5 Best Nigerian Swimwear Brands for Bikinis, One-Pieces & Bold Beach Looks

Rainy season might still be in full swing, but the countdown to the August sun has already begun for many. Some even endure it to sneak in beach days between the rainy days . If you're stocking up early for your next trip, or you're just someone who needs no excuse to lounge poolside, now is the perfect time to refresh your swim drawer. These Nigerian swimwear brands are serving bold, inclusive, and fashion-forward looks that belong in every beach bag.

1. Salt and Sunscreen

If you're into minimal designs with maximum comfort, Salt and Sunscreen is a go-to Nigerian swimwear brand. Based in Lagos, the brand was founded by PingHwa Okorie in 2019 to solve a very real problem: finding stylish swimwear that fits and feels good. Salt and Sunscreen makes classic pieces using high-quality Lycra that hugs your curves and flatters all body types. The designs are clean, sophisticated, and timeless, perfect for women who want to look effortless on a beach day. They’ve also added men's swimwear, so your vacation wardrobe is fully covered. Their muted tones and signature minimalism offer a low-key kind of vibe. If your style is “rich aunt on vacation,” this is your brand.

2. Bfyne

If you’ve ever seen a dramatic, high-cut African print bikini on your feed and wondered where it came from, chances are, it was Bfyne. Founded by Nigerian-American designer Buki Ade, Bfyne is one of the world's most internationally recognised African swimwear brands. Bfyne blends cultural heritage with modern edge, using bold colours, Ghanaian kente, and dashiki-inspired patterns to create head-turning bikinis and one-pieces. The brand is also big on body confidence. Sizes are inclusive, and each piece is designed to accentuate curves and celebrate femininity. Bfyne has been featured in Vogue, Sports Illustrated, and even on Beyoncé’s dancers, so yes, it is global domination. Bfyne

₦213,700 (Sari Top)

3. Kamokini

Kamokini is for the woman who wants her swimsuit to feel just as artistic as it is sexy. Founded by Kambili Ngozi Sasegbon, the brand takes inspiration from African culture, music, art, and the fashion-forward edge you’d find in major fashion capitals. The styles balance structure and sensuality, often featuring mesh panelling, asymmetry, and strong prints. Kamokini doesn’t shy away from showing skin, but it does it in a classy and well-constructed way. Pieces are also designed with functionality in mind, so they’re great for actually swimming, not just standing poolside with a drink. Kamokini

$129

4. OFUURE

OFUURE's prints bring that “main character” energy to swimwear. Launched in 2015 by a Nigerian-Canadian designer, the brand takes its name from the Ishan word meaning “it is well.” True to its name, everything about OFUURE says comfort, confidence, and the celebration of the African woman. Their swimwear collections include everything from wrap bikinis to monokinis, always in statement-making patterns. OFUURE is size-inclusive. The brand also makes matching cover-ups, dresses, and headwraps so you can go full glam from beach to brunch. OFUURE

₦99,200 (XS)

5. Rendoll

Rendoll may be known for its dreamy dresses and fashion-ready outfits, but it recently added swimwear to its growing lineup and did not miss. Founded by Reni Abina in 2019, the brand is about celebrating feminine energy through bold, fashion-forward pieces. Rendoll’s swimwear collection is small but stunning. It features flattering one-pieces and bikinis that stay true to the brand’s aesthetic: soft, confident, and statement-making. Think earthy tones, high waists, and elegant silhouettes that look great on camera and even better in person. Everything is ethically made, and the brand proudly works with skilled artisans to bring its designs to life. It also provides a cheaper alternative to the rest.

How to Pick the Right Swimwear for You