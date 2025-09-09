If you’re active on the fashion and beauty side of TikTok, you’ve probably heard of the red theory. It’s the idea that wearing red, either as a bold dress, a slick tie, or even just your nail polish, makes you stand out instantly. People can’t help but look at you, and it’s as if you’re wearing confidence on your body. There’s also the pink theory, which is softer. Pink is often linked with self-love and healing. It’s said to be the colour women lean towards when they’re embracing their feminine side or going through a glow-up phase.

These aren’t just TikTok theories; colours really do affect how we’re perceived. Psychologists have been studying it for years, and the findings are surprisingly consistent in showing that some colours make you more attractive than others.

The Science Behind Colour and Attraction

A 2010 study in Evolutionary Psychology tested whether clothing colours changed how attractive people looked. They got students to wear six different colours (red, black, blue, green, yellow, and white), took photos, and asked strangers to rate their attractiveness. Red and black topped the charts, while white came last. Blue and green fell somewhere in the middle.

When the researchers tried hiding the shirt colours so only faces showed, the effect was still there. That means colour doesn’t just change how others see you, it changes how you carry yourself too. So, what should you reach for in your wardrobe when you want to leave a lasting impression? Let’s break it down.

1. Red – The Attention Magnet

Red is the universal signal for passion, energy, and attraction. That’s why red roses are linked with romance, and why stop signs demand your attention. Psychologists say red is “biologically stimulating,” it raises your heart rate and makes things seem more exciting. In dating studies, men rated women in red as more desirable, and women rated men in red as more dominant and confident. It’s not just about romance either, as red also shows power, especially when you think of world leaders or celebrities at red-carpet events.

This bold red mini dress is the definition of “all eyes on you.” With its flattering fit and playful cut, it’s a dress you’ll reach for when you’re going out for date night, parties, or any moment you want to step into a room and be noticed. Style it with neutral heels and gold accessories to let the colour do all the talking.

Every man needs a few plain shirts that can be styled up or down, and a red one is a must. It’s an easy way to inject colour into your wardrobe without going overboard. Wear it with jeans for a casual vibe, or tuck it into trousers for a smart-casual look. Either way, it adds instant energy and confidence.

2. Black – The Mystery and Elegance Factor

If red is fiery, black is magnetic in a different way. It’s linked with sophistication, authority, and timeless style. The “little black dress” isn’t famous for nothing, as it’s a guaranteed way to look chic and put together. The psychology behind black is interesting. It creates a slimming effect, signals confidence, and suggests you’re in control. No wonder it’s the go-to colour for formal events, power suits, and high-fashion runways.

The Adele Maxi Dress keys into the saying that black never goes out of style. With its halter neckline and high slit, it is elegant, but still sexy, and has an allure to it. You can wear it to wedding receptions, galas, or cocktail nights, as this is one of those dresses you’ll keep reaching for because it always works.

Cargo pants don’t have to look lazy, especially in black. They’re comfortable, easy to style, and versatile. Throw them on with a plain tee and trainers for errands, or pair them with a smart shirt and loafers for a semi-casual look. Black is versatile because it works for dates, business meetings, or nights out. The only caution to wearing black is not to let it feel too heavy. You can soften it with lighter accessories and fabric textures. READ ALSO: This Is How Fashion People Wear Their Belt Bags Now

3. Blue – The Trustworthy Charmer

Blue doesn’t shout for attention like red or black, but it has its own quiet power. It’s the colour of calm, trust, and reliability. That’s why many uniforms and corporate logos use blue because it somehow makes people feel safe and comfortable. When it comes to attractiveness, blue is seen as approachable and flattering on most skin tones. Darker shades like navy give off maturity and stability, while lighter blues feel fresh and youthful.

Boubou dresses, once associated with older women, are now being embraced by younger women, which is lovely to see. The Neema Boubou, with its striking blue print, is a standout. It’s a relaxed, fashionable piece, and the colour blue adds that touch of calm confidence. Price: 55,000. Shop: Shop Mona .

The senator style is already a classic, but in blue, it looks classy and effortlessly stylish. It’s something you’ll wear to events, traditional gatherings, or even casual Fridays at work. READ ALSO: Want a Taylor-Swift-Inspired Ring? Here’s Where to Find Luxury Bands in Lagos

While red, black, and blue lead the pack, the study also touched on green, yellow, and white. Green is linked with nature, freshness, and balance. It’s calming but not as impactful as the top three.



Yellow symbolises joy and optimism, but in clothing, it can be tricky. It doesn’t flatter every skin tone and can feel too loud if not styled well.



White represents purity and simplicity, but according to the study, it was rated least attractive, maybe because it feels too plain compared to stronger colours.