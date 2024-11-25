Here Are The Best Red Lipsticks For Every Skin Tone

Beauty trends may come and go, but a red lip will always remain a timeless classic. A bold red lipstick can instantly elevate any look, adding a touch of sophistication and confidence. If you’re heading to a glamorous event or want to spice up your everyday makeup routine, a red lip is the ultimate beauty statement. However, finding the perfect shade for your skin tone can feel overwhelming. The key lies in understanding your undertone. • Cool undertones: Opt for reds with blue or purple hues, like cherry reds and deep burgundies. • Warm undertones: Go for warm, orange-based reds like brick or coral shades. • Neutral undertones: Lucky you! Most red shades will look flattering.



If you’re unsure about your undertone, here’s a quick tip: Think about how you look in orange. If it complements your complexion, you’re likely warm-toned. If not, cool-toned shades may be your best friend. Below, we’ve rounded up the best red lipsticks for every skin tone, loved by beauty enthusiasts and celebrities alike.

Zikel Matte Lipstain (Kiss Proof)

Makeup is all about experimenting, and if you would like to slowly dip your toes in and try out the red lip, this bad girl is your best bet. Not only is it the most affordable lipstick on this list, it has great staying power as well so you get more value for your money.

The “Kiss Proof” formula ensures your bold lip look lasts through the day, making it perfect for first-timers and pros alike. Price: ₦700 (from ₦1,000). Where To Buy: Shop zikelcosmetics .

Yanga Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick

5% off your first order, this highly pigmented lipstick glides on effortlessly with a smooth, velvety finish. Known for its lightweight formula, Yanga Beauty’s liquid matte lipstick is a go-to for creating a flawless red pout. It is a bright cherry red with a matte finish that sets fantastically on deep skin tones.

The brand’s variety of shades ensures that there’s a red for every undertone, complementing warm and neutral undertones beautifully. Price: ₦6,000. Where To Buy: Shop Yanga Beauty .

Tara Matte Lipstick

A cult favourite among beauty lovers, Tara’s matte lipstick delivers a smooth, pigmented finish. Its versatile red shades range from warm orange-reds to classic crimsons, making it ideal for various occasions. Price: ₦6,000. Where To Buy: Shop Cocci .

Nuban Beauty Pro Lipstick (Scandal)

A fan favourite that’s often sold out, this lipstick is a must-have for makeup lovers. Highly pigmented and waterproof, Nuban Beauty’s “Scandal” is a red that commands attention. Its intense colour payoff and long-lasting formula make it a great addition to your makeup kit.

Its waterproof formula ensures your red lip stays flawless throughout the day. Price: ₦5,000. Where To Buy: Nuban Beauty .

Maybelline Vivid Hot Lacquer Lipstick (70 So Hot)

Known for its high-shine finish, this lipstick is perfect for those who want a glossy red lip. This shade of red is ideal for cooler undertones and makes a statement wherever you go. It gives you long-lasting shine, pigment, satin finish, and added hydration in one swipe. Price: ₦5,500 (from ₦6,500). Where To Buy: Shop Dscentsation .

L’Oreal Rouge Signature Lipstick - 308 Be Demanding

L’Oreal is a beauty brand that creates quality products that are affordable and do all they claim to do. And their Rouge Signature Lipstick is no different.



It is a bright red liquid lipstick that applies matte. Its formula provides bold colour while remaining comfortable to wear, avoiding the heaviness often associated with matte lipsticks. It’s perfect for fair to medium skin tones. Price: ₦5,750 (from ₦6,500). Where To Buy: Shop Dscentsation .

Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick

Not called “Icon” for nothing, this iconic lipstick features a gorgeous blue-based red shade with a velvet matte finish. Perfect for cool undertones, it’s as luxurious as it is bold. Rihanna-approved, of course. Price: ₦52,000. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Mart .

M.A.C Retro Matte Lipstick (Ruby Woo)

A red lipstick that needs no introduction, Ruby Woo has been a favourite since the ‘90s. Its universally flattering blue undertones and waxy matte finish make it the ultimate red lipstick. Worn by everyone from Rihanna to Taylor Swift, it’s the gold standard of reds and the epitome of a perfect red lipstick. Price: ₦20,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega .

M.A.C Matte Lipstick