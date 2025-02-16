Pulse logo
Menstrual Cups Explained: Top Picks, Costs & How to Use Them

16 February 2025 at 16:27

If you’re tired of buying pads or tampons every month, a menstrual cup might be the thing you’ve been looking for. I’ve used a menstrual cup for about five years now, and not only has it saved me a lot of money, but it’s also made my period much easier to manage. 

I no longer worry about disposing of pads or carrying extra tampons. It’s small, reusable, and super convenient once you get the hang of inserting it.

I’ll admit that I bought my first one on a whim and I had to watch a few YouTube tutorials to figure out the different ways to fold and insert it until I found what worked. If you’re considering switching to a menstrual cup, here’s everything you need to know—from how to use one to the best options available and their pricing.

What Is a Menstrual Cup?

This is a small, flexible cup (usually made of medical-grade silicone) made to be inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual fluid. Unlike pads or tampons, which absorb blood, a menstrual cup holds it until you empty it.

Why Use a Menstrual Cup?

  • Cost-Effective: A single cup can last up to 10 years, saving you thousands of naira on disposable products.

  • Eco-Friendly: Reduces waste since you’re not tossing out pads or tampons every cycle.

  • Longer Wear Time: Can be worn for up to 12 hours (depending on flow), unlike tampons, which need changing every 4–6 hours.

  • Less Odor & Leaks: Forms a seal to prevent leaks, and since the blood isn’t exposed to air, there’s no odour.

  • Better for Vaginal Health: Free from chemicals and doesn’t disrupt your natural pH balance like some tampons can.

How to Use a Menstrual Cup

Using a menstrual cup can take some trial and error, but it's a breeze once you get it right. Here’s how:

  1. Fold & Insert:

    • Wash your hands and sterilize your cup by leaving it to sit in hot, boiled water before first use.

    • Fold the cup into a smaller shape—common folds include the C-fold, punch-down, or 7-fold.

    • Relax your muscles and insert the cup into your vagina, aiming towards your tailbone.

    • Let it pop open, then gently rotate it to ensure it forms a seal.

  2. Wearing It:

    • You shouldn’t feel the cup if it’s placed correctly.

    • You can wear it for up to 12 hours, depending on your flow.

  3. Removing & Cleaning:

    • Wash your hands.

    • Pinch the base to break the seal and gently pull it out.

    • Empty the blood, rinse with water, and reinsert.

    • After your cycle, sterilize it by boiling it for a few minutes.

Where to Buy:

  1. Ivy Menstrual Cup

    The Ivy Cup is a menstrual cup made of top-quality medical-grade silicone. It comes in two sizes: Model A and Model B. Each cup comes with a complimentary storage pouch.

    Price: ₦6,000. Shop The Ivy Cup

  2. Menstrual Cup Naija
    Price: ₦6,000. Shop Menstrual Cup Naija

Is a Menstrual Cup Worth It?

Yes, it is. It’s cost-effective, better for the environment, and much easier to deal with your period. If you’re a first-time user, be patient. Try all the folding styles and see what works for you. Finding the right fold and placement can take a few tries, but once you get it, you’ll wonder why you didn’t switch sooner.

