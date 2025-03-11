9 Perfume Oils That Will Have People Asking, “What Are You Wearing?”

The prices of perfumes, especially designer perfumes, can dig a hole in your pocket, but it is important to smell nice, and that is where perfume oils come in. Perfume oils are known to be affordable, long-lasting, and more concentrated than standard eau de parfum—the typical spray perfumes. They are also portable and easy to carry because they are stored in small, finger-sized bottles.

Keep reading if you are looking for a cheaper alternative to spray perfumes without compromising quality.

1. Sugar Baby Perfume Oil

Sugar Baby perfume oil is widely popular in Nigeria. Its irresistible, feminine scent is complemented by sweet, fruity notes, making it perfect for daytime and evening wear and for anyone who loves a sweet fragrance.

This perfume oil will make you smell like a sugar baby, regardless of the amount in your bank account or whether you own a Lamborghini.



Price: ₦10,000. Where to Buy: Shop Sellie Express.



2. Baccarat Rouge 540 Perfume Oil

The first time I tried Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume oil on my skin, I fell in love with it. I made sure to buy an extra bottle for my mom, who also loved it. Baccarat Rouge 540 has a captivating, high-end scent of saffron, jasmine, and amber.

It can be used at any time of the day, but due to its strong, luxurious scent, it is best worn in the evening or on special occasions. Baccarat Rouge 540 is affordable but will make you feel like a billionaire. It is also suitable for all genders. Price: $119.51. Where to Buy: Amazon

3. Pink Chiffon Perfume Oil

Sniffwithsimi, a TikTok user, described the Pink Chiffon perfume oil as the ideal scent for a queen. Its light and airy fragrance is ideal for everyday use and perfect for all kinds of occasions. It is gentle on the skin and has a luxurious scent. Price: ₦11,000. Where to Buy: Shop Konga

4. Surrati 121 VIP Perfume Oil

Surrati 121 VIP perfume oil is for VIPs. As the name implies, its bold fragrance distinguishes you from the crowd. Its strong and sophisticated scent of citrus, spice, rich woody accords, and deep musk lingers for hours.

If you want to make a statement at a function and have your presence and absence noticed, Surrati 121 VIP perfume oil understands the assignment and will execute it perfectly. Its intense aroma makes it best for evening wear and important occasions.

Price: ₦39,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances

5. Tom Oud Perfume Oil

If you are a fan of the Tom Ford perfume oil series, you will find Tom Oud pleasant because it was inspired by Tom Ford Oud Wood perfume oil. It offers a luxurious experience due to its rich, deep, and complex scent of oud with exotic spices and zesty citrus. It’s a perfect match for special occasions and for those who enjoy a signature scent that exudes luxury.

Price: ₦55,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scents Store .

6. Tayiba Perfume Oil

Tayiba is popular among the girls because of its enchanting and pleasant fragrance. One thing to note about Tayiba perfume oil is that it is perfect for setting the mood or reliving favorite memories.

It has a composition of fresh fruity notes and subtle notes of rose, jasmine, and musk. It gives off a rich, gentle, and sophisticated aroma, which makes it perfect for everyday wear and special occasions. Price: Typically around ₦10,800. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

7. Armani Code

The name and packaging of this perfume oil suggest sophistication with a hint of sensuality. It is the scent you imagine on a hot Italian man in a romance novel. It has a lemon and olive scent with spicy tobacco and citrus notes. This is perfect for evening wear but can also be worn at any time and is suitable for all occasions.



Price: ₦178,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Scents Store .

7. Love–Auric Blends Perfume Oil

There are so many positive reviews about Love-Auric Blends Perfume Oil, but the summary is this: It has a pleasant, long-lasting, and enchanting scent. Some even say it helps you find true love. It offers a unique, captivating blend of scents that is perfect for any occasion. Its well-balanced formula makes it an ideal everyday fragrance that leaves a lasting impression.

Price: $14.15. Where to Buy: Amazon

8. Swiss Arabian Layali Rouge Perfume Oil

Swiss Arabian is known for its intense, luxury-quality fragrances. Layali Rouge has an exotic, long-lasting scent. Its blend of lemon, papaya, peach, rose, coconut, and hibiscus notes creates an addictive signature aroma that commands attention. Price: $18.49. Where to Buy: Amazon

Why Choose Perfume Oils?

Longevity : Perfume oils are known for their long-lasting scent. A few rolls on your skin or clothes can keep you smelling nice for hours.

Concentration : Unlike alcohol-based sprays, perfume oils are more concentrated. This means you get a richer and more exotic scent experience.



Affordability : Perfume oils offer excellent value for money. I've bought perfume oils within the price range of ₦10,000 - ₦50,000. Premium options are also available above ₦100,000—there’s something for every budget.

Skin-Friendly: Because they are typically undiluted, these oils are perfect for daily use and are less likely to irritate the skin.