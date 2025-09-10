Birthdays in Lagos can be anything from cosy dinners to all-out parties. But what if your favourite restaurant gave you free cocktails, dessert, or even hosted a party in your honour? Lucky for you, Trib3 Lagos knows how to throw a celebration that feels special, especially if you enjoy being around folks who share your birth month.



But if you’d prefer something more intimate, we’ve also found seven Lagos restaurants offering thoughtful birthday perks, whether you’re celebrating your birthday with your squad or riding solo .

1. TRIB3 Lagos

Located at 288B Ajose Adeogun St., Victoria Island, TRIB3 Lagos runs exciting themed nights (silent disco, karaoke, live DJs) and regularly spotlights celebrants. They give you sparklers and shout-outs on your birthday on these nights. But the best part is the monthly birthday nights they host, where people born in the same month celebrate together with live performances and a signature birthday dining and nightlife experience.

They host “Trib3 Royale” for the celebrants on the last Sunday of every month with a host of performances lined up, plus trib3 gifts and live shows. It’s a beautiful experience, and the energy is contagious. The cost for participation is ₦30,000 per celebrant for the Birthday Experience, which includes the following: • A special birthday song and dance at the entrance • A sash • A tiara • A birthday cake • A birthday card, etc.

Regarding food and drinks, there is a minimum spend of ₦50,000 per person, and you will be able to order directly from the menu. However, there is a price slash for the early bird package for payment, and you get to pay ₦30,000 for the minimum spend instead of ₦50,000. For more information, send them a DM on their Instagram page . You can also check out their menu and follow this link to make reservations. Trib3 Lagos birthday night is ideal for social butterflies, big friend groups, or people who love a shared celebration and meeting new people. Please note: Kids are not allowed as it's a late-night event.

Prefer something more intimate or low-key? These restaurants across Lagos also do birthdays right.

2. VSP Lounge, Ikeja GRA

84, Awolowo Way, Ikeja A lively lounge/restaurant that frequently hosts social celebrations. Best for friend groups who want a club-leaning vibe with food, cocktails, and music. It still works if you are riding solo. Book or Verify by calling or sending them a WhatsApp message on 09160411275 To celebrate your birthday at VSP Lounge, you’ll be required to pay ₦12,500 for the brownie and light. Then, their waiters will do the presentations. However, you're expected to order food and drinks from them.

3. Arami Café, Surulere

55, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere A cute café that offers birthday specials and celebrant-focused experiences. Great for coffee-and-cake birthdays, brunch with friends, or surprise mini-setups. They offer more on their menu . There is a caution fee and a rental fee for the space, and you're allowed to decorate the space if you would love that. Birthday treat here is a sliced cake with a candle on it To book or verify, call them on 09166343034 or send a DM on Instagram. They will request you to provide the following details: Name, Date, Time, Email, Phone Number, Number of Guests, and Occasion. Tip: Weekday late mornings are quieter for photos and easier seating.

4. 355 Restaurant & Lounge, Ikeja

22, Simbiat Abiola Way, Ikeja. Inside Jara Mall A popular “dinner-then-drinks” pick and a popular brunch spot. They offer an all-you-can-eat brunch for around ₦20,000+ per person, which helps with budgeting. Also, check out their menu for more details. Their staff are there to help you celebrate. You can arrange a song/sparkler moment and simple décor. Confirm this while booking. Reach out to the Ikeja branch via DM on their official Instagram. Tip: Early evening slots give you decent light for photos before it gets clubby.

5. Choco’s Bistro, Ikeja

53B, Oduduwa Way, Ikeja GRA & 30, Oladipo Bateye Road, Ikeja GRA A casual bistro for intimate birthdays or low-key brunches. Great if you want comfort food from their menu , mocktails/cocktails, and a calmer setting than lounges. You can enjoy a small birthday setup and a staff sing-along, usually on request. Do well to confirm when you make enquiries via their IG page and curate your birthday menu Tip: Please note that this is a prepaid service to ensure the order gets prepared on time.

6. BFF, Yaba

4, Jibowu Street, Yaba BFF offers a dedicated private space that you can style for birthdays with full celebrant décor, balloons, and a party-ready setup. Ideal for friend groups who want privacy without leaving the mainland. You can customise the décor and get a celebrant presentation on request. For pricing, they use a minimum spend option per guest, collated together based on the number of guests as your reservation fee. Send a DM on Instagram to make reservations or call them on 09030024425.

7. Cilantro Lagos

Ikeja GRA and Victoria Island A polished, pan-Asian spot with chic interiors. It is a popular choice for intimate birthdays, date-night celebrations, or family dinners. While they don’t publicly list freebies, the team is used to special-occasion bookings. Make reservations via phone call. 09081000100 for the Ikeja branch and 08122239442 for the Victoria Island location. Tip: Golden hour (around 5–6 pm) is best for photos by the windows.

8. The Sig Lagos

7/9 Molade Okoya Thomas Street, Victoria Island If you want a sophisticated birthday celebration, The Sig Lagos is where you get that, with its contemporary menu and polished interiors. This is a perfect option for those who want a luxury experience. While they don’t run fixed celebrant promos, staff can arrange special plating, table décor, and cake service if you mention your birthday when booking. Check out their menu to plan accordingly. They offer different buffet plans to suit your needs. Ideal for when you want to spoil yourself or treat your guests to an upscale experience.