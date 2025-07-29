For most iPhone users, the sleekness of the phone and the camera quality are our best return on investment aside from other regular functions. But that single device can do a lot more than you think.
From scanning documents to controlling your smart devices and translating real-time conversations, there are hidden iPhone features we can bet you have never explored.
Here are 13 amazing things your iPhone can do to make your life easier, plus which iPhone or iOS models support each feature.
1. Scan Documents Like a Printer
No need for bulky scanners. Your iPhone’s Notes app lets you scan documents, receipts, or ID cards and sign PDFs.
How to do it:
Open the Notes app
Tap the camera icon
Select Scan Documents
Point your phone at the paper, and it will capture it automatically
Tap Save to keep it as a PDF
2. Double-Tap the Back to Perform Quick Actions
With Back Tap, you can double or triple-tap the back of your iPhone to take a screenshot, open WhatsApp, launch your camera, or even lock the screen.
How to do it:
Go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch
Select Back Tap
Choose Double Tap or Triple Tap
Pick what you want it to do (e.g., take a screenshot)
This feature is available on iPhone 8 and newer (iOS 14+)
3. Turn Your Keyboard Into a Trackpad
Tired of dragging the cursor manually when editing messages or text? Just long-press the space bar, and your keyboard will become a trackpad. This makes editing long texts faster and more precise.
4. Measure Objects Around You
The Measure app turns your iPhone into a virtual ruler. You can measure furniture, rooms, or clothes right from your phone
How to do it:
Open the Measure app
Move your iPhone around slowly to calibrate it
Tap + to set start and end points
It will show you the distance in real time
useful for tailors, decorators, and online shoppers. If your iPhone can’t do this, you have to upgrade to iPhone SE or newer models.
5. Identify Any Song Instantly (No App Needed)
Have you ever heard a tune and needed the title quickly? Add Shazam to your Control Centre, and your iPhone will name the song in seconds.
How to do it:
Go to Settings > Control Centre
Add Music Recognition
Next time you hear a song, open Control Centre and tap the Shazam icon
This feature is available on any iPhone model running on iOS 14.2 or later.
6. Hide Private Photos Behind Face ID
Instead of deleting sensitive pictures, hide them in a Face ID-protected album inside your Photos app.
How to do it:
Go to Photos > select image > tap Share
Tap Hide
Go to Settings > Photos > Use Face ID to lock the Hidden folder
7. Translate Conversations in Real Time
Use the Translate app to speak, type, and get instant translations in major languages. It is ideal for travellers or online shoppers buying from foreign sites.
How to do it:
Open the Translate app
Choose the languages
Tap the microphone to speak, or type what you want translated
8. Use Your iPhone as a Spirit Level
Need to hang a frame, install shelves, or check alignment? The Level Tool in the Measure app helps you find the perfect balance.
How to do it:
Open the Measure app
Tap Level at the bottom
Place your phone flat on the surface to check alignment
9. Create Custom Vibrations for Specific People
Know who's calling without looking at your phone, even when it's silent.
How to do it:
Open a contact in your Contacts app
Tap Edit > Vibration
Choose or create a custom pattern
10. Control Your Smart Devices with Your iPhone
If your devices are HomeKit-compatible, you can use the Home app to control lights, TVs, fans, and ACs.
How to do it:
Open the Home app
Add compatible smart devices (Wi-Fi or Bluetooth)
Control them manually or create automation
11. Recover Deleted Photos, Notes, and Messages
Deleted something by mistake? Check the Recently Deleted folders in Notes, Messages, and Photos. You’ve got up to 30 days to restore them.
How to do it:
Open Photos > Albums > Recently Deleted
Tap the files you want to restore
Tap Recover
12. Automate Your Daily Routine with Siri Shortcuts
Create a morning shortcut that automatically turns off your alarm, tells you the weather, and opens YouTube for Fajr reminders.
How to do it:
Open the Shortcuts app
Tap + to create a new shortcut
Add actions like “Send Message” or “Play Playlist”
13. Use Secret Codes for Hidden Settings
Type #06# to view your IMEI, or 3001#12345#* to access signal details and more hidden settings. Some may be technical, so proceed carefully.
Your iPhone is more than just a phone; it’s a scanner, translator, step tracker, smart home controller, and productivity booster all in one. Many of these hidden iPhone features work on older models, but an upgrade might be worth it to unlock everything smoothly.