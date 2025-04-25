8 Zara Perfumes Every Man Shoud Try

Zara has a wonderful collection of female perfumes, but their collection also includes male fragrances. With most of these perfumes probably unknown, we’ve compiled a list of the best Zara perfumes for men. So, if you’re thinking of gifting the men in your life, or you are a man planning on making additions to your perfume collection, these choices should be ideal for you.

1. Zara Incense Sunsets

Key Notes: Mandarin Orange, Cedar, and Incense

Incense Sunset by Zara is a Woody Aromatic fragrance for women and men, but its profile leans more masculine. This fragrance was made in collaboration with Jo Malone . Launched in 2021, its top note is Mandarin Orange, its middle note is Cedar, and its base note is Incense. From this description, it seems like the ingredients list is lacking, but the notes are utilised amazingly. The Mandarin orange is zestier in profile than sweet. Fans of bitter, smoky, and green fragrances will love this perfume.

Price: ₦26,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances

2. Zara Vetiver Pamplemousse

Notes: Grapefruit, Vetiver, Clementine, and Mandarin Orange.

Zara Vetiver Pamplemousse is another perfume made in collaboration with Jo Malone . It is a very citrusy forward perfume, with notes of grapefruit, mandarin orange, and clementine. The woody vetiver fragrance takes over right after the citrus scents fade away. This perfume is reminiscent of Grey Vetiver by Tom Ford , although it isn’t as strong because its vetiver profile is lower. Due to this, it can operate as a unisex perfume, but it leans more masculine.

Price: ₦26,999. Where to Buy: Shop Fragrances .

3. Zara Lisboa

Launched in 2022, this Eau de toilette has a fragrance profile that includes notes of lemon (top note), jasmine (middle note), and musk (base note), making it a citrus aromatic fragrance. It is very similar to Aqua Di Gio, although with less depth. Lisboa Colombo Avenida do Colegio Militar 2022 by Zara finishes as a fresh, cozy, and sporty fragrance. It is best paired with Zara Seoul for better results. Its usage is very versatile, making it ideal for everyday use.

Price: ₦60,000. Where to Buy: Shop Deri Plug.

4. Zara Ebony Wood

Key details – Main Notes: Ebony wood, clove, pink pepper.

Created in collaboration with Jo Malone, Ebony Wood is a unique perfume from Zara’s collection as it doesn’t have many similarities to other perfumes. The scent is warm and spicy, woody, and slightly smoky; it functions as a unisex perfume, but the muskiness and smokiness make it more masculine. As the fragrance develops, it brings a warm coffee note balanced by earthy patchouli. It is perfect for colder months.

Price: ₦122,000. Where to Buy: Shop fragrance forte .

5. Zara Tobacco Collection Rich Warm Addictive 2021 for Men

Tobacco Collection Rich Warm Addictive 2021 by Zara is an Oriental Vanilla fragrance for men. It draws comparison with Mancera Royal Vanilla . Its top note is Rum, middle note is Peony, and base note is Bourbon Vanilla. The scent is rich and boozy. Upon application, the rum scent opens up subtly, and when it finally settles, the bourbon vanilla takes over. This perfume is mostly characterized by a vanilla smell that is inviting. The smell isn’t far-reaching, making it more intimate than a perfume that announces your arrival from afar. It is a wonderful choice for a date night.

Price: $43.39. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon

For Him 2022 by Zara is a Woody Aromatic fragrance for men. Launched in 2022, it has a Top note of Bergamot, middle note is Cardamom, and the base note is Sandalwood. The opening is soft and sweet before giving way to a more gourmand scent similar to Khamrah from Lattafa, trailing with a creamy sandalwood. Warm and modern, that’s the vibe of For Him.

Price: $57 Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

7. Zara Man Silver

Zara Man Silver is a fragrance that blends lemon, mandarin, and green notes. The perfume also has geranium, sage, and cardamom for warmth, with patchouli and labdanum as its base. The opening of lemon and jasmine makes it bright before it settles into a peppery earthiness with the patchouli inclusion. Zara Man Silver has a profile similar to Gucci Pour Homme.

Price: ₦72,500. Where to Buy: Shop Adam Accessories.

8. Zara Vibrant Leather Eau de Parfum

Vibrant Leather Eau de Parfum by Zara is an attention-grabbing, fresh leather fragrance reminiscent of Creed Aventus. This leather fragrance for men opens with Crisp bergamot and lemon, giving way to middle notes of rich bamboo and leather, and finally settling into an intoxicating and earthy base note of patchouli and papyrus.

Price: 22.99 GBP (for the 100 ML). Where to buy: Zara