7 Non-Alcoholic Drinks That Help You Cut Back on Alcohol

Cutting back on alcohol is hard enough; there’s no need to make it feel like punishment. Not when there are non-alcoholic drinks that look, feel, and even taste like the real thing. These aren’t average sodas or fruit juices. They’re legit alcohol substitutes, made to mimic beer, wine , or gin, but without the headache, hangover, or regret. If you're taking a break, quitting for health reasons, or looking for smarter choices at parties , these drinks make the transition easier. And yes, most of them are available in Nigeria. Here are 7 non-alcoholic drinks that can actually help you stop drinking alcohol and still feel like you're in it.

1. Ginger Beer

Bottleking

₦1,450 Ginger beer is often mistaken for ginger ale, but it’s way stronger in a good way. It has that punchy, slightly strong taste that reminds you of dark rum or whisky mixers. It’s non-alcoholic, but the taste is complex and sharp enough if you're used to strong drinks. Pair it with lime over ice, and you have a mocktail that hits hard without hitting your liver. Brands like Royalty and Old Jamaica are popular options, and you can find them in most supermarkets.

2. Gordon’s Alcohol-Free

Bottleking

₦35,600 If you like a good Gin and Tonic, Gordon’s has an alcohol-free version that’s surprisingly close to the original. It uses the same juniper and citrus botanicals as the regular Gordon’s gin but with zero alcohol. Mix it with tonic water, add a slice of lemon or cucumber, and have a clean, refreshing drink that gives the same feel as actual gin. It’s one of the easiest transitions if gin is your go-to drink.

3. Scavi & Ray Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine

Cellar Central

₦11,800 This is the sparkling wine you bring to a dinner party when you're off alcohol but still want to pop bottles. Scavi & Ray’s alcohol-free line mimics the crisp, bubbly mouthfeel of real prosecco or cava but with no booze. It’s not overly sweet and pairs well with food. The bottle looks elegant, so you won’t feel left out when the corks start flying. A perfect alcohol substitute for special occasions.

4. Chamdor Sparkling Red Grape

Barrels.ng ₦5,460 Chamdor is the original non-alcoholic wine substitute for Nigerians. The red grape version is a bit sweeter than actual red wine, but it still gives that deep, fruity flavour you’d expect. It's a great choice if you want something festive but alcohol-free. Serve it chilled in a wine glass. Widely available and budget-friendly too.

5. Chamdor Sparkling White Grape

Barrels.ng ₦5,460 This one works well for parties, dinner dates, or toasting without real champagne. The white grape version has a cleaner, drier finish than the red and feels slightly more refined. It’s not a perfect swap for white wine, but it's close enough that you won’t miss the alcohol. Plus, it's easily found in major Nigerian supermarkets and online.

6. Copenhagen Sparkling Tea BLA (Alcohol-Free)

Cellar Central

₦18,200 This one’s for the wine connoisseurs or people looking for a more refined substitute. Copenhagen Sparkling Tea BLA is brewed like tea but carbonated like wine. It has layers: floral, herbal, and a bit of bitterness, just like some wines. It’s alcohol-free but feels very adult. It pairs well with food and is a solid alternative if you want to ditch alcohol but keep the classy feel.

7. Mocktails (Chapman, Mojito)

Food Network

Get the recipe (Negroni mocktail) Mocktails are more than just sugary mixes. When done right, they give you all the complexity of a real cocktail, without the booze. For example, Chapman without the bitters, virgin mojitos with lime and mint, or even an alcohol-free Negroni for lunch. Most restaurants and bars now offer mocktail menus, and you can also mix your own at home using non-alcoholic bases like Gordon’s zero gin or sparkling tea.

Tips for Reducing Alcohol Intake Without Feeling Left Out

Replace the ritual, not just the drink: Craving alcohol is often more about routine than taste. Swap your usual evening glass with a non-alcoholic wine to keep the habit, minus the alcohol.

Stock your fridge with alternatives: Having options makes resisting temptation easier.

Make it social: Drinking is often a group activity, so bring your non-alcoholic drink to parties.

Track your wins: Instead of focusing on “I didn’t drink,” track how you feel: clearer head, better sleep, more energy. It’ll help you stay motivated long-term.

Cut back gradually

Make your drinks look the part: Use wine glasses or cocktail shakers and garnish with lime. Make your non-alcoholic drink feel just as fancy.

Know your why: Whether it’s for health, focus, or peace of mind, keep your reason in view. Remembering your “why” can help you push through when cravings hit.