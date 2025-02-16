If you’re tired of buying pads or tampons every month, a menstrual cup might be the thing you’ve been looking for. I’ve used a menstrual cup for about five years now, and not only has it saved me a lot of money, but it’s also made my period much easier to manage.

I no longer worry about disposing of pads or carrying extra tampons. It’s small, reusable, and super convenient once you get the hang of inserting it.

I’ll admit that I bought my first one on a whim and I had to watch a few YouTube tutorials to figure out the different ways to fold and insert it until I found what worked. If you’re considering switching to a menstrual cup, here’s everything you need to know—from how to use one to the best options available and their pricing.