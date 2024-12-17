Christmas is the best season to indulge in delectable festive cocktails, retiring the usual suspects like virgin mojito, margarita, and strawberry daiquiri that we take each time we visit a restaurant.

If you're treating your friends and family to a grand Christmas soirée, or you're having a nice little intimate gathering with close friends, below are some easy-to-make, on trend alcoholic drinks that'll bring joy and steal the show. Also, having a cocktail shaker will greatly help with all the recipes below (Check out our gift guide for cocktail lovers). It combines liquids and ice for a cooling effect and helps with emulsification for cocktails with ingredients that don't naturally mix well.

Rudolph’s Red Nose Fizz

Kick off your festivities with a cocktail that's as lively as the season itself. Rudolph's Red Nose Fizz combines cranberry juice, vodka, and a splash of soda water. For a presentable look, garnish with fresh cranberries and a sprig of rosemary. This drink not only looks stunning but also offers a tasty balance of sweetness and tartness, making it a perfect aperitif. It is perfectly festive, down to its name, and refreshingly light.

Stumbras Cranberry Vodka adds a rich, smooth cranberry flavor that blends beautifully with the tartness of the cranberry juice, making the cocktail a balanced and refreshing holiday treat.

Frosty’s White Christmas Margarita

Transform the classic margarita into a wonderland treat with a Frosty twist. Blend tequila, coconut milk, lime juice, and triple sec with ice for a creamy, frosty drink that’s both tropical and festive. Rim the glass with shredded coconut for a snowy appearance, and garnish with a slice of lime. This drink is a refreshing departure from traditional holiday flavours, transporting you to a cold Christmas wonderland.

This premium blanco tequila is made from blue agave, embodying purity and tradition.

Toblerone Cocktail

Chocolate lovers, this one’s for you. Inspired by Toblerone, the iconic Swiss chocolate, this cocktail combines Baileys, Kahlúa, Frangelico, cream, and a drizzle of honey and cream. You can use some or all of these liqueurs depending on which you readily find available. Shake with ice and strain into a glass, then top with grated chocolate or a sprinkle of cocoa powder. It’s the perfect drink to satisfy your sweet tooth, also great for dessert hour.

Bailey's Irish Cream brings a rich, velvety smoothness to any holiday cocktail. With its luxurious blend of Irish whiskey, cream, and hints of chocolate and vanilla, it adds a comforting warmth that's perfect for the colder months.





Brandy Alexander

This classic cocktail never goes out of style. Its first recipe was found in a recipe book in 1916. It’s a luscious mix of brandy, dark crème de cacao (a chocolate flavoured liqueur), and cream. The Brandy Alexander is rich and velvety drink. Shake with ice, strain into a glass, and sprinkle with nutmeg. It’s like Christmas pudding in liquid form. It’s a comforting cocktail choice on a chilly Christmas evening.

Coquito

Originated in Puerto Rico, Coquito is a carribean traditional festive drink. This creamy coconut-based drink features rum, condensed milk, evaporated milk, coconut cream, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Serve chilled with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top for an irresistible holiday treat and let the creamy flavours steal all the attention at your holiday gathering.

This unique blend of Caribbean rum infused with luscious coconut creates a smooth and rich flavor profile, perfect for crafting refreshing cocktails or enjoying on the rocks.





Wassail

This traditional warm punch has its roots in English Christmas festivities. Made by simmering apple cider, orange slices, cinnamon, cloves, and brandy or brown ale, lemon zest, brown sugar. Wassail is a spiced, aromatic drink perfect for cosy evenings. Garnish with apple slices and grated nutmeg. Serve in mugs with a cinnamon stick for stirring.





Christmas Punch

For a crowd-pleaser, nothing beats a festive Christmas Punch. Reminiscent of Christmas at your grandparents home, combine cranberry juice, orange juice, ginger ale, and your choice of spirits - vodka or rum work beautifully. Add slices of fresh fruit and frozen cranberries, serve it in a large bowl, letting your guests help themselves.



This Christmas punch is refreshing and visually stunning which makes it a perfect centrepiece for your drinks table. Bonus tip: If you take out the alcohol, it’s equally delicious for kids to consume.

The Bacardi gold rum has aromas of vanilla, brown sugar, banana, roasted nuts and toffee and a collection of soothing flavors like vanilla, buttery caramel toasted almond and sweet bananas balanced by the warm zest of orange peels, a light oaky finish and crisp mouth feel .

Espresso Martini

For those who need a caffeine kick after hours of Christmas feasting, the Espresso Martini is the answer. Surprisingly, this isn’t commonly found in restaurants because most bartenders hate to make it because they have to add a shot of espresso which requires them to wait for it to cool down. This is all the more reason why you should whip this cocktail up at home for yourself and loved ones. Mix vodka, coffee liqueur, a shot of espresso, syrup, and then shake with ice. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with three coffee beans.



The rich coffee flavour combined with a hint of sweetness makes this cocktail perfect for late-night celebrations, and it will make you dance the night away.





Christmas Gin Cocktail

For gin lovers, a Christmas Gin Cocktail is a must-try. Mix gin with tonic water, a splash of cranberry juice, and a few sprigs of fresh rosemary. Garnish with fresh cranberries and a sprig of thyme.

Whitley Neill Dry Gin brings a sophisticated twist to any cocktail with its bold and aromatic botanicals. Infused with handpicked ingredients like juniper, citrus, and a hint of exotic African baobab fruit, this gin offers a unique, smooth flavor that's perfect for holiday mixes.





Cranberry Mimosa

Start your festive brunch with a delightful Cranberry Mimosa. Combine sparkling wine with cranberry juice and a splash of orange juice for a twist on the traditional mimosa. Serve in champagne flutes with a sugared rim, garnish with fresh cranberries, and an orange slice for a sparkling holiday drink. It's a bubbly way to celebrate the season.





