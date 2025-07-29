For most iPhone users, the sleekness of the phone and the camera quality are our best return on investment aside from other regular functions. But that single device can do a lot more than you think. From scanning documents to controlling your smart devices and translating real-time conversations, there are hidden iPhone features we can bet you have never explored. Here are 13 amazing things your iPhone can do to make your life easier, plus which iPhone or iOS models support each feature.

1. Scan Documents Like a Printer

No need for bulky scanners. Your iPhone’s Notes app lets you scan documents, receipts, or ID cards and sign PDFs. How to do it: Open the Notes app

Tap the camera icon

Select Scan Documents

Point your phone at the paper, and it will capture it automatically

Tap Save to keep it as a PDF

2. Double-Tap the Back to Perform Quick Actions

With Back Tap, you can double or triple-tap the back of your iPhone to take a screenshot, open WhatsApp, launch your camera, or even lock the screen. How to do it: Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch

Select Back Tap

Choose Double Tap or Triple Tap

Pick what you want it to do (e.g., take a screenshot) This feature is available on iPhone 8 and newer (iOS 14+)

3. Turn Your Keyboard Into a Trackpad

Tired of dragging the cursor manually when editing messages or text? Just long-press the space bar, and your keyboard will become a trackpad. This makes editing long texts faster and more precise.

4. Measure Objects Around You

The Measure app turns your iPhone into a virtual ruler. You can measure furniture, rooms, or clothes right from your phone How to do it: Open the Measure app

Move your iPhone around slowly to calibrate it

Tap + to set start and end points

It will show you the distance in real time useful for tailors, decorators, and online shoppers. If your iPhone can’t do this, you have to upgrade to iPhone SE or newer models.

5. Identify Any Song Instantly (No App Needed)

Have you ever heard a tune and needed the title quickly? Add Shazam to your Control Centre, and your iPhone will name the song in seconds. How to do it: Go to Settings > Control Centre

Add Music Recognition

Next time you hear a song, open Control Centre and tap the Shazam icon This feature is available on any iPhone model running on iOS 14.2 or later.

6. Hide Private Photos Behind Face ID

Instead of deleting sensitive pictures, hide them in a Face ID-protected album inside your Photos app. How to do it: Go to Photos > select image > tap Share

Tap Hide

Go to Settings > Photos > Use Face ID to lock the Hidden folder

7. Translate Conversations in Real Time

Use the Translate app to speak, type, and get instant translations in major languages. It is ideal for travellers or online shoppers buying from foreign sites. How to do it: Open the Translate app

Choose the languages

Tap the microphone to speak, or type what you want translated

8. Use Your iPhone as a Spirit Level

Need to hang a frame, install shelves, or check alignment? The Level Tool in the Measure app helps you find the perfect balance. How to do it: Open the Measure app

Tap Level at the bottom

Place your phone flat on the surface to check alignment

9. Create Custom Vibrations for Specific People

Know who's calling without looking at your phone, even when it's silent. How to do it: Open a contact in your Contacts app

Tap Edit > Vibration

Choose or create a custom pattern

10. Control Your Smart Devices with Your iPhone

If your devices are HomeKit-compatible, you can use the Home app to control lights, TVs, fans, and ACs. How to do it: Open the Home app

Add compatible smart devices (Wi-Fi or Bluetooth)

Control them manually or create automation

11. Recover Deleted Photos, Notes, and Messages

Deleted something by mistake? Check the Recently Deleted folders in Notes, Messages, and Photos. You’ve got up to 30 days to restore them. How to do it: Open Photos > Albums > Recently Deleted

Tap the files you want to restore

Tap Recover

12. Automate Your Daily Routine with Siri Shortcuts

Create a morning shortcut that automatically turns off your alarm, tells you the weather, and opens YouTube for Fajr reminders. How to do it: Open the Shortcuts app

Tap + to create a new shortcut

Add actions like “Send Message” or “Play Playlist”

13. Use Secret Codes for Hidden Settings

Type #06# to view your IMEI, or 3001#12345#* to access signal details and more hidden settings. Some may be technical, so proceed carefully.