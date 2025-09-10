If you own a laptop, you’re probably familiar with the OS (Operating System) and the kind present in your laptop. It can be Windows, macOS, or Linux. What you may not know is how this operating system directly affects your computer. Every laptop needs something called an operating system (OS); without it, the laptop is like a car with no steering wheel. The engine (processor, RAM, battery) may be there, but you can’t control or use it. Here's all you should know about laptop operating systems, which laptops can run them, and why some laptops can’t.

What Is an Operating System?

Think of your laptop as a car. The hardware: keyboard, screen, battery, and processor are the tyres, steering, and engine. But without a driver, the car can’t move. The operating system is that driver. Just as the name implies, it determines how your system operates and tells your laptop how to behave. When you click on Microsoft Word, it’s Windows that opens it. When you plug in your phone to transfer music, it’s Windows that helps your laptop recognise it. Even the “Start” button at the bottom left of your screen is part of Windows. Without an operating system, your laptop would just sit there like a car without fuel or a driver. The three most common operating systems you’ll hear about are: Windows (by Microsoft) macOS (by Apple, used only on MacBooks) Linux (open-source, free, and more customisable) Let’s go into each one.

Windows in Laptops

Windows is the most common OS in Nigeria. HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, Asus, all these laptops mostly come with Windows pre-installed, and compatibility depends mostly on the processor generation . Microsoft had different Windows versions (7, 8, 10, 11) and updates them from time to time, releasing new versions: Windows 7 – Released in 2009, Windows 7 was loved for being simple and easy to use. It gave us the familiar desktop and start menu. For many Nigerians, Windows 7 laptops were their first real computer experience. Microsoft stopped supporting Windows 7 in 2020. That means no more security updates. Using it today is like driving a car without insurance or spare parts; it might still move, but you’re exposed to risks.

Windows 8 and 8.1 – In 2012, Microsoft introduced Windows 8, which came with colourful “tiles” instead of the traditional start menu. It was built for touchscreen laptops and tablets. Many people didn’t like the drastic change, so Microsoft quickly released Windows 8.1 in 2013 to fix some complaints.

Windows 10 – Windows 10 arrived in 2015 and combined the best parts of Windows 7 and 8. It brought back the familiar start menu but kept features like quick search and improved security. It also has a balanced design, Cortana (voice assistant), strong security, and better multitasking. It quickly became the most widely used version worldwide, and in Nigeria, most affordable laptops from 2016 to 2021 came with Windows 10 pre-installed.

Windows 11 – Launched in 2021, Windows 11 is the most recent version. It has rounded corners, a cleaner look, and features designed for modern laptops. It has a modern design, Android app support, better gaming, and requires a TPM 2.0 security chip. What Determines If a Laptop Can Run a Windows Version? Some factors decide what version of Windows a laptop can run it can run: Processor generation (CPU): Some Windows versions require a certain generation of processors to function. For instance, Windows 11 requires at least an 8th Gen Intel processor or AMD Ryzen 2000 series. RAM: Windows 10, for example, needs a minimum of 4GB RAM (8GB is better) to run efficiently on a laptop. Storage: Windows 11 needs at least 64GB of storage. A laptop with a 32GB hard drive simply won’t cope. Security chips (TPM 2.0 & Secure Boot): Windows 11 insists on these for better security. Older laptops don’t have them. So, before you update your windows, make sure they fulfill those requirements for the version of Windows you are updating.

macOS in Laptops

Now let’s move to Apple’s world. MacOS is tied to hardware generation. MacBooks don’t run Windows by default. They run macOS, Apple’s own operating system. Apple designs both the Mac hardware and software, so each MacBook comes with a macOS version optimized for it. MacOS is regularly updated for free, and each update supports only newer models. Just like iPhones stop receiving the latest iOS after a while, older Macs stop receiving the newest macOS. What Each macOS Added: Big Sur (2020): First to run on Apple Silicon (M1 chip).

Monterey (2021): Universal Control (control iPad + Mac with one mouse/keyboard).

Ventura (2022): Stage Manager for multitasking.

Which MacBooks Can Update?

Just like some older iPhones can’t upgrade to the latest iOS, not every MacBook can install the newest macOS. For example, macOS Sonoma supports only MacBooks from 2018 and newer, and a MacBook Pro 2015 is stuck on older macOS versions like Monterey. This means the year and model of your MacBook decide how far you can go with updates. Apple usually supports a MacBook for 7–8 years after release. A MacBook with an M3 chip will generally run newer macOS versions faster and smoother than one with an Intel chip.

Linux in Laptops

Linux is different. Unlike Windows and macOS, Linux is open-source, which means it’s free and made by a global community. Laptops usually don’t come with Linux pre-installed. Instead, you download it yourself from sites like ubuntu.com or linuxmint.com and install it. That’s why you mostly hear Linux mentioned by programmers, developers, or people who love customising their laptops. Types of Linux (Distributions) Because Linux is open-source, people create different flavours of it. Popular ones include: Ubuntu – user-friendly, works well for beginners.

Linux Mint – simple, looks like Windows.

Lubuntu / XFCE – lightweight, perfect for old laptops.

Linux can only be installed on a Windows laptop since macOS is strictly for MacBooks, and you may be wondering, ‘What then happens to the Windows on the laptop if Linux is installed?’ The thing is, you have three options: replace Windows with Linux, use both together, or run Linux inside Windows.

1. Replacing Windows with Linux If you choose this option, Linux erases Windows and takes over the laptop.

You’ll only have Linux, no Windows.

This is common for people who want a fresh start on an old laptop. 2. Dual Boot (Windows + Linux together) Here, Linux installs alongside Windows .

When you power on the laptop, you get a menu asking:’ Do you want to start Windows or Linux?’

This way, you can switch between them depending on what you want to do. Example: You use Windows for Microsoft Office or gaming, and Linux for coding or light use. 3. Running Linux Inside Windows (Virtual Machine) Instead of installing it directly, you can run Linux inside Windows using software like VirtualBox.

It’s like having Linux as an app inside Windows.

But this requires a powerful laptop (with plenty of RAM and storage). So, installing Linux doesn’t always mean losing Windows; it depends on your choice during setup. But if you simply click erase and install, Windows is gone.