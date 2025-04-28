7 Thoughtful Gift Ideas for People Who Say They Want Nothing

We all have people in our lives who swear they do not want anything. The truth, they actually do. Most times, they do not want to seem like a burden, or they think the things they want are pretty expensive. For these type of people, you will need to get things that would resonate with them, think experiences, gifts that thoroughly align with their interests.

Another way to imagine this is that these people prefer giving than receiving, but will absolutely love what you give them. It somehow makes the process easier as long as you do not get something that will stress them. I have compiled a list of gift ideas that can make this even easier.

1. Wine

If the person you are gifting is a wine enthusiast, it will make for a wonderful gift. To sweeten the deal, you can make it a wine-drinking contest between the two of you or set a duration (days, weeks, or months) during which you both meet and enjoy the wine together. This idea is intimate and should help foster a better relationship between you and the person.

This wine has tantalizing notes of blackcurrant, dark fruits, plum, and other premium varieties. It is known as the king of red wine because of its high tannin content, rich flavours, and strong ageing potential. Where to Buy: Shop My Mini Bar . Price: ₦58,700

With roots in Spain, Eva Sparkling Red Wine is the perfect non-alcoholic option for those who love a crisp, slightly tangy flavour. One of Eva’s most significant selling points is that it contains no added sugars or artificial preservatives. It’s all-natural, making it an excellent option for individuals who are mindful of their dietary choices. Price: ₦5,000. Where to Buy: Shop Drinks.ng

Check here for— Non-Alcoholic Wines That Bring the Flavour Without the Hangover

2. Scented Candles and Diffusers

I once lived with an aunt who swore not to want gifts, but she had a soft spot for diffusers, incense and scented candles. I echo this and say that everyone wants their house to smell nice. Additionally, these are small gift items that do not require a lot of space. You use them, and when they are finished, you can toss them out.

The fragrance composition features sweet orange and eucalyptus as top notes, frankincense and clove bud as middle notes, and a rich base of cinnamon, cedar, and patchouli. Price: ₦ 25,392.90. Where to Buy: Shop Dang .

The smell of coffee is soothing and welcoming, making it a good choice for candles. Imagine the home of your loved one filled with the appealing, toasty smell of coffee; you are sure to linger in their mind, at least, until this gift burns out. Price: ₦ 17,500. Where to Buy: Shop Dang .

3. Perfumes

Your loved one’s house smells nice. What next? Well, their bodies too. Most people love a good perfume, and gifting perfumes, as long as it is a favourable scent, doesn’t go wrong.

This perfume wears the name “wardi”---which means rose—proudly. From a single spray, you’re hit with a juicy explosion of red fruits. It’s like a fruit cocktail, something similar to when a raspberry sherbet meets rosewater. It smells thick, in the best possible way, and very syrupy sweet with a musky drydown. Price: $17.70. Where To Buy: Shop Amazon .

Tobacco Collection Rich Warm Addictive 2021 by Zara is an Oriental Vanilla fragrance for men. It draws comparison with Mancera Royal Vanilla . It has a top note of Rum, a middle note of Peony, and a base note of Bourbon Vanilla. The scent is rich and boozy. Upon application, the rum scent opens up subtly, and when it finally settles, the bourbon vanilla takes over. Price: $43.39. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

Check here for— The Zara Perfumes for Men Are Too Good To Gatekeep

4. Books

Many of us have either given a book or received one; they make for a delightful gift. But, you will need to know what genre your loved one prefers (non-fiction, romance, historical fiction, thrillers etc.)

Delving deep into the intricate tapestry of Nia’s life, Like Water Like Sea is a poignant tale of self-discovery and resilience, sexuality and motherhood, and falling apart to become truly whole. Price: ₦8,500. Where to Buy: Shop Cassava Republic.

You can also choose to annotate the book with your own thoughts in the margins. This makes the experience even more personal and between the two of you.

5. Indoor Plant Gifts

If your loved one adores plants, this is a wonderful idea. Indoor plants improve the aesthetics of where they appear and some help with purifying the air around. This makes them a layered and thoughtful gift, even for someone who wants nothing. Price: ₦4,500. Where to Buy: Shop Eudana Farms .

6. Hand Care

For people who don’t want anything, it's usually best to give them things they can use immediately. This way, they won’t just shelve your gift away. Hand care sets typically include natural ingredients like rose, citruses, and lavender, which work together to soften, nourish, and pamper the hands. Price: ₦12,500. Where to Buy: Shop Celebrations .

7. A Spa Date

Echoing what was said on the last option, people who don’t want anything prefer things they can easily use. A spa treatment is a wonderful idea. They get pampered and are rejuvenated to face the world and its hassles. For this, the treatments could range from a deep tissue massage to a pedicure and manicure treatment.

Yanna Studio in Ikoyi is a top choice for those seeking a premium wellness experience. The spa offers a deeply therapeutic massage designed to penetrate layers of muscle tissue, relieving stress and promoting relaxation in a luxurious environment. Their deep-tissue massage lasts for one hour per session. Address: 1B Adeyemi Lawson Street, Ikoyi, Lagos Price: ₦ 40,000. Where to Book: Yanna Studio Check here for— 7 Best Places to Get Deep Tissue Massage in Lagos