7 Things Your Children Can Do to Keep Busy This Holidays

The school bell has finally rung for the last term, and the holidays are here! Whilst children are thrilled to break free of the routine, their parents are left pondering the question: how do I keep them busy, entertained, and learning something new, without handing them over the iPad 24/7 ? If you're seeking activities that are entertaining , creative, educational, and bonding with the family, then this piece is for you. As a parent, these seven summer holiday activities will enable your kids to maximise their break while maintaining home harmony and productivity.

1. Go to a Summer Camp

Great for: Ages 5–16 | Skill development, socialisation, and creativity Summer camps are structured programs that blend fun with learning. Whether the budding artist, the next engineer, or the gold medal dancer, there is a camp that can nurture their passion. There are diverse camp options like: STEM Camps that offer learning in the domains of robotics, coding, and elementary science experiments in an engaging format.

Arts & Crafts Camps, through which they can learn painting, drawing, pottery, or bead-making.

Dance and Drama Camps so that they can express themselves creatively and at the same time stay active.

Christian Holiday Camps, which incorporate spirituality, character building, and fun activities. Summer camps are also an excellent way for children to mingle with other children beyond their school environments, learn leadership, and gain confidence. Watch out for local churches, community centres, and schools that offer cheap or even no-cost summer camps in your neighbourhood.

2. Learn a New Instrument

Great for: 7 years and above | Brain development, self-control, and creativity Does your child always drum on tables, sing along to songs, or play the microphone with their pencil? Holidays are the best time to hook them onto music. Playing an instrument like the keyboard, drums, guitar, or even the recorder helps to stimulate the brain, improve concentration, and build patience. You don't need to break the bank for it either. With YouTube lessons, beginner apps, and even music schools offering holiday lessons, your child can start with a few basic lessons. Even when they don't end up being the next Asa or Burna Boy, learning to play an instrument helps them set goals, have a creative outlet, and acquire a new skill they will be proud of for life. Tentstrings Music Institute is currently accepting applications for its August session.

3. Read a Book

Great for: All Ages | Imagination, vocabulary, and quiet time In these times of screens and divided attention, reading is still one of the best habits a child can get into. Books introduce children to new worlds, concepts, and teachings that shape their character and expand their knowledge. Establish a challenge (e.g., 1 book a week) and reward their progress. Make reading more enjoyable by having a family read-aloud discussion or letting them reenact scenes of the book. Reading does not have to be boring; it can be a gateway to their next big dream. Visit Roving Heights and select from their Children’s Book category.

READ ALSO: 10 YouTube Channels That Make Learning Fun for Kids

4. Holiday Journal or Scrapbook

Ideal for: Ages 6+ | Creativity, writing, memory building Journaling is not just for adults. It's a great exercise for kids to reflect on their experiences, fine-tune writing skills, and explore feelings. Encourage your child to begin a holiday journal or scrapbook, where they can: Draw pictures of where they've been

Glue in photos, tickets, or flowers collected on nature walks

Write short entries about their day or holiday adventures

Insert stickers, quotes, or Bible verses to inspire them Not only would this be a beautiful thing they can look back on, but it also helps with fine-tuning their motor skills and being present. Bonus Tip: You can take part and make your own "mum or dad diary" for bonding moments! Price: ₦6,500. Where to Buy Journal: Shop Roving Heights

5. Exercise or Dance Routines Daily

Great for: All Ages | Physical health, mood boost, and energy control We all know that kids have endless energy for days. And if they're not expending it positively, it may end up being chaos within. That's where daily exercise comes into the picture. From Zumba for kids to newbie yoga and good ol' dancing to Afrobeats, exercise helps with sleep, reduces anxiety, and improves focus. Establish an easy-to-follow routine: 20 minutes of activity in the morning or evening

Follow dance routines on YouTube

Include a rewards chart for routine performed regularly (e.g., stickers or treats) You can even get in there yourself; it's fun, keeps you all moving, and makes physical activity a bonding experience.

6. Play Board Games or Card Games Together

Great for: 4+ years | Critical thinking, bonding, and screen-free fun Need indoor entertainment that isn't screen-based? Bring out those board games! Games like Ludo, Scrabble, Monopoly, Whot, Snakes and Ladders, or even Nigerian games like Ayo and Ten-Ten are hours of entertainment while building essential life skills like: Strategic thinking

Patience and turn-taking

Teamwork and communication

Emotional regulation (because learning how to deal with defeat matters too) Make game night a family tradition; maybe every Friday night or Sunday night. The laughter, competition, and sweet victory moments will be memories your kids will never lose. Price: ₦9,000. Where to Buy: Shop Supermart Nigeria

READ ALSO: The Best Parks in Lagos to Take Your Kids This Weekend

7. Go on Nature Walks or Picnic in Parks

Great for: All Ages | Discovery, bonding, and sensory education You do not have to look far to give your children a great outdoor experience . From local gardens and playgrounds through bush walks and city parks, Nigeria has plenty of its mini outdoor treasures. Nature walks are good for children: Connect with the outdoors

Invoke observation and curiosity

Gain mindfulness and stress reduction

Earn Vitamin D and fresh air Pack a mat, some water, and fruit, and enjoy a simple picnic at a local park. Let them gather interesting leaves or rocks, take pics, or sketch what they see. It's fun, educational, and phone-free. The Lufasi Nature Park is an ideal spot in Lagos to refresh and rejuvenate.