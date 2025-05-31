Ojude Oba Festival 2025: Essential Items You Must Carry With You

With the Balogun Kuku family winning the Ojude Oba family parade in 2024, the Ojude Oba festival, one of the biggest, most vibrant, and talked-about cultural festivals in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, and Nigeria at large, is here. The Ojude Oba Festival 2025 is expected to take place in early June, immediately after the Eid al-Adha celebrations. Whether you’re a first-timer or a regular customer (seasoned attendee), there’s nothing quite like joining thousands of Yoruba sons and daughters as they come together to celebrate heritage, style, and community. But before you step out in your finest agbada or iro and buba, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got all the festival essentials Nigeria-style. From protecting yourself against unexpected June showers to keeping your phone juiced up for those picture-perfect moments, this guide on “what to bring to Ojude Oba” has got you covered. Here’s your complete guide to what to carry with you for an unforgettable Ojude Oba experience.

1. Traditional Attire: Dress to Impress

Though this guide focuses on what to carry, dressing appropriately sets the tone for your festival experience. Make sure your Agbada, Buba, and Sokoto, Iro and Buba, or other Yoruba attire is neatly pressed and travel-ready. To keep your outfit looking crisp, carry a compact garment steamer in your waist pouch or hand luggage.

Philips Handheld Steamer

Price: ₦41,999. Where to Buy: Shop Jamara Home .

2. Footwear: Comfort Meets Style

You’ll be on your feet for hours dancing, walking the parade route, and mingling. For comfort, wear comfortable footwear like sandals or Crocs. Avoid stilettos or brand-new shoes that haven’t been broken in. Your feet will thank you by nightfall. For ultimate comfort, you can get insole cushions to avoid sore feet by the end of the day.

Memory Cotton Insole Soft Shoe Pad

Price: ₦2,700. Where to Buy: Shop Sojoee .

3. Weather Essentials: Be Prepared

We are in the rainy season, but that shouldn’t stop you from having a great time. These weather essentials ensure you can enjoy the procession, performances, and palace visit without discomfort.

Capsule Umbrella

This collapsible umbrella tucks easily into a waist pouch or bag. Price: ₦5,500. Where to Buy: Shop Lucy.ng

Sunshade: Calvin Klein

With the extravagant display of stylish sunglasses at the Ojude Oba Festival 2024 , you know that you must wear a pair that screams premium class, steeze, and aura. It will also provide extra shade and help you see the processions without straining your eyes. Price: ₦130,000. Where to Buy: Shop Watch Locker .

Skin Aqua UV Super Moisture Gel

Applying sunscreen before leaving your place and reapplying around midday will protect your skin. Price: ₦9,800. Where to Buy: Shop Buy Better .

4. Personal Items: Stay Fresh and Connected

To maintain comfort and capture memories, pack these must-haves:

This motivational water bottle features time markers to remind you to sip at regular intervals during the event to prevent dehydration and headaches. It's leakproof, BPA-free, and stylish enough to make you drink more water. Price: ₦4,000. Where to Buy: Shop Suzillicious .

Portable Fan: Keep cool in crowded areas

A compact, battery-powered fan delivers a steady breeze to help you stay cool and refreshed amid long parades and crowded streets. Slip it into your bag and enjoy instant relief from heat so you can focus on the festivities—no overheating, no hassle. Price: ₦3,500. Where to Buy: Shop Lucy.ng

Handkerchief: Wipe sweat and dab your face

You need a soft and absorbent handkerchief that lets you discreetly dab away sweat to maintain your steeze. This keeps your face dry and comfortable throughout the day. You can get this in shops around.

Waist Pouch: Hands-free convenience for small essentials

Secure your phone , cash, and keys in a lightweight waist pouch, freeing your hands for what truly matters: dancing and photography . Worn at your waist, it provides easy and safe access to essentials without bulky bags—perfect for confidently navigating through crowds. Price: ₦5,000. Where to Buy: Shop Skit Store .

Power Bank: Charge your phone for photos and contacts

With a fully charged portable power bank, you’re ready to have a good time. You won’t panic because of a low battery percentage, and you have enough power to keep your phone charged for photos, videos, and staying in touch. Price: ₦19,500. Where to Buy: Shop Oraimo .

Compact GPS Tracker: Locate your phone or purse if misplaced