feel guilty about them.) Find on Google Play and Apple App Store

Timestream

After Focus Booster went defunct this app was introduced as a replacement. Focus booster aided those who struggled with staying focused. It’s based on the Pomodoro Technique—work for 25 minutes, take a 5-minute break, and repeat. The idea is to work in short, intense bursts rather than trying (and failing) to focus for hours straight. This app is especially useful if you’re studying for exams or working from home where distractions are plenty.

Timestream continues the core focus of the former but is now improved with an AI-powered time management tool that helps you visualize your schedule and track productivity. Unlike traditional calendar apps, it offers a timeline-based approach, making it easier to see how your tasks and projects fit together throughout the day or week.

You’re balancing a 9-to-5, a weekend photography gig, and a tech course. With Timestream, you can map out your schedule visually, ensuring you don’t overbook yourself or forget important deadlines.



Get Timestream.

Microsoft To Do

This one’s a gem for simplicity lovers. Microsoft To-Do is a no-fuss app that lets you create and organize tasks. What’s great about it is the daily "My Day” feature, which encourages you to focus on what needs to be done today—not the 50 other things that can wait till tomorrow.

Picture this: You’re balancing a 9-to-5, running a small chops business on the side, and trying to get into the gym twice a week. Microsoft To Do lets you create separate lists for each aspect of your life so nothing falls through the cracks. Find on Google Play and Apple App Store

Evernote

Evernote is for those who have a million thoughts but struggle to keep them organized. It’s a note-taking app that lets you jot down ideas, save web articles, and even scan handwritten notes.

You could be brainstorming business ideas while on your way home, but by the time you get home, you’ve forgotten half of them. With Evernote, you can quickly record voice notes or scribble ideas before they disappear. Find on Google Play and Apple App Store

Time management isn’t about being perfect; it’s about being intentional. Whether you’re managing work deadlines, social commitments, or side hustles, these apps can make life easier. But remember, no app can solve everything. If you don’t use them consistently, you’ll still feel overwhelmed.