Ojude Oba Festival: 7 Top Hotels in Ijebu to Lodge in

Annually, Ogun State's Ijebu Ode is dazzled with colours, horses, culture , and heritage as it welcomes the iconic Ojude Oba Festival , and this year, it is on June 7th. Whether you're a native just waiting to relish the merriments at their very best or a first-time visitor in Ijebu, one thing is certain: reserving a good hotel is as essential as securing that aso-ebi.

To help you make a memorable stay during the Ojude Oba Festival, we have picked 7 of the best hotels in Ijebu Ode that offer comfort, accessibility, and a touch of Ijebu luxury.

From budget guest houses to executive suites, below are the best venues to book a stay-in during the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival.

1. Itele Guest House

Tucked away on Christiana Adunni Onamusi Street in Ijebu Itele, this is a guest house perfect for those who want to be close to the heart of Ijebu action. The location offers a balance of proximity and tranquillity, with ease of access to the nearby restaurants, shopping area, and main roads to the festival ground .

Itele Guest House

The rooms are neat and secure; ideal for singles or couples who appreciate privacy on a budget. At only ₦41,000 per night, it offers a great combination of affordability and quality that is satisfactory enough. Book Here

2. Grand Inn & Suites

Grand Inn & Suites provides that more civilised experience. Inside Ijebu Ode proper, it puts you in the middle of everything. The calm ambiance of the hotel holds its own against the frenetic energy of Ojude Oba, giving you your peace of mind after the day's round of horseback processions and cultural showcases.

Grand Inn & Suites

Rooms are modern, Wi-Fi is free, and in-house amenities, from dining to room service, are top notch. The prices? ₦45,000 per night, which is worth every penny for its 3-star classification and the kind of service it provides. Book Here

3. Conference Hotel and Suites

If ultimate comfort is your goal throughout your Ojude Oba experience, Conference Hotel and Suites is your go-to. Strategically located in the heart of Ijebu Ode, this hotel is a hub of hospitality, renowned for offering a diverse range of room categories, including Luxury Rooms and Obaolofin Villas.

Conference Hotel and Suites

Each room is spacious, well-ventilated, and equipped with high-quality amenities, including comfortable sofas, king-size beds, and private sitting areas to accommodate visitors. It's perfect for families, groups, or those who prefer a bit of an upscale vacation. The rates start around ₦50,000 per night. Book Here

4. Rolak Hotel and Suites

Rolak Hotel and Suites offers you something better than a place to rest your head. Located on the flank of Imowo Primary School, this 2-star hotel places you at the heart of authentic Ijebu existence.

Rolak Hotel and Suites

From the rooms to the restaurant, every aspect screams of a sincere attempt to offer local hospitality with a modern twist. Amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, bar/lounge, and dry cleaning services elevate it a notch. And at ₦20,000 per night for rooms, it's one of the most value-for-money stays in town. Book Here

5. Kapital Hotel

If you are travelling to Ojude Oba with friends or family members and want somewhere that offers something other than a bed space, Kapital Hotel is a suitable choice. Situated on Otunba Bayo Arinle Street in Ijebu Ode, this hotel offers an affordable stay in an active social environment.

Kapital Hotel

You’ll find everything from a boutique and snooker tables to a swimming pool and even a tennis court. And yes, the gym is modern enough for your pre-festival workouts. There’s also an outdoor lounge for enjoying cocktails after a long day of cultural excitement. All of this comes at a surprisingly low rate of ₦15,000 per night. Book Here

6. Adeben’s Place Hotel and Suites

Adeben’s Place Hotel and Suites is located at Shola Ismail Crescent off Igbeba Road. The hotel is built on the concept of Nigerian hospitality. What sets this hotel apart is its cultural ambience, complete with live performances, a lively nightclub, and an outdoor lounge where you can dance under the starry night sky.

Adeben’s Place Hotel and Suites

The food is good, the service is impeccable, and the ambience is homey but festive. At ₦18,000 per night, this is your option for a culturally fulfilling stay that's not touristy. Book Here

7. Klulead Garden and Suites

For the comfort-seeker and soft-landing enthusiast after each festival outing, Klulead Garden and Suites is located on Erunwon Road along Ijebu Ode's GRA axis. Renowned for serene surroundings and tastefully stylish rooms, this hotel is ideal for guests seeking respite from noise but close enough to the Ojude Oba excitement.

At ₦40,000 per night, you’ll enjoy modern amenities in a classy setting, perfect for couples or professionals attending the festival who need a quiet base for relaxation and recharge. Book Here

Ojude Oba draws in spectators from all over Nigeria and the diaspora, so hotel rooms book up fast. Booking ahead not only secures your spot but can pay off, since fees increase the closer to the festival. Additionally, being close to the city centre makes it easier to transport to and from the festivities. Ride-hailing may be scarce, and local taxis get fully booked during festive seasons.