In a city where who you know can open more doors than what you do, social clubs are not just leisure spots . They are leverage. The right club upgrades your weekends , expands your network, and elevates your status. Social clubs in Lagos are where certain decisions are made, alliances are formed, and your next chapter might begin. You don’t need an invitation to get curious; sometimes, knowing what’s out there is the first step.

1. Lagos Country Club, Ikeja

Founded in 1949, the Lagos Country Club evolved from a small gathering of members playing snooker and darts into a family-oriented club with ten thriving sections. The club sits on five acres in Ikeja GRA and now hosts over 2,000 members. It remains one of Nigeria’s most respected recreational and sporting clubs, drawing a multicultural crowd. Find out more

2. Capital Club Lagos, Victoria Island

Capital Club is built for decision-makers: CEOs, ministers, high-level executives, and others. Membership is by invitation only. Located in the heart of Victoria Island, it offers a polished, quiet space for meetings, dining, and curated events. It mirrors top-tier business clubs in major global cities. Find out more

3. Ikoyi Club 1938, Ikoyi

With roots tracing back to colonial Lagos, Ikoyi Club is a fusion of sport, leisure, and history. Originally an expat-only space, it now hosts a broad mix of members. Facilities cover golf, tennis, swimming, squash, and more. It’s one of Lagos’ most prestigious private clubs. Find out more.

4. Eko Club, Surulere

Founded by Lagos indigenes, Eko Club emphasises legacy, morality, and community. Its landmass and assets are impressive, as is its tight-knit network of professionals and political figures. Membership is exclusive to indigenes, but the club’s influence cuts across Nigeria’s elite. Find out more.

5. Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island

Founded pre-independence, the Metropolitan Club was built for men shaping Nigeria’s progress. Its core consists of lawyers, doctors, diplomats, and top businessmen. Membership remains selective and steeped in tradition. It’s one of the few clubs where retired diplomats and business pioneers gather regularly. Find out more.

6. Rotary Club of Lagos, Ikoyi

Not your typical social club. The Rotary Club focuses on service. Members meet weekly to push causes like education, maternal health, and peacebuilding. It’s one of the most active chapters in Rotary District 9112. If impact ranks high on your list, this club fits. Find out more.

7. Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi

Lagos Polo Club is synonymous with class. Polo players, business moguls, and society influencers gather here not just for the sport but also for the monthly happy hour, business roundtables, and networking mixers. The riding academy is open to both adults and children. Find out more

8. Business Club Ikeja

Since 1991, BCI has connected professionals in and around the Ikeja business district. It doubles as a wellness hub and a think-tank. With forums that feed into policy discussions and leadership that appears on national media, it’s more than a club; it’s a voice. Find out more.

9. Isimi Lagos Wellness & Polo Country Club, Epe

This one blends country living with modern wellness. Isimi Lagos offers a lifestyle of sustainability, polo, and holistic health. It’s a retreat for those who want green spaces, scenic trails, smart homes, and sophistication. Find out more.

10. Island Club, Onikan

The Island Club helped break racial barriers long before independence. Founded in 1943, it welcomed Nigerians and foreigners alike. Its past members shaped the nation’s early politics. Membership is still selective, but the club is now more focused on social relevance than social climbing. Find out more.

11. Yoruba Tennis Club, Ikoyi

Formed in 1926, the Yoruba Tennis Club fought colonial exclusion. Today, it symbolises heritage, excellence, and intergenerational legacy. The club supports sports, brotherhood, and cultural celebration, and is still active in lawn tennis. Find out more.

12. Association of Friends, Maryland

A social club formed by friends, but now open to all Nigerians. It prioritises community, connection, and relaxation. Members come together to share ideas, build relationships, and unwind. No tribal lines, no religious barriers. Find out more.

13. Ikeja Golf Club

Regarded as the friendliest golf club in the world, Ikeja Golf Club offers more than just greens. There’s a lounge, a cigar bar, a gym, and a full tournament calendar. Members can pay for services online and book guests easily. Its social scene is active and inclusive. Find out more.

14. Lagos Motor Boat Club, Ikoyi

For about 75 years, Lagos Motor Boat Club has celebrated the boating life. Nestled on Awolowo Road, the club is known for its nautical culture, legacy families, and wooden bar overlooking the water. It's one of Nigeria’s most respected leisure institutions. Find out more.

15. Apapa Boat Club, Apapa

Founded in 1960, Apapa Boat Club offers safe, inclusive, and fun experiences for boating lovers. It serves veterans and newcomers. Members enjoy well-maintained facilities, curated boat cruises, and a water-loving community that values relaxation as much as activity. Find out more.