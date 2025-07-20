Our Favourite Rihanna Pregnancy Looks in 2025

When Rihanna steps out, the world watches, but when Rihanna is pregnant? The world pauses. This year, she redefined maternity style once again, proving pregnancy is not a deviation from one's style; it's an opportunity to enhance it. From red carpet appearances to fashion week shows, Rihanna indulged us in high-concept fashion, baby bump snaps, and sartorial stories. Here are our favourite Rihanna maternity looks of 2025, each one proving that fashion can be both bold and personal at the same time.

1. Monochrome in the Rain, But Make It Rihanna

May 5, 2025 – Pre-Met Gala, NYC Who else would turn a rainstorm into a full-on style moment? Rihanna arrived in a ribbed grey knit co-ord with a long-sleeve crop top and asymmetrical skirt, all putting her baby bump in the spotlight.

She accessorised with matching grey boots and leg warmers, black beanie, pearl choker, and brown faux fur clutch that added some texture and richness to the look. This was not just knitwear; this was attitude in a look. Rihanna's monochromatic grey layers felt relaxed with architectural precision. The leg warmer-over-heel combo? Fashion forward.

2. Pregnant, Powerful, Pinstriped

May 5, 2025 – Met Gala Red Carpet Rihanna's 2025 Met Gala look was a custom Maison Margiela design by John Galliano, featuring a half-corseted suit, which became a fashion moment. She wore a tightly creased pinstripe suit with a boned bustier, a one-sided train, glitzy shoulder pads, and a white button-down shirt paired with an oversized polka-dot tie. A dramatic, wide-brimmed hat topped it off with a final flourish of bossed-up, old-fashioned drama.

This look turned the past on its head when it came to menswear, exaggerating the silhouette, emphasising her bump, and mixing surreal cuts with retro homage. She did not give up the limelight; she took it, proving again that maternity is a force, not a fashion restriction.

3. Goth-Glam Bump Reveal After Dark

May 5, 2025 – Met Gala After Party After the red carpet, Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala after-party in full vamp goddess attire, donning a black bustier top with an over-the-top plunge, a leather lace-up skirt, and a fitted jacket that she left undone to flaunt her bump.

Lace heels, a diamond choker, and a lace headband put the outfit together; retro, erotic, and all unapologetic. Where her gala outfit was structural, this was sultry and flowing, a body-and-power celebration, born for midnight seduction and dance-floor domination.

4. Ocean Blue Opulence at Cannes

May 19, 2025 – Cannes Film Festival Rihanna electrified the French Riviera in an eye-watering blue gown at Cannes, adorned with cut-outs and bow-tied drapings of generous proportions around her middle. Asymmetrical to highlight her bump beautifully, it was the focal point of the look.

Her diamond ear cuffs and strappy stilettos completed the look with minimal fuss. Her bronzed glow gave Cannes just the right amount of Rihanna magic. It was fresh, female, and unabashedly provocative. Among a sea of conventional gowns, Rihanna defied convention, and it paid off.

5. Paris Fashion Week, But Victorian Streetwear-Version

June 27, 2025 – Paris Fashion Week Only Rihanna could blend streetwear with Victorian drama and make it a moment. For Paris Fashion Week, she wore a quilted floral-embroidered coat lined with a geometric print over a mint green cropped waistcoat and white top.

Her baggy grey pants moderated the look easily, and her amber-coloured sunglasses and vintage jewellery gave it a quirky, high-fashion feel. The layered look fused cultures, centuries, and trends into something entirely original. This wasn't maternity fashion; however, this was an art form of art, with her pregnancy woven right into the narrative.

6. Schoolgirl Street Chic avec Riot Rose

June 27, 2025 – AWGE Menswear Show, Paris With her son, Riot Rose, Rihanna attended the AWGE menswear show with an adorable yet stylish look. She wore an oversized pinstriped button-down shirt open over her belly, paired with a black pleated mini skirt and grey slouchy socks over white lace-up heels.

A bright yellow Dior tote added a pop of colour, soft glam finishing long waves off her effortlessly cool look. And, of course, Riot Rose, who was wearing a purple jogger beside her, made the scene unforgettable. It was a laid-back slay that balanced fashion and motherhood; soft, chic, and unique.

7. Blue-Hued Fairytale at the Smurfs Premiere

June 28, 2025 – Brussels, Belgium Wrapping up the previous month in ethereal perfection, Rihanna showed up at the Smurfs premiere in a sheer, pastel blue mermaid dress with subtle beading, rosettes, and feathered details. The dress draped over her baby bump like a dream, with a transparent overlay that whispered elegance. Soft waves, minimal bling, and a rosy glow gave this look a feel that was straight out of a fairy tale for the modern era.

It was blue carpet fantasy executed correctly; whimsical, feminine, and filled with subtle nods to childhood, motherhood, and cinematic whimsy. This year, Rihanna reminds the world that pregnancy style doesn’t have to be modest, muted, or traditional. Her looks ranged from bossy tailoring to whimsical gowns, from streetwear to high concept couture, and every outfit centred the bump, not concealed it.