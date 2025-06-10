ChatGPT Is Down, Here's What You What You Can Use Instead

ChatGPT users worldwide experienced disruptions on Tuesday, with many reporting issues such as network errors and unresponsive chats. According to outage tracker, Down Detector, over 1,000 reports came in from the UK alone, with nearly 500 more from the US, signalling a widespread problem.
OpenAI has confirmed the outage on its official status page, noting that several of its services, including ChatGPT, its APIs, and Sora, are experiencing elevated error rates and delays.
In a status update, the company said:
Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services (APIs, ChatGPT, and Sora). We are continuing to investigate this issue.
As of now, there’s no official timeline for when the issue will be resolved, and OpenAI has yet to release a statement explaining the root cause of the disruption.
Here Are Some Alternatives You Can Try While ChatGPT Is Down
If you need an AI chatbot in the meantime, here are a few solid options to get you through:
Google Gemini
Google first launched Gemini in 2024, and by early 2025, it finally opened its doors to us here in Nigeria. The cool part? It speaks English—and more than 40 other languages—so you're covered whether you want Standard English, Pidgin, or even a few local phrases.
If you’re a writer, Gemini is a handy buddy inside Google Docs. Need a sentence that flows better? Want to replace a last word with something snappier? Gemini’s here, offering suggestions and related words to polish your work.
Gemini features two main model lines: Flash and Pro. Flash models are designed for conversational interactions, while Pro models excel at intricate reasoning tasks, including coding, mathematics, and scientific applications.
Microsoft Copilot
Integrated into Bing and Microsoft Edge, Copilot is powered by OpenAI’s models and can handle most tasks ChatGPT does. Bonus: it includes access to real-time web search.
Claude by Anthropic
Claude is a conversational AI assistant known for its more cautious and “safety-first” design. It’s good for summarizing, brainstorming, and editing longer content. Claude is accessible via claude.ai on the web, iOS, and Android. It’s available in several regions, including Nigeria, though you’ll need a working international debit or credit card to subscribe to the premium plans.
Perplexity AI
Great for quick answers and fact-checked results, Perplexity blends AI with real-time web results, making it ideal for research and fast queries. Perplexity.ai