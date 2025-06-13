Where to Buy Original Vodka & Azul in Nigeria

Fake alcohol is a serious issue in Nigeria (if you know, you know), and if you’ve ever bought a bottle that tasted a little off, you’re not alone. Counterfeit vodka and luxury tequilas like Azul are everywhere, especially online. These fake drinks are often made with dangerous substances like methanol or industrial-grade ethanol, which can lead to organ damage, blindness, or even death. But if you know where to look, you can avoid the fakes and get the real thing. In this guide, we’re sharing where to buy original vodka and Azul in Nigeria from trusted online stores and how to spot the red flags when you’re shopping for alcohol.

1. The Distillery Nigeria

The Distillery Nigeria makes premium alcohol shopping safe, seamless, and stress-free. As one of the country’s top liquor distributors, they offer a wide range of authentic spirits, wines, and champagnes, available in both retail and bulk. Their prices are some of the most competitive for verified bottles, whether you’re shopping for a party, gifting, or just restocking your bar. With smooth online ordering and swift delivery across Lagos, Abuja, and other cities, The Distillery makes premium drinking both accessible and secure.

Currently, you can purchase a bottle of Clase Azul Tequila for ₦300,000 on their website .

You can also get Grey Goose Orange for ₦40,000 on their website .

2. My Liquor Hub

My Liquor Hub makes quality alcohol shopping easy and reliable. They offer a curated selection of original wines, spirits, and champagnes from trusted sources so you never have to second-guess the authenticity of what you’re drinking. Their prices are fair, often running discounts and bundle deals, and they deliver straight to your doorstep anywhere in Nigeria. With fast service, verified bottles, and a user-friendly site, My Liquor Hub is a smart pick for anyone who takes their liquor seriously. You can grab a bottle of Belvedere for ₦65,000, which is a solid deal.

Check out their store at Myliquorhub.com

You can also get Clase Azul Tequila for ₦366,665 on their website .

3. Barrels.ng

If you're looking for high-quality drinks delivered fast, Barrels.ng should be on your radar. They have direct partnerships with official brand owners in Nigeria, and every bottle sold is guaranteed original. They’re also known for their fast delivery across Lagos, sometimes within the hour, and efficient nationwide shipping. Plus, their pricing is fair, with a flexible “Buy Now, Pay Later” option available through Credit Direct. For convenience, quality, and speed, Barrels.ng is one of the most reliable online platforms to purchase liquor in Nigeria.

A bottle of Smirnoff Chocolate(75cl) goes for ₦6,015 on their website .

A bottle of Clase Azul Reposado for ₦383,305

4. Bottleking Nigeria

Bottle King takes the struggle out of liquor shopping with a smooth, user-friendly platform and a wide range of original spirits, wines, champagnes, and even non-alcoholic drinks. While they primarily serve Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, they also offer standard doorstep delivery to all Nigerian states , towns, and villages. Known for competitive pricing as well, Bottle King makes it easy to stock up, whether you're planning an event or want a bottle or two at home. Their reputation for authenticity and consistency has made them a go-to for customers who value both quality and convenience. Clase Azul Gold Tequila is available on their store for ₦771,900, offering a luxury option for those with refined tastes.

They also sell Absolut Vanilla for ₦20,850 on their website.

Popular Azul & Vodkas Pricing Compared

How To Spot Fake Alcohol in Nigeria

Check the seal: broken or loose caps are a red flag.

Inspect the label: look for typos, faded print, and missing information on the bottle and packaging.

Verify NAFDAC number: if there’s no registration, don’t drink it.

Check the liquid: look at its colour and sniff it. Is it cloudy, discoloured, or smelling like a nail dissolver? Skip it.

Taste carefully: a harsh or chemical taste is a warning sign.

Buy from trusted stores: Stick to verified retailers only.

Scan for QR codes or holograms: Many legit brands now use them on their bottles. Scan them.

When in doubt, don’t sip.

Extra Tips To Stay Safe at Parties