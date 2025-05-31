Solar Panel Installation: 7 Mistakes You Should NOT Make

In Nigeria, where unreliable power supply is a daily headache, switching to solar energy is a smart choice and a game-changer. Even the country's federal government made a switch sometime in April. Whether you’re trying to keep your fridge or fan running during blackouts or avoid the rising cost of fuel for your generator, solar offers a cleaner, quieter, and more cost-effective solution for your home or business. But installing a solar system isn’t something you want to get wrong. One wrong step, like buying the wrong inverter size, installing panels in the wrong location, skipping proper permits, or not hiring a professional, can lead to wasted money, damaged equipment, or worse, render your system useless. Whether you’re switching from a generator to solar or upgrading an old setup, here are 7 costly mistakes you should NOT make when installing solar panels in Nigeria, so your investment pays off.

1. Choosing the Wrong System Size

One of the biggest mistakes first-timers make is underestimating or overestimating their power needs. If a system is too small, you’ll be back to your generator. Too large, and you’ve overspent on energy you won’t use. How to avoid this: Calculate your daily electricity usage using your monthly electricity bills or online calculators like EnergySage Load Calculator (you’ll need to adjust for Nigerian appliances).

If you're planning, consider future needs like air conditioners, freezers, etc.

Work with a certified solar installer who can help you design a right-sized system based on usage patterns and seasonal changes.

2. Poor Panel Placement and Orientation

Solar panels rely on direct sunlight. Mounting them where there’s shade—under trees, beside taller buildings, or facing the wrong direction—will drastically reduce efficiency. How to avoid this: Ideally, panels should face due south (in Nigeria) and be tilted at an angle close to your location’s latitude (between 5° and 15°).

Avoid areas with consistent shade or objects that will grow taller (like trees or buildings under construction).

Use solar mapping tools or consult an installer who can evaluate sun exposure before placement.

3. Skipping a Roof Inspection

Your solar panels will be up there for 20–25 years. If your roof won’t last that long, you’ll have to dismantle and reinstall everything when it needs repairs. How to avoid this: Have a professional assess your roof’s structure, age, and durability.

If the roof is nearing the end of its life, replace or reinforce it before installing the new one.

Ensure your roof can support the weight of your solar setup and its mounting equipment.

4. Ignoring Local Regulations and Permits

This one’s easy to miss but costly to fix. Solar installation requires permits or approvals in many Nigerian cities, especially estates or gated communities. How to avoid this: Some neighbourhoods restrict rooftop panel visibility or mandate wiring standards.

Failure to comply could result in fines, forced removal, or issues when reselling your property.

Always check with your estate management, local government, or distribution company (DisCo) for guidelines.

Not all solar panels or inverters are created equal. Cheap products may save you money upfront but are more likely to underperform, break down, or catch fire—literally. How to avoid this: Solar Panels: Look for Tier 1 panels from reputable brands like Canadian Solar, JA Solar, or Jinko.

Inverters: Brands like Victron Energy, Growatt, or Fronius are reliable in Nigeria’s climate.

Batteries: If you can afford them, go for lithium-ion batteries. They last longer and are more efficient than lead-acid batteries. Pro tip: Buy from authorised dealers and always ask for warranties (10–25 years for panels, 5–10 years for inverters).

6. DIY or Poor-Quality Installation

This is where many DIY ambitions die. Installing solar panels isn’t just about connecting wires—it involves load calculations, safe grounding, weatherproofing, and proper configuration. Why it matters: Improper installations can lead to short circuits, roof leaks, or fire hazards.

Many solar warranties are voided if not installed by a certified professional. How to avoid this: Hire a qualified installer with verifiable experience. Look for those certified by the Council for Renewable Energy Nigeria (CREN) or NAPTIN.

If you must DIY, strictly follow manufacturer guidelines and have an electrician double-check your work.

7. Neglecting Maintenance and Monitoring

Solar systems don’t need much upkeep, but they’re not completely hands-off either. Dust, debris, and software issues can slowly degrade your system’s output if you’re not paying attention. Maintenance tips: Clean your panels twice a year (or more frequently during the harmattan season).

Monitor your inverter or solar app for drops in performance.

Schedule a complete system check every 2–3 years by a professional. Tools to try: SolarEdge Monitoring App: Tracks daily and lifetime energy production.

VictronConnect: For Victron-based setups.

Growatt ShinePhone: Useful if using Growatt inverters.

Final Thoughts: Make Your Solar Switch Count

Going solar is one of the best investments you can make in Nigeria today—especially in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other urban centres where energy needs are high and grid power is unreliable. But rushing the process or cutting corners could leave you with a system that underperforms or breaks down when you need it most. Want a system that runs flawlessly for years? Hire a licensed installer

Buy verified, warranty-backed equipment

Follow local regulations

Stay on top of maintenance Make the most of your solar journey and enjoy quiet, clean, consistent power today.