Shopping for a good smartphone on a budget can feel like searching for a unicorn. You want a device that won’t freeze mid-text, has a decent camera, and, most importantly, won’t leave you staring at the “low battery” warning every few hours. But with today’s rising prices, finding all of that under ₦100,000 is nearly impossible.

That’s where Jumia’s flash sale swoops in to save the day. With up to 45% off on phones and accessories until the 23rd, now is the perfect time to upgrade without emptying your wallet.

So if you need a reliable work phone, a backup device, or just something that won’t betray you after a year, we’ve rounded up five of the best Android phones under ₦100,000 that will give you serious value for money. Hurry, though—at these prices, they won’t stay in stock for long!

1. FreeYond F9

If battery life is your top priority, the FreeYond F9 is the phone for you. Its massive 5000mAh battery means you can go all day without worrying about charging. If you’re binge-watching YouTube videos (17 hours) or making long calls (21 hours), this phone has you covered.

The side fingerprint sensor and face unlock add an extra layer of convenience and security. This is a great Android phone for users who want a long-lasting battery at an unbeatable price. The price ₦96,600 (from ₦139,000). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia . Key Features: 6.52” HD IPS Display

5000mAh Battery (35 Days Standby)

Dual Unlock (Fingerprint & Face Recognition)

Type-C Charging & 3.5mm Audio Jack

2. itel A06

The itel A06 is a great pick for those who want a stylish phone (yes, phones can be stylish), without breaking the bank. Its lenticular texture design and right-angled edges give it a premium look. Performance-wise, it packs a quad-core processor with 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), giving you plenty of space for apps and photos.

The 8MP AI-powered camera captures decent photos with intelligent autofocus. Interestingly, its design closely resembles that of the iPhone 16. It costs ₦86,850 (from ₦100,000) and can be bought at Shop Jumia . Key Features: 6.6” HD+ Waterdrop FullScreen

4000mAh Battery

32GB ROM + Up to 4GB RAM

8MP AI Camera

3. itel A50C

The Itel A50C is a great deal for a budget-friendly phone with Android 14. Its 6.6” display provides an immersive viewing experience, and the Dynamic Bar seamlessly accesses notifications.

With a quad-core processor, 32GB ROM (expandable), and up to 4GB RAM, it offers smooth daily performance. The price ₦96,550 (from ₦140,000). You can buy it at Shop Jumia . Key Features: 6.6” HD+ Display with Dynamic Bar

Type-C Charging

4000mAh Battery

Android 14 (Go Edition)

4. Oppo A3S

If you don’t mind a refurbished phone, the Oppo A3S is a steal. Powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor, it promises a smooth user experience for multitasking and social media browsing.

The AI dual-camera system produces crisp images, and the 4230mAh battery means you won’t need to reach for your charger too often. It costs ₦79,900 (from ₦130,000) and can be bought at Jumia . Key Features: 6.2” Display

4230mAh Battery

13MP + 2MP AI Rear Cameras

Snapdragon 450 Processor

5. FYLO POVA6

For those looking for a big storage phone on a budget, the FYLO POVA6 is a great contender. With 144GB of total storage, you can save all your favourite apps, music, and videos without worrying about space.

It also features Type-C charging, face recognition, and an 8MP rear camera, making it a top Android phone for students and casual users. The price ₦90,000 (from ₦200,000). Where To Buy: Shop Jumia . Key Features: 6.6” HD Screen

3GB RAM + 144GB Storage (16GB internal + 128GB SD card)

Type-C Charging & 3.5mm Jack

Face Recognition Unlock

These budget-friendly Android phones prove that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a reliable smartphone.