7 Best Deodorants That Actually Prevent Body Odour for 48+ Hours

Many people use deodorant as a daily skincare product. While we normally apply it to our underarms, other body parts could also use odour prevention . For people living in warm climates, performing high-intensity exercise, or naturally sweating throughout their entire body, whole-body deodorant products are a convenient solution.

These products help fight body odour all over the body and prevent sweating, leaving you smelling fresh well past your morning shower. For the long-lasting type, these seven best deodorants actually give you a fresh smell for over 48 hours.

1. Sure Women Invisible on Black + White Cloth Deodorant Spray (250 ml)

It is designed to provide 48 hours of protection against sweat and odour without leaving white marks on black clothes and yellow marks on white clothes. Its new MotionSense technology delivers bursts of freshness all day long, providing continuous confidence.

Price: ₦5,500 Where To Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria

2. Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Deodorant Spray (250 ml)

Specifically designed for men, this deodorant delivers 48-hour protection against sweat and odour without leaving stains on clothing. It is devoid of alcohol, its mild formulation is suitable for sensitive skin, and MotionSense technology releases a citrus, clean fragrance.

Price: ₦5,500 Where To Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria.

3. Nivea Women Dry Comfort Deodorant Spray (200 ml)

Nivea Dry Comfort Deodorant has further antiperspirant activity, dryness, and 48-hour protection against body odour and sweat. Its DryPlus technology gives solid protection and can be used daily for its reliability.

Price: ₦5,500 Where To Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria.

4. Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Deodorant Spray (250 ml)

Formulated for athletes, this antiperspirant lasts 48 hours, fighting against sweat and odour. Its unique triple-action moisturizer shields skin from chafing and prevents irritation, ensuring comfort even with heavy physical activities.

Price: ₦5,500 Where To Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria

5. Dove Go Fresh Pear & Aloe Vera Scent Deodorant Spray (250 ml)

This deodorant is fresh, combining pear's gentle scent with aloe vera's soothing scent. One of its excellent functions is that it dries the armpits while moisturising them. It also gives a lasting fragrance for over 48 hours and cares for the skin.

Price: ₦5,500 Where To Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria

6. Lynx Gold Body Spray 200 ml

Lynx Gold Body Spray gives an opulent blend of oud wood and dark vanilla, leaving an elegant fragrance for over 48 hours. It employs a double-action odour that will repel body odour and leave you smelling fresh all day long. It is also suitable for sensitive skin without irritations and safe to wear daily.

Price: ₦8,500 Where To Buy: Shop Mon Pere Stores

7. Lacura Anti-Perspirant Body Spray 250ml - Floral Bouquet

Lacura's Floral Bouquet Anti-perspirant Body Spray is a lively, refreshing fragrance suitable for anyone who wants both excellent odour and steady performance. It protects against body odour and sweating for the full 48 hours so that you can confidently go from sunrise to sundown. Its mild formula will never disturb your skin.

Price: ₦3,500 Where To Buy: Shop Mon Pere Stores

Things to Remember When Buying a Long-Term Deodorant

While you are purchasing a deodorant that leaves a long-term effect, have the following factors in mind to ensure it will be suitable to your specific requirements: Opt for deodorants that are not harsh if you have sensitive skin. Ingredients that are known to be irritants are alcohol-based; therefore, the alcohol-free varieties are safest to use.

Select a fragrance that is most suitable for your lifestyle and personality.

Wear deodorants with more intense protection if you are a sportsman or woman.

If you wear light-coloured or dark clothes, consider using deodorants that do not leave white marks or yellow stains and keep your outfit smelling fresh.

Tips To Maximise Your Deodorant Effectiveness

To get the best from your deodorant and your freshness during the day, remember the following: Antiperspirants and deodorants are most effective on clean, dry skin. Shower first and then dry your underarms well before applying. This will allow the active ingredients to penetrate better and become more protective.

Apply an even and adequate deodorant to cover the whole underarm. This will increase the deodorant’s effectiveness in combating odour.

Store your deodorant in a dry, air-conditioned environment to maintain its functionality. Avoid storing it in moist locations such as bathrooms to prevent its effectiveness from fading.

Light exfoliation of your underarms once or twice a week can eliminate dead skin cells and improve the deodorant's effectiveness.