If you’re tired of buying pads or tampons every month, a menstrual cup might be the thing you’ve been looking for. I’ve used a menstrual cup for about five years now, and not only has it saved me a lot of money, but it’s also made my period much easier to manage.
I no longer worry about disposing of pads or carrying extra tampons. It’s small, reusable, and super convenient once you get the hang of inserting it.
I’ll admit that I bought my first one on a whim and I had to watch a few YouTube tutorials to figure out the different ways to fold and insert it until I found what worked. If you’re considering switching to a menstrual cup, here’s everything you need to know—from how to use one to the best options available and their pricing.
What Is a Menstrual Cup?
This is a small, flexible cup (usually made of medical-grade silicone) made to be inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual fluid. Unlike pads or tampons, which absorb blood, a menstrual cup holds it until you empty it.
Why Use a Menstrual Cup?
Cost-Effective: A single cup can last up to 10 years, saving you thousands of naira on disposable products.
Eco-Friendly: Reduces waste since you’re not tossing out pads or tampons every cycle.
Longer Wear Time: Can be worn for up to 12 hours (depending on flow), unlike tampons, which need changing every 4–6 hours.
Less Odor & Leaks: Forms a seal to prevent leaks, and since the blood isn’t exposed to air, there’s no odour.
Better for Vaginal Health: Free from chemicals and doesn’t disrupt your natural pH balance like some tampons can.
How to Use a Menstrual Cup
Using a menstrual cup can take some trial and error, but it's a breeze once you get it right. Here’s how:
Fold & Insert:
Wash your hands and sterilize your cup by leaving it to sit in hot, boiled water before first use.
Fold the cup into a smaller shape—common folds include the C-fold, punch-down, or 7-fold.
Relax your muscles and insert the cup into your vagina, aiming towards your tailbone.
Let it pop open, then gently rotate it to ensure it forms a seal.
Wearing It:
You shouldn’t feel the cup if it’s placed correctly.
You can wear it for up to 12 hours, depending on your flow.
Removing & Cleaning:
Wash your hands.
Pinch the base to break the seal and gently pull it out.
Empty the blood, rinse with water, and reinsert.
After your cycle, sterilize it by boiling it for a few minutes.
Where to Buy:
Ivy Menstrual Cup
The Ivy Cup is a menstrual cup made of top-quality medical-grade silicone. It comes in two sizes: Model A and Model B. Each cup comes with a complimentary storage pouch.
Price: ₦6,000. Shop The Ivy Cup
Menstrual Cup Naija
Price: ₦6,000. Shop Menstrual Cup Naija
Is a Menstrual Cup Worth It?
Yes, it is. It’s cost-effective, better for the environment, and much easier to deal with your period. If you’re a first-time user, be patient. Try all the folding styles and see what works for you. Finding the right fold and placement can take a few tries, but once you get it, you’ll wonder why you didn’t switch sooner.