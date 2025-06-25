7 Best Dollar Cards To Get in Nigeria

With FX restrictions and rising naira volatility, spending in dollars has become a real headache for many Nigerians. If you’re paying for Spotify , running Facebook ads, or shopping on Amazon, you need a reliable dollar card that won’t charge you crazy fees or fail when needed. We reviewed the top dollar card platforms available to Nigerians and ranked them based on their exchange rates, fees, penalties, and how easy they are to get. If you’re looking for the best virtual or physical dollar card to power your global payments , start here.

How We Ranked These Cards

We considered the following: FX rate (how many naira you need to get $1)

Card creation and maintenance fees

Funding and cross-border charges

Penalty fees and card reliability

Ease of sign-up and overall user experience

Availability of physical vs virtual cards

1. Eversend

Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: ₦1,672 = $1

Card Type: Virtual only Eversend is the best for its balanced mix of affordability, transparency, and user control. The platform charges a standard $1 monthly maintenance fee and allows you to freeze or unfreeze your card. Cards last up to three years, and while you won’t get a physical card, the virtual option works seamlessly across global platforms. Fees : Monthly maintenance: $1

Cross-border/FX fee: 3.5%

Failed payment penalty: $0.35

Card creation: Free Penalties: Your card is frozen after three failed transactions (due to insufficient balance).

Five failed transactions lead to permanent termination. Get started with Eversend

2. Geegpay

Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: ₦1,550 = $1

Card Type: Virtual only Geegpay is perfect for users who want total control. There are no monthly or hidden fees, and you can track all your spending in real-time. It supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, and its FX markup is one of the lowest (0.9%). Fees : Card creation: $3

Funding: 0.5%

FX processing: 0.9%

No maintenance fee Penalties: Repeated failed payments may result in auto-freeze. Get started with Geegpay. Download the app here .

3. Changera

Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: ₦1,612 = $1

Card Type: Virtual and physical Changera offers virtual and physical cards, along with flexible subscription plans. The blue (freelancer) and gold (premium) plans get you a free virtual and physical card. You must upgrade to one of these to get the benefit. Fees: Card creation : Free (Freemium), $50 (Freelancer), $100 (Premium)

Monthly maintenance: $1

Funding fee: 1.5% Penalties: None listed, but limits apply based on subscription tier. Download Changera: iOS . Android.

4. Bitnob

Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: ₦1,581 = $1

Card Type: Virtual only Bitnob is tailored for high-volume users. It supports up to $50,000 in card balance and $5,000 per top-up. The interface is easy to use, and payments go through quickly. Fees : Card creation: $2

Funding: $1 for up to $100; 1% for higher amounts

FX/Cross-border: 3% + $0.5 Penalties: 4 failed transactions = $1 fine and card termination

The card must maintain a balance of $1 to stay active Download the Bitnob app to get started.

5. Cleva

Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: ₦1,588 = $1

Card Type: Virtual only Cleva offers solid international coverage with a user-friendly interface. You get free transfers to your Nigerian bank account and can fund the card easily. However, the FX and dispute fees are high compared to others. Fees: Card creation : $3 with $1 of that fee added to the account for use.

Funding: 1% ($1–$5)

International transaction: 2.5% + $0.50

Decline fee: $0.30

Dispute fee: $50 Penalties: Multiple failed transactions will lead to termination Get started with Cleva.

6. Chipper Cash

Meet the Chipper USD card - Top virtual USD card in Nigeria

Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: ₦1,764 = $1

Card Type: Virtual only Chipper is great for quick P2P transfers, and getting a dollar card is easy if you already use the app. While the FX rate is steep, and penalties for failed or blocked subscription payments can pile up, it is best for convenience, not cost. Fees : Card creation: $5

Maintenance: $1 on the 28th of every month

Transactions under $4: $1

Incoming credit fee: 1% Penalties: Failed transactions: ₦500 fee

Repeated failures can lead to card deactivation Register to get started on Chipper Cash

7. Cardtonic

Cardtonic 3.0 just made buying gadgets online more affordable

Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: Not fixed

Card Type: Virtual only Cardtonic is known for its fast processing and strong customer support, making it a decent fallback when others fail. It supports instant card creation and funding. You can use your card immediately after setup. However, the downside is the long list of fees and no guaranteed FX rate, which makes budgeting tricky. Fees : Card creation: $1.5

Funding: 2%

Top-up: 1.5% (₦2,000 cap)

Withdrawal: $1

Cross-border: 2.5% + $0.5

Decline fee: $0.30 Penalties: None listed, but the high fees act as a deterrent Download Cardtonic to get started