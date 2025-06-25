7 Best Dollar Cards To Get in Nigeria

With FX restrictions and rising naira volatility, spending in dollars has become a real headache for many Nigerians. If you’re paying for Spotify, running Facebook ads, or shopping on Amazon, you need a reliable dollar card that won’t charge you crazy fees or fail when needed.
We reviewed the top dollar card platforms available to Nigerians and ranked them based on their exchange rates, fees, penalties, and how easy they are to get. If you’re looking for the best virtual or physical dollar card to power your global payments, start here.
How We Ranked These Cards
We considered the following:
FX rate (how many naira you need to get $1)
Card creation and maintenance fees
Funding and cross-border charges
Penalty fees and card reliability
Ease of sign-up and overall user experience
Availability of physical vs virtual cards
1. Eversend
Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: ₦1,672 = $1
Card Type: Virtual only
Eversend is the best for its balanced mix of affordability, transparency, and user control. The platform charges a standard $1 monthly maintenance fee and allows you to freeze or unfreeze your card. Cards last up to three years, and while you won’t get a physical card, the virtual option works seamlessly across global platforms.
Fees:
Monthly maintenance: $1
Cross-border/FX fee: 3.5%
Failed payment penalty: $0.35
Card creation: Free
Penalties:
Your card is frozen after three failed transactions (due to insufficient balance).
Five failed transactions lead to permanent termination.
2. Geegpay
Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: ₦1,550 = $1
Card Type: Virtual only
Geegpay is perfect for users who want total control. There are no monthly or hidden fees, and you can track all your spending in real-time. It supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, and its FX markup is one of the lowest (0.9%).
Fees:
Card creation: $3
Funding: 0.5%
FX processing: 0.9%
No maintenance fee
Penalties:
Repeated failed payments may result in auto-freeze.
3. Changera
Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: ₦1,612 = $1
Card Type: Virtual and physical
Changera offers virtual and physical cards, along with flexible subscription plans. The blue (freelancer) and gold (premium) plans get you a free virtual and physical card. You must upgrade to one of these to get the benefit.
Fees:
Card creation: Free (Freemium), $50 (Freelancer), $100 (Premium)
Monthly maintenance: $1
Funding fee: 1.5%
Penalties:
None listed, but limits apply based on subscription tier.
4. Bitnob
Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: ₦1,581 = $1
Card Type: Virtual only
Bitnob is tailored for high-volume users. It supports up to $50,000 in card balance and $5,000 per top-up. The interface is easy to use, and payments go through quickly.
Fees:
Card creation: $2
Funding: $1 for up to $100; 1% for higher amounts
FX/Cross-border: 3% + $0.5
Penalties:
4 failed transactions = $1 fine and card termination
The card must maintain a balance of $1 to stay active
5. Cleva
Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: ₦1,588 = $1
Card Type: Virtual only
Cleva offers solid international coverage with a user-friendly interface. You get free transfers to your Nigerian bank account and can fund the card easily. However, the FX and dispute fees are high compared to others.
Fees:
Card creation: $3 with $1 of that fee added to the account for use.
Funding: 1% ($1–$5)
International transaction: 2.5% + $0.50
Decline fee: $0.30
Dispute fee: $50
Penalties:
Multiple failed transactions will lead to termination
6. Chipper Cash
Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: ₦1,764 = $1
Card Type: Virtual only
Chipper is great for quick P2P transfers, and getting a dollar card is easy if you already use the app. While the FX rate is steep, and penalties for failed or blocked subscription payments can pile up, it is best for convenience, not cost.
Fees:
Card creation: $5
Maintenance: $1 on the 28th of every month
Transactions under $4: $1
Incoming credit fee: 1%
Penalties:
Failed transactions: ₦500 fee
Repeated failures can lead to card deactivation
7. Cardtonic
Exchange Rate at the Time of Writing: Not fixed
Card Type: Virtual only
Cardtonic is known for its fast processing and strong customer support, making it a decent fallback when others fail. It supports instant card creation and funding. You can use your card immediately after setup. However, the downside is the long list of fees and no guaranteed FX rate, which makes budgeting tricky.
Fees:
Card creation: $1.5
Funding: 2%
Top-up: 1.5% (₦2,000 cap)
Withdrawal: $1
Cross-border: 2.5% + $0.5
Decline fee: $0.30
Penalties:
None listed, but the high fees act as a deterrent
When it comes to dollar cards in Nigeria, there’s no one-size-fits-all. Eversend and Geegpay win for their affordability and ease, while platforms like Changera and Bitnob offer more flexibility for serious spenders. Always check current rates and fees before committing, as they may change depending on FX trends and platform policies.