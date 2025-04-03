Everything You Need To Know About The Flutterwave POS

Flutterwave POS is a point-of-sale solution developed by Flutterwave, one of Nigeria’s leading fintech unicorns . Designed to simplify payment processing for businesses, the POS system facilitates a variety of financial transactions, including: Card payments

Cash withdrawals

Deposits and transfers

Bill payments (such as airtime, data, electricity, and cable TV) It accepts all ATM cards in Nigeria, including Interswitch, MasterCard, Visa, and Verve and integrates with Flutterwave’s broader digital payment ecosystem.

The Flutterwave POS is a platform for those looking to start a cash withdrawal business. It also helps businesses receive payments for goods and services, no matter the scale . For accessibility, the Flutterwave POS functions as a mobile app that turns a smartphone or tablet into a point-of-sale (POS) machine, allowing businesses to accept payments, manage inventory, and run an online store. This article explains in detail how to get a Flutterwave POS, its features, charges and other important details you need to know to help you maximise its benefits.

Flutterwave POS Features and Benefits

The Flutterwave POS is more than just a device for transactions—it’s a multifunctional tool that enhances your business operations. Key features include: Fast Transfers: Transfer money directly from a customer’s bank account to your merchant account, locally or internationally, in a few minutes , any time of the day.

Bill Payments: You can pay various bills (airtime, data, electricity, cable TV, etc.) directly from your Flutterwave wallet, offering convenience to both merchants and customers .

Versatile Payment Acceptance: Accept payments from various cards and other platforms such as mobile money , and USSD via the Flutterwave POS app.

Enhanced Security: Built-in fraud detection and secure transaction protocols are available to ensure merchants and customers are safe.

Responsive Customer Support: Flutterwave provides dedicated support , promptly addressing any issues.

Flutterwave POS Pricing & Transaction Charges Flutterwave ensures that its fee structure remains transparent and competitive. Below is an overview of the charges you can expect, according to their website : Deposit Charges:

Flutterwave charges 0.6% plus N20 on every deposit transaction, regardless of the amount.

Withdrawal Charges:

For every N1000 withdrawn for a customer, the fee is N6.

Transfer Charges:

A flat fee of N20 is applied to all transfers. The following table outlines the withdrawal charges in detail

The same proportional trend applies to any amount greater than N20,000. Notably, Flutterwave POS does not charge stamp duty, unlike the typical N50 stamp duty imposed by the Federal Government on withdrawals or transfers of N10,000 or more.

Flutterwave POS App

Beyond the physical terminals, Flutterwave also offers a Mobile POS app that turns your smartphone into a fully functional POS device. Key benefits include: All-in-One Payment Platform: The app integrates various transaction types, allowing you to generate payment links and accept payments digitally.

Wider Payment Acceptance: The app accepts bank transfers, Paga, mobile money, PayPal, and USSD transactions.

Ease of Use: Download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store and get started quickly without needing additional hardware.

How to Get a Flutterwave POS Machine

Download the App:

Get the Flutterwave POS app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Create an Account: Launch the app and click on Sign Up. Fill in the necessary details (first name, last name, phone number, business information, etc.). Enter your referral (aggregator) code. Create your login credentials (email and password) and agree to the terms. Click Register.

Account Upgrading & Document Submission:

Provide a verified identity card (International Passport, National ID Card, or Voter’s Card). Submit a utility bill (e.g., NEPA bill). Registered businesses will be asked to provide a business license. Include a valid BVN, account number, and email address. Once your documents are submitted to your aggregator, they will forward them to the Flutterwave team for verification in line with CBN KYC requirements.

With its comprehensive mobile app, transparent fee structure, and seamless integration with Flutterwave’s ecosystem, users commend the Flutterwave POS for being an excellent choice. Visit the official Flutterwave website or contact a local aggregator today to get started.