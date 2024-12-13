8 Kitchen Tools You’ll Wish You Had for Christmas Baking Asides from having a well-loved oven, glass bowls, and your trusty mixer, the right baking tools play a big part in the creation of your favourite bread, cookies, brownies, cakes, or other sweet baked goods. And since baking is such a precise cooking practice, the right kitchen tools can make baking so much easier, transforming your festive treats from average to absolutely amazing. But what baking equipment do you really need as a beginner or a seasoned baker? If you’re hosting the family for Christmas, baking to gift loved ones, or simply making a sweet treat for yourself, these seven kitchen tools will save you time, elevate your results, and make baking a joyful experience. They’ll be your secret weapon this Christmas, guaranteed.

Stand Mixer with Attachments

Every baker knows the elbow grease required to cream butter, whisk egg whites, or knead bread dough. A stand mixer is the ultimate kitchen companion, doing the heavy lifting for you. Forget hand-whipping egg whites until they are rock hard, with attachments like a dough hook, whisk, and flat beater, it handles everything from silky cake batter to sticky bread dough. A stand mixer makes the whole process quicker, smoother, and dare I say, enjoyable.



Seriously, imagine the joy of a perfectly risen Christmas cake that is effortless and faultless. Investing in a quality stand mixer doesn’t only save you time, it also ensures there’s consistency in your mixture. Think of it as a sous chef in your kitchen. Price: ₦46,000. Where To Buy: Shop Fouani Store .

Measuring Cups and Spoons

This might seem obvious, but accurate measurements are the foundation of good baking. Don't underestimate the power of precise measurements. They make all the difference in achieving the right texture and flavour, and these reliable tools ensure even the tiniest detail will be spot on every time. Grab some of those fancy ones, you know you want to. Price: ₦4,000 (from ₦5,700). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

Silicone Baking Mats

Tired of cutting parchment paper or scrubbing stuck-on dough? Enter silicone baking mats, the unsung heroes of the baking world. These reusable, non-stick mats provide a perfectly even surface for cookies, meringues, or macaroons. Additionally, they make cleaning up a breeze and prevent your cookies and cakes from sticking to the trays. No more wrestling with sticky caramel or burnt-on batter. Imagine the joy of having to clean up absolutely nothing!



Not only are they eco-friendly, but they also save you the cost and hassle of buying endless rolls of parchment. Price: ₦5,850 (from ₦7,500). Where To Buy: Shop Kitchen Essence .

Digital Kitchen Scale

Precision is the golden rule of baking. A digital kitchen scale ensures you measure ingredients accurately, whether it’s 200 grams of flour for mince pies or the perfect 50 grams of icing sugar for frosting. No more guessing with measuring cups that vary in size—this gadget removes any margin for error.



It’s particularly handy for recipes from European chefs or patisserie-style desserts, where exact measurements are non-negotiable. Price: ₦6,500. Where To Buy: Shop R ubee Charms .

Biscuit and Cookie Cutter

No Christmas baking list is complete without holiday-themed biscuits. Whether it’s stars, snowflakes, or Christmas trees, cookie cutters bring festive fun to your kitchen. Imagine the delight on children’s faces when they help stamp out shapes or decorate their own Santa hat biscuits.



Opt for stainless steel sets for durability or BPA-free plastic options for safety and easy handling. Price: ₦5,900. Where To Buy: Shop K itchen Essence .

Piping Bag Set with Nozzles

If you need to pipe those perfect swirls you’ve seen on Pinterest onto your Christmas cookies, or create designs for a show-stopping cake, a pastry bag and a selection of tips are your go-tos. Christmas baking is all about creativity, and a piping bag set lets you transform simple bakes into edible works of art. From swirling buttercream on top of cupcakes to adding icing details to biscuits, this tool is your ticket to bakery-level presentation.



This piping bag set below has multiple nozzle sizes so you can experiment with stars, flowers, or swirls. It also comes with a spatula, cake turntable, and a decorating pen. Even if you’re a beginner, you’ll feel like a professional pastry chef in no time. Price: ₦19,990. Where To Buy: Shop Jumia .

Adjustable Rolling Pin

Rolling dough evenly is a skill many bakers struggle with, but an adjustable rolling pin makes it effortless. With removable rings to control thickness, it guarantees uniformity for pie crusts, sugar biscuits, or fondant. Say goodbye to uneven bakes and hello to consistent results every time.



It’s a small investment with a huge impact on your Christmas treats. Price: ₦7,829. Where To Buy: Shop Rehmie .

Springform Pan