Cotton buds are common in most Nigerian homes for makeup, baby care, and ear cleaning, especially. However, most people use them in ways that can do more harm than good. Even though they look harmless, sticking a cotton bud in your ear canal can lead to pain, hearing problems, or even permanent damage, but still, we use them. You might think you’re being hygienic, but you are putting your ears at risk.

Why Cotton Buds Can Be Dangerous

Using cotton buds to clean your ears feels satisfying, but it's one of the worst things you can do to your ears because: They push wax deeper. Instead of removing wax, cotton buds often push it further down the canal, causing impaction and blockage.



They can scratch or cut the ear canal. The delicate skin inside your ears can be irritated, bleeding, or infected by a single wrong move.



They can perforate your eardrum. If inserted too far, a cotton bud can puncture the eardrum, leading to severe pain, hearing loss, or even surgery.



They raise your risk of infection. Any small scratch or wax blockage can trap moisture and bacteria, causing painful ear infections. You remove a little wax on the surface, but at what cost?

Common Myths About Ear Cleaning

You need to clean your ears daily: No, you don’t. The ear is self-cleaning. Earwax naturally moves out of the canal, especially when you chew or move your jaw.

Earwax is dirty: Not at all. Earwax is your ear’s natural defence. It traps dust, bacteria, and other particles to protect your inner ear. Removing it too often can make your ears more vulnerable.

Cotton buds are the best tool for ear cleaning: That’s outdated. Even manufacturers now include warnings not to insert cotton buds into the ear canal. They're better suited for applying makeup or cleaning outer ear folds, not the inside of your ear.

You can remove earwax yourself at home: Unless it’s visible at the outer edge of your ear, leave it alone. Digging into your canal with buds, keys, or hairpins is a fast route to impaction and injury.

Professional ear cleaning is uncomfortable: Wrong again. ENT doctors and audiologists use tools like microsuction, which is fast, safe, and painless. It’s nothing like syringing or poking around yourself.

The Right Way to Use Cotton Buds (If You Must)

Never insert them into your ear canal. Only clean the visible outer part of your ear.



Use them for outer folds, not deep cleaning. For extra hygiene, dip them in warm water or alcohol.



Avoid using them on children or babies. Their ear canals are even more delicate.



Don’t use them every day. Your ears don’t need daily cleaning.

Better & Safer Alternatives to Cotton Buds

1. Tissue Twirls

Twist a small piece of tissue into a point, dampen it slightly, and gently wipe around the outer ear. Don’t poke inside the canal. This is a gentle and effective everyday option.

2. Warm Cloth

A clean, warm cloth is all you need to wipe the outer ear. Even water from your daily shower often softens wax naturally. Just avoid tilting your head aggressively to let water in.

3. Olive Oil Drops

Put 2-3 drops of warm olive oil in your ear at night for two nights. This softens the wax, allowing it to drain out naturally. It’s gentle, safe, and widely recommended.

Buy Virgin Olive Oil from Elsie Organics Price: ₦2,300 (100 ml)

4. Over-the-Counter Ear Drops

Pharmacy products like Debrox Earwax Removal Aid help dissolve wax gradually. They’re better than sticking objects into your ears.

Get the Kit from iHerb .

Price: ₦19,705.95

5. Saline Solution

Saline-based sprays are one of the gentlest ways to flush out excess wax. They’re widely available in pharmacies, easy to use at home, and don’t irritate the ear canal like cotton buds might.

This goes for ₦1,125 (100 ml) on the eMedic Store .

6. Hydrogen Peroxide (Only Occasionally)

In a pinch, place a cotton ball with diluted hydrogen peroxide near the ear opening and never inside it. This can help break up tough wax. But avoid doing it often, as it can dry out your ear canal.

Novapharm hydrogen peroxide is a good choice. Find it at Supermart for ₦650 (100 ml)

7. Microsuction by an Audiologist

If nothing works, book a professional ear cleaning. Microsuction uses a gentle vacuum tool under a microscope to remove wax without pain. It's the safest and most effective way to deal with buildup. Look for licensed audiologists near you and check reviews before visiting.