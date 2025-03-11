Whether you’re a culinary enthusiast, a skincare lover, or just trying to live a healthier lifestyle, olive oil is a versatile and essential product. But with so many options on the market, choosing a truly original, high-quality olive oil can be tricky. We’ve made it easier by listing seven of the best original olive oils for all your needs.

1. Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Colavita is a brand known for its high-quality, 100% Italian extra virgin olive oil . It’s cold-pressed, preserving all the natural flavours and nutrients. The oil tastes well-balanced, with a hint of peppery finish, making it great for drizzling over salads or dipping bread. It is best for cooking and sautéing, salad dressings, and bread dips. Price: ₦ 36,850 . Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.

2. California Olive Ranch Extra Virgin Olive Oil

If you’re looking for versatility, this oil is a perfect choice. California Olive Ranch provides a smooth and mild flavour that works well for cooking and raw uses. The olives are harvested and pressed in California, ensuring freshness and authenticity. It is ideal for baking, roasting, and finishing dishes with a drizzle. Price: ₦32,118. Where to Buy: Shop iHerbs

3. La Tourangelle Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

This olive oil is not only 100% organic but also produced in small batches for maximum quality. Its fruity, slightly buttery taste makes it ideal for delicate dishes. The brand focuses on sustainability, making this a choice you can always feel good about. It is best for skin and hair care, making homemade salad dressings, and adding to marinades. Price: ₦48,666. Where to Buy: Shop iHerbs.

4. Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Filippo Berio offers an authentic olive oil experience at an affordable price. Its robust and rich flavor makes it a great choice for everyday use. The oil is also available in larger bottles, which is perfect if you use olive oil often. It is good for cooking, frying, sauces, soups, and homemade pesto and hummus. Price: ₦17,500. Where to Buy: Shop Prime Grocers

5. Pompeian Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pompeian’s Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil delivers if you love strong, peppery delicacies. It’s perfect for dishes where the olive oil’s flavour stands out. This brand is also known for its quality control, ensuring every bottle meets high standards. It’s best for dipping bread, making bold vinaigrettes, and marinating meats. Price: ₦54,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jiji

6. Bertolli Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Bertolli has been around for over a century, and its olive oil is necessary in many kitchens. Its mild flavour makes it a safe option for nearly any dish. Plus, it’s widely available, making it a convenient choice. It’s best for everyday cooking, sautéing, and frying, adding a mild flavour to baked foods. Price: ₦57,247. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

7. Partanna Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Partanna’s olive oil offers an authentic experience if you love Mediterranean cuisine. Its fresh, fruity flavour has a slightly bitter finish. The oil comes in a tin can, which helps preserve its freshness for longer. It is perfect for authentic Italian and Greek recipes, drizzling over pizza or pasta and enhancing the flavour of grilled vegetables. Price: ₦68,732. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy.

How to Choose the Best Olive Oil

Use these tips when picking an olive oil: Check the Label for “extra virgin” for the highest quality.

Also, check the manufactured date; fresher is better.

Look out for dark glass bottles or tins; they preserve the quality of the oil.

Choose mild for cooking or robust for raw uses, depending on your needs.