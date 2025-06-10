ChatGPT Is Down, Here's What You What You Can Use Instead

ChatGPT users worldwide experienced disruptions on Tuesday, with many reporting issues such as network errors and unresponsive chats. According to outage tracker, Down Detector, over 1,000 reports came in from the UK alone, with nearly 500 more from the US, signalling a widespread problem.

OpenAI has confirmed the outage on its official status page, noting that several of its services, including ChatGPT, its APIs, and Sora , are experiencing elevated error rates and delays.