When it comes to style, Nancy Isime doesn’t just dress, she dominates. Known for her bold yet feminine fashion choices , the media personality recently stepped out in a head-to-toe Barbiecore ensemble that instantly turned heads and set Instagram ablaze.

Think: a perfectly tailored pink suit dress, coordinated heels, and a pink hair bow that screams “glam with attitude.” It’s giving classic Barbie energy with a grown-up twist, and the best part is that you don’t need a celebrity stylist or designer budget to recreate this show-stopping look.

Ready to channel your inner Barbie boss like Nancy? Let’s break it down and show you how to copy this pink fantasy fit for less.

The Look: Pretty in Pink with Power

Nancy Isime’s outfit is a lesson in confident femininity. She wears a tailored pink blazer dress that’s structured, sleek, and filled with personality, especially with the surprise triple bow detailing at the back. The colour? A vibrant, unapologetic Barbie pink. The silhouette? Boss babe meets beauty queen.

What truly makes the look pop are her accessories: A giant pink bow atop her braided updo (retro, playful, and high-impact)

Pink slingback heels with jewel embellishments that echo Y2K princess vibes

Minimal jewellery, letting the pink ensemble shine as the focal point This outfit is not just a look; it’s a moment. Here’s how you can recreate it for less.

1. The Barbie Blazer Dress

The core of Nancy’s look is the structured blazer dress, short, sharp, and effortlessly elegant. Her blazer’s features are: Padded shoulders for a power silhouette

Double-breasted style for that classic tailored vibe

Cinched waist to create a flattering hourglass shape

Three large bows cascading down the back, because Barbie loves drama

Even if your blazer dress doesn’t come with bows, add detachable bow pins or iron-on appliqués to the back for a similar effect. This gives your piece that same playful charm without sewing from scratch. Price: ₦55,000 Where to Buy: Shop Andrias World

2. The Pink Heels with Main Character Energy

Nancy pairs her dress with pink slingback heels featuring pointed toes and a rhinestone embellishment at the front. The result? Elegance with a sparkle. These shoes are the Cinderella moment of the outfit, sweet but commanding. They match the tone of the dress without fading into it, and the glam buckle adds extra interest.

If your pink shoes are plain, DIY a brooch or rhinestone clip to the front for some extra dazzle. It’s a hack we can approve of.

3. The Oversized Pink Hair Bow

Now let’s talk about that hair moment. Nancy’s pink hair bow is a clear nod to Barbiecore’s playful roots, but with a grown-up twist. It sits perfectly at the crown of her braided updo, framing her face and tying the entire look together (pun intended). The bow brings whimsy, nostalgia, and elegance. All in one.

Can’t find a bow that size? Make your own with a long ribbon and hairpin combo. Just tie the bow to your preferred size and clip it to your updo or ponytail. Price: ₦3,500 Where to Buy Wig Cap: Shop Neral Store

Barbiecore Isn’t Just a Trend; It’s a Mood

Barbiecore isn’t just another Instagram aesthetic that’ll disappear in three months. It’s a full-on fashion movement that says, “Yes, I’m soft. Yes, I’m sweet. But I’m also powerful, polished, and unforgettable.” Nancy Isime’s look perfectly captures that vibe; she didn’t just wear pink; she embodied it. The structured blazer dress, the hair bow, and jewelled heels screamed feminine power and playful confidence. It’s not about imitating the doll in the box. #

It’s about becoming the version of Barbie who runs her brand, serves boardroom slay, and still turns heads on the pink carpet. Barbiecore is about: Hot pink everything

Bold silhouettes

Bows, heels, and girly details, and jeweled heels. This aesthetic isn’t afraid of colour, curves, or being cute and commanding. It celebrates the kind of femininity often dismissed: pink, playful, pretty, and reclaims it as a form of power.

Nancy Isime didn’t just wear pink, she owned it. Her look proves that you can be soft and powerful, playful and polished, flirty and fierce, all at once. That’s the beauty of Barbiecore. So go ahead and channel your inner Nancy: Rock that blazer dress like you run the world.

Step into those pink heels like the main character you are.

Tie on that bow and own the room.