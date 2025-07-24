Does Retail Therapy Work? How to Shop Smartly and Stress Free

It happens to everyone. A rough day, a stressful week, or you’re just not having a good time. You need something exciting, something to look forward to. Suddenly, you’re window shopping on a skincare site or adding throw pillows to your wishlist. But is retail therapy really the solution, or just a feel-good trap?

The truth is, when done intentionally, a little shopping can actually boost your mood and restore a sense of control. your brain releases dopamine, the rewarding and feel-good hormone. This dopamine release isn’t about the purchase itself but the anticipation of the reward. You're looking at those new phones, tables and headphones , new plates, cultery and dish racks, clothes , and so on, imagining yourself wearing or using them.

I know how excited I get when I know there’s a package out there with my name on it. Here’s how to shop your feelings (the healthy way), plus my favourite feel-good buys under ₦25k.

How to Do Retail Therapy Right

The act of choosing what you want and giving yourself permission to have it, can help you feel more grounded and less helpless. However, like anything that activates your reward system (hello sugar), it’s a slippery slope. The key is intention. Are you buying to feel better, or to avoid feeling at all?

Here’s how to make your retail therapy truly therapeutic: Before You Shop: Create a Wishlist: The anticipation of a desired item can be as satisfying as the purchase itself. “Do I want this because it brings joy, or because I’m trying to distract myself?” The longer you long for something, the more rewarding it feels when you finally get it.

Set a Budget: While treating yourself is fun, overspending can lead to regret and debt. Decide on a spending limit beforehand to ensure your shopping spree remains guilt-free.

Explore Alternatives to Spending: Retail therapy can be a quick pick-me-up, but it shouldn't be your only coping mechanism. If you shop every time you're down, it might be time to reassess your habits. Sometimes, you need a change of scenery or a different routine, not a new purchase. Try exploring a new park or taking a different route home. You might discover you don't need to spend to feel refreshed.

During Your Shopping Trip: Don’t Skip Price Comparisons: Thanks to smartphones, it’s easy to avoid overpaying. A quick online search ensures you’re getting the best deal . If you’re in a physical store, ask about price matching to save even more money!

Avoid Impulse Buys: It’s tempting to buy things “just because," but consider how often you’ll use them. Unnecessary purchases often lead to regret, diminishing the joy of your retail therapy.

Shop with a Friend: Bringing a friend can enhance your shopping experience. They can offer a fresh perspective, encourage thoughtful purchases, and help you resist impulse buys.

Don't Rush Your Decisions: Retailers often use sales countdowns and limited-time offers to encourage impulsive buying. Take your time to think before you buy; waiting for the right moment can make the purchase even sweeter, and you might even snag a discount for your patience!

After Your Shopping Trip (or Instead of One!): Prioritise Experiences Over Items: Studies show that experiences bring more lasting happiness than material possessions. The joy of a new item fades as it becomes routine, but experiences create enduring memories.

Be Okay with Leaving Empty-Handed: Sometimes, the joy is in the browsing. Enjoy exploring the latest trends and styles. If you don't buy today, you'll have more to spend on that perfect find on your next outing. I asked the team and this is what everyone wants to buy to spark joy:

1. Afnan Paris Oud EDP 100ml

This warm, woody blend of oud and spicy notes lingers long after you’ve left the room. It is the sophisticated and deep scent you need. This one is the mood lifter for fragrance lovers. Price: ₦47,000 Where to Buy: Shop Essenza

2. Victoria’s Secret Lip Gloss

Beyond the name, this lip gloss gives you high shine with a non-sticky finish in just one swipe. This Victoria’s Secret gloss is the glam touch-up you never knew you needed for your everyday life. Toss it in your bag and go. Price: ₦12,510 Where to Buy: Shop Victoria’s Secret

3. The Premium Dubai Bose 700

This wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphone, powered by a Lithium 5V battery, delivers music or talk time of over 12 hours with a standby time of 180 hours. A full charge takes between 2 and 3 hours, and it is compatible with iOS and Android devices. It is available in Plain Black, Silver, and White/Gold. Price: ₦55,000. Where to Buy: AyGadgets

4. Heather Jogger Shorts

These shorts from WackandWeird are available in black, dark green, navy blue, and ash. They are also available in different sizes, from large to extra large, 2XL, and 3XL. Price: ₦16,000 each. Where to Buy: wackandweird

5. Zee Bubus

Ladies, elevate your wardrobe with this effortlessly chic and comfortable Bubu! Its quality is perfect to impress on any occasion, and it is available in various beautiful prints. Price: ₦10,500 each. 5 IN 1: ₦49,000. Where to Buy: Ajibest Enterprise