Very few things feel as magical as freshly defined curls on African-textured hair. The way they clump together in their juicy, springy glory and catch the light with their shine; there’s just a feel that comes with having curly, bouncy hair.

If you’re a 3C curl queen or a 4C goddess rocking tight coils, the right curl-defining product can make all the difference. The good news is that amongst the tons of products that all swear and promise to curl your hair, not all of them actually do what they promise. Some don’t hold your curls for up to three hours, and some weigh your hair down, literally.

But don’t worry, I have researched and rounded up the best curl creams, custards, and gels to give your hair the definition it deserves.

1. TGIN Twist & Define Cream

If you have hair that gets dry easily and is crying out for hydration, TGIN’s Twist & Define Cream is the answer. Created with coconut oil and vitamin E, this product has a creamy formula that deeply moisturises while helping curls hold their shape. It has a rich texture that’s perfect for dry, high-porosity hair, and gives coils an instant definition boost.

You can use it for twist-outs and braid-outs that need hold without crunch. It also smells divine, which is a plus. But you have to keep in mind that it might be too heavy for fine hair, so start with a small amount. Price: ₦6,500. Where to Buy: Shop Bevy Beauty .

2. SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie

Shea Moisture is a brand that just knows how to get the girls right, and their products really need no introduction. The SheaMoisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie is an all-in-one moisturiser, curl definer, and frizz-tamer. It’s formulated with coconut oil, shea butter, and silk protein to soften and define curls without leaving an oily after-effect.

If you’re someone whose curls expand into a frizz halo by noon, this one’s for you. Just remember that with this product, a little goes a long way. It also smells really good, like a tropical smoothie. Additionally, it is rich in its texture, so it’s better suited for thicker hair textures. Price: ₦12,700. Where To Buy: Shop Buy Better .

3. Camille Rose Aloe Whipped Butter Gel

Camille Rose’s Aloe Whipped Butter Gel is a hybrid two-in-one product that will give your hair the best of both worlds. With its buttery texture that melts into the hair, it hydrates like a curl cream and also has a light hold like a gel. It contains nourishing ingredients like aloe vera, castor oil, and macadamia oil that will protect your hair all through.

This gel does not get white and flaky during the day. Instead, the formula softens curls and keeps them defined all day long. Price: ₦26,000. Where To Buy: Shop Perfect Stop Over .

3. Cantù Coconut Curling Cream

If your curls absorb products like they’re permanently dehydrated, the Cantù Coconut Curling Cream might just be your skin’s lifesaver. Aloe vera, shea butter, and a cocktail of oils (coconut, jojoba, and avocado) moisturize and nourish your hair as it gives your curls some definition.

It’s also great for high-porosity or chemically damaged hair that struggles to retain moisture. It gives your hair a curly, healthy, and bouncy appearance. Just remember to go easy with application because too much could leave your hair looking “wet,” so apply sparingly. Price: ₦10,300. Where To Buy: Shop Beauty Gallery .

4. As I Am Twist Defining Cream

As I Am’s Twist Defining Cream should be on your vanity for ultra-defined twists and twist-outs. Formulated with castor oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, it provides a strong and flexible hold while keeping your curls soft and moisturised.

This one is a favourite for achieving sleek, well-defined styles that last for days. It’s especially great for twist-outs and bantu knots because it gives each curl a soft and structured shape. This product works best when applied to damp hair for maximum curl definition. Price: ₦6,400. Where To Buy: Shop Cocci .

5. Aunt Jackie’s Curl La La Defining Custard

This curl custard is a dream for anyone who struggles with frizz and undefined curls. This custard-like formula is formulated with humectants that draw moisture into the hair and keep your curls juicy and defined for longer hours.

It works wonders on coily and kinky textures that need extra hydration, but if your hair is fine, this might be too rich, use a tiny amount. It’s also a great option for looser curl types looking for extra hold. Price: ₦14,000. Where To Buy: Shop Tos Nigeria .

Customer review: “ I absolutely love this product. I made my first purchase about four months ago, hoping to see a difference in my curl pattern. And yes I did!! Aunt Jackie’s Curl La La hair pudding is so rich and light. It keeps my curl fresh and glossy. I constantly receive compliments and I‘m always asked, how did you get your curls to turn out so beautiful. And with all confidence, I pay it forward with all love and confidence and say Aunt Jackie‘s curl La La.”