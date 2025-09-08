At some point in life as a woman, you have to stop waiting around for someone to plan the perfect date. Women juggle so much – work, family, friendships, and personal goals – that sometimes we forget the most important relationship of all: the one we have with ourselves . Solo dates allow you to prioritise your happiness, explore new experiences, and improve your mental well-being without external validation. Here are seven solo date ideas for women that positively impact your emotional and psychological health

1. Book a Spa Day

This is first on the list because there’s something deeply healing about spa days. Book a massage, facial, or manicure; close your eyes, breathe deeply, and let the world and all your worries melt away. Massages, in particular, work wonders for your mental health. They reduce cortisol (the stress hormone), ease muscle tension, and release serotonin and dopamine, which instantly lift your mood. Apples & Oranges Total Body Therapy Located at 12A Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos, this spa is a top-tier choice if you want to experience serious muscle and stress relief. It offers expert-led Swedish, relaxing, and deep-tissue massages.

2. Enjoy a Solo Picnic

Sometimes, happiness looks like a blanket, good food, a little sunshine, a book, and a painting exercise. A solo picnic is a simple yet powerful way to disconnect and refuel. Paint by Numbers – Sunset Safari Que Craft has a beautiful catalogue of paint-by-number kits that help you channel your untrained inner Picasso. They are perfect for all skill levels, even if you’ve never held a crayon.

3. Go Camping and Spend the Night Stargazing

When was the last time you looked up and really took in the stars? This is probably something for the hopeless romantic or book lover, or someone with an old, artsy soul. If you're looking for the best camping spot, Lighthouse Beach, Tarkwa Bay, is where to go. It’s a small island near Lagos Harbour, which means you have to get there by boat.

On the Beach, renting a tent costs between ₦15,000 and ₦20,000 with bedding. Cabins and lodges range from ₦25,000 to ₦150,000. Reach out to SunsetHaven on IG to book. For extra comfort, go with a blanket, insect repellent, cash, and a power bank.

4. Dine Solo at a Restaurant

As popular as dining alone seems, it can feel intimidating. But once you try it, it feels freeing. Sitting by yourself, enjoying your meal, and soaking up the atmosphere without distractions helps you get comfortable in your own company. When you eat by yourself, you learn to be okay with being independent and not caring what others think. Plus, you really get to focus on all the amazing flavours, textures, and feelings of the food since you're not busy talking to someone else. Boutique Café Lagos Location: 64 Adeola Odeku St, Victoria Island, Lagos Time: Open daily from 7 am – 10 pm

Our Beauty writer recommends this cafe as a place to be: “If you’ve ever wanted to brunch like you were in a Netflix period drama.” So, if you're looking for a delightful solo brunch, Boutique Café Lagos has this charming Victorian vibe, and their menu is a great mix of Nigerian and European dishes.

5. Take a Creative Class

If you want a creative experience, choose a craft you’ve always wanted to learn and sign up for a class on it. This challenges you to try something new while expanding your skills and confidence. Learning sparks creativity and curiosity, and beyond gaining a new hobby, you’re nurturing self-expression, emotional resilience, and personal growth. Pottery Class Ceracerni offers a variety of activities like spin n spill, sip and paint, table moulding, hand-in-hand sculpture, art cycle, and pottery. The pottery class is taught by experienced teachers and gives you a unique hands-on experience. It is best enjoyed with natural nails.

Book Now: Ceracerni Art Hub

6. Visit a Museum or Gallery

Movies made me believe walking through a museum or gallery alone is a big city girl act; now that I’m older, I’ve come to understand it’s necessary to stay sane amidst the ups and downs of life. Plus, being in a creative environment also makes you curious and helps you think about yourself, which can lead to new ideas and a better understanding of who you are. Nike Art Gallery

Location: Nike Art Gallery Road, Lekki, Lagos. Owned by Nike Okundaye Davis, Nike Art Gallery is the most popular Gallery in Nigeria. Entry is free for individuals, while groups may be required to pay a fee. There are also items for sale, like textiles, books, and souvenirs.

7. Get Lost in a Bookstore or Library

Few things feel as comforting as wandering through shelves filled with endless stories and possibilities. Spending time in a bookshop or library heals you from within, calms your nervous system, and encourages you to work harder so you can afford to build your mini library. Roving Heights Bookshop has six locations in Nigeria that you can walk into and browse through: Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Abuja, Ibadan, and Kaduna.