If you ever proudly owned a Nokia 3310 or played Snake Xenzia till your thumbs hurt, then you’ve lived through a golden era of mobile phones in Nigeria. Back when battery life lasted days, torchlights doubled as emergency lamps , and phones could fall from a storey building and still survive.

Many of those brands disappeared when smartphones entered the scene, but some of them have returned with Android-powered devices, face unlock features, and sleek touchscreen designs. In this article, we’re exploring the old-school phone brands Nigerians once loved and how they’ve transformed into reliable smartphone manufacturers.

The “Torchlight" Era: Simpler Days, Stronger Devices

Before Android phones became popular in Nigeria, touchlight phones ruled the streets. These feature phones had small screens, rubber keypads, built-in radio, and of course, the famous flashlight. No mobile data. No app store. Just airtime, strong bars, and enough battery to last the week. Back then, names like Nokia, Motorola, Itel, and Alcatel weren’t just phone brands, they were cultural fixtures. Your Nokia 3310 could survive ten drops, three floods, and one unsupervised toddler. Your Motorola Razr meant you were the cool kid.



Today, some of those same brands have made the leap from polyphonic ringtones to Android-powered slabs of glass and silicon.

1. Nokia: From Snake to Snapdragon

Nokia dominated the Nigerian mobile market in the early 2000s. Phones like the Nokia 1100, 3310, and E63 were symbols of prestige and reliability. After a rough patch during the smartphone revolution, Nokia made a comeback under HMD Global and now offers a range of Android smartphones like:

Nokia C32 – An affordable phone with a 5000 mAh battery that comfortably lasts over a day, perfect for areas with irregular power supply. It has a 50MP main camera that allows your pictures to look sharp even in low light. Price: ₦199,000.00 Where To Buy: Shop Nokia9ja.com

Nokia G60 5G – A mid-range device that supports 5G for faster internet, with a 120Hz refresh rate display for smoother scrolling and gaming. Built from recycled materials, it’s also eco-conscious. Price: ₦327,500 Where To Buy: Shop Kultra

If you loved Nokia for its toughness back in the day, these Android models bring the same confidence with modern features. These Nokia smartphones combine clean Android experiences with frequent security updates, something many Nigerians appreciate.

2. Motorola: The Flip Phone Legend Is Back

If you ever used a Motorola C139 or Razr V3, you were among the cool kids. Motorola phones were sleek, stylish, and known for strong audio. Motorola disappeared from the Nigerian market for years but returned with impressive Android smartphones like:

Moto Razr 40 Ultra – A foldable smartphone that channels the classic Razr flip phone style, now with a pOLED foldable display. You can answer calls or check notifications without unfolding it, thanks to its quick-view external screen. Price: ₦ 2,049,084 Where To Buy: Shop Ubuy Motorola still offers that unique design edge, perfect for anyone bored with standard-looking smartphones.

3. BlackBerry: From BBM Chats to Android Apps

At one point, no phone was more admired in Nigeria than the BlackBerry Bold 5 or Curve 2. BIS plans, BBM chats, and physical keyboards were the ultimate combo. Although BlackBerry's BBM and operating system faded out, the brand returned briefly with Android-powered devices like:

BlackBerry Priv – A slider phone with both a touchscreen and a physical QWERTY keyboard for faster typing. Also includes enhanced security software for those who handle sensitive data. Equipped with a generous 3410 mAh battery, capable of delivering approximately 22.5 hours of talk time, suitable for long days on a single charge. Price: $ 299 Where To Buy: Shop Amazon

This smartphone features touchscreens plus physical keyboards and focused on privacy and productivity. While BlackBerry has now fully exited the market, many Nigerians still remember it as one of the most iconic mobile brands of the 2000s.

4. Itel: From Touchlight King to Budget Smartphone Hero

Itel built its name in Nigeria by offering dual SIM phones with powerful batteries, especially for people in areas with limited power supply. Now, Itel smartphones are everywhere. Models like:

Itel A70 – Comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display that’s bright and clear for daily use. Powered by a reliable 5000 mAh battery, it easily lasts more than a day on a single charge. The AI camera captures decent shots for casual photography and social media sharing. Perfect for light users looking for an affordable yet capable smartphone. Price: ₦ 107,900 Where To Buy: Shop Slot

Itel S23 features a 90 Hz refresh rate screen, delivering smoother scrolling and visuals. The 50 MP main camera takes sharp, colourful photos even in daylight. Its trendy gradient back finish makes it stand out among budget phones. Great for style-conscious users who also want solid camera quality. Price: ₦ 184,000 Where To Buy: Shop Spop

These phones won’t win performance awards, but they give excellent value for anyone looking for a dependable daily driver at a modest price. Itel continues to prioritise affordability, simplicity, and essential smartphone features that suit the Nigerian market.

5. Tecno: From Basic Calls to Bold Cameras

Tecno started out as one of those brands you’d see everywhere in markets, selling simple feature phones that did exactly what you needed; make calls, send texts, and last days on a single charge. Over the years, Tecno has evolved into a smartphone giant, especially in Africa, offering devices that balance style, performance, and affordability like:

Tecno Pop 8 – Affordable and beginner-friendly with a 6.6-inch HD+ display for clear visuals. Runs smoothly on Android 13 Go Edition, optimised for entry-level hardware. A 5,000 mAh battery gives all-day use. Perfect for first-time smartphone owners or as a reliable backup phone. Price: ₦ 117,342 Where To Buy: Shop Jumia

Tecno Camon 20 – Stylish design paired with a 64 MP RGBW camera for vibrant day and night shots. Features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display for rich colours and smooth viewing. The 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging keeps you going. Ideal for photography enthusiasts and entertainment seekers looking to avoid overspending. Price: ₦ 217,500 Where To Buy: Shop Pavi

In Nigeria, trust plays a big role in purchasing decisions. People often stick to familiar names, especially when it comes to something as essential as a phone. Old-school brands that returned with Android smartphones understand what Nigerian users value: Long battery life

Good network reception

Strong build quality

Affordable pricing That’s why names like Nokia and Itel are still relevant today. They blend nostalgia with functionality, offering phones that serve real needs.