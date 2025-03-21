Some men may believe that skincare is exclusively for women, and as a result, fail to adopt appropriate skincare routines or get necessary products. Hence, they may experience skin issues such as roughness, black spots, acne scars, or dryness and ashiness. I believe that skincare is beneficial for everyone. So, as a man with this belief, I’m not afraid to experiment. I have tried countless products, and I’m excited to share my personal favourites—the skincare products every man should use for glowing skin.

Whether you’re new to the world of skincare or looking to refine your routine, I’ve compiled this list based on insights from my own experience and fellow skincare enthusiasts who know a thing or two about keeping skin healthy.

1. Moisturizers

This is where it all starts. A moisturizer is like your skin’s best friend, keeping it smooth and hydrated.

If you’re a guy who likes to keep it simple, CeraVe’s Moisturising Lotion is your new best mate. It’s loaded with ceramides and hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated and firm without clogging pores or causing breakouts. Plus, it’s fragrance-free and non-greasy. I love how affordable it is and how one bottle can easily last up to six months. Bonus: it works great for both your face and body. Two birds, one bottle!

Price: ₦14,000. Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty .

2. Cleanser

Cleansers help remove dirt, excess oil, and impurities from the skin that can lead to breakouts. They are like a rest button for the skin, making it ready for other products.

This multi-tasking exfoliating wash tackles rough patches, razor bumps, and ingrown hairs. It contains three powerful exfoliating ingredients: glycolic acid, lactic acid, and salicylic acid. These acids work effectively to remove dead skin while preventing breakouts from forming. Plus, it has a refreshing peppermint and eucalyptus oil scent, which turns your shower into a spa-like experience.

Additionally, it works as a face cleanser, so it’s essentially a two-in-one skincare product. However, it is important to follow up with Sunscreen, as it can make your skin more sun-sensitive.

Price: ₦15,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

3. Sunscreen

Sunscreen is a must-have in your daily routine. It shields your skin from harmful UV rays, helping to prevent premature aging and reducing the risk of skin damage.

La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF 50+ is a lightweight, high-protection sunscreen for sensitive skin. It protects and defends the skin against UVA, UVB, and ultra-long UVA rays, so you’ll get the full package for sun protection.

Unlike traditional mineral sunscreens, this formula absorbs quickly and leaves no white residue. It is also sweat—and sand-resistant, so you can run wild and free during your outdoor activities without worrying about your sunscreen.

Price: ₦30,500. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

4. Eye Cream

Do you often get comments like, "You look tired," and then you need an eye cream? Eye creams are designed to boost hydration and offer antioxidant protection, helping to reduce the appearance of puffiness and giving your under-eye area a refreshed, well-rested look.

Where to Buy: Shop Face Facts Price: ₦13,100.

5. Serum

Vitamin C serums might be your skincare saviour if you’ve been searching for a way to restore that youthful glow.

With 20% Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, this serum gives your skin a powerful hydration boost. It also contains botanical extracts like Uva-Ursi leaf and Morus Alba root, which help fade dark spots, and Ginseng root extract, which revives tired skin.

Price: ₦3,700. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Cove .

6. Lip Balm

Lip balm is a wax-like substance that moisturizes and relieves chapped or dry lips or cold sores.

Price: ₦3,500. Where to Buy: Shop skinpopessentiel .

7. Scrub

Our skin is always renewing itself. The outer layer, known as the epidermis, naturally sheds old cells—a process that usually takes about 28 to 40 days but slows as you get older. When dead cells build up, your skin can look dull, feel rough, or get clogged pores and dryness. Exfoliating scrubs help speed up this process by manually removing the dead cells, revealing fresher skin.

Many scrubs use gritty ingredients like sea salt, sugar, or pumice to clear the visible buildup. Salt scrubs, for instance, come packed with minerals like magnesium and calcium that help detoxify and cleanse your skin. The best body scrubs leave you with silky-smooth skin and help tackle ingrown hairs, dry patches, and breakouts.

This scrub takes a dual approach by using pure Epsom salt with mineral-rich pink Himalayan salt. Thanks to the restorative powers of bergamot and sweet orange essential oils, this formulation not only exfoliates but also soothes. Enhanced with aloe vera, shea butter, and vitamin E, your skin will be left moisturised and invigorated after each use.

Price: ₦7,500. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega .

8. Toner

After cleansing, toners help remove leftover dirt and oil while balancing your skin’s pH. This means your face is better prepared to absorb moisturizers and serums. A good toner can also soothe irritation and tighten pores, leaving your skin feeling refreshed.

This toner is made with 72.6% propolis and 10% honey extract, soothes irritation and gives your skin a glazed doughnut glow. It has propolis extract, a bee-derived ingredient that boosts skin elasticity and soothes irritation. The slightly watery/runny texture sinks into the skin quickly, leaving it feeling plump, refreshed, and hydrated.

In addition, it contains glycerin and panthenol, which are known for nourishing the skin barrier and maintaining healthy skin. This toner also won’t clog your pores or cause you to have any more breakouts.

Price: ₦12,000. Where To Buy: Shop Nectar Beauty Hub .

9. After Shave Balm

After-shave balm is a must for post-shave care. It soothes irritation, calms razor burn, and hydrates the skin. Used directly after shaving, a good after-shave balm will instantly soothe stressed skin. It also cools the skin and helps reduce redness and irritation.

Price: ₦3,925. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart .